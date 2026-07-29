DS Watermark

  • Индикаторы
  • Darkstone Capital LTD
    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Обо мне
    Добро пожаловать на мою страницу в MQL5.
    Я являюсь основателем и генеральным директором Darkstone Capital — компании, специализирующейся на разработке профессиональных торговых решений для платформ MetaTrader.
  • Версия: 2.0
  • Обновлено: 31 июля 2026
DS Watermark V2.0

Professional Chart Identification & Market Information Overlay for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Watermark V2.0 is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to improve chart organisation by displaying essential chart information directly on the trading window.

The indicator provides a clean and customisable watermark overlay showing the current symbol, timeframe, and optional market information. It is designed for traders who work with multiple charts, multiple instruments, or different trading strategies and require fast visual identification.

Version 2.0 introduces improved rendering, multiple display modes, adaptive positioning, automatic scaling, and additional information options while maintaining a clean and minimal chart appearance.

Key Features

• Symbol and timeframe display
• Optional spread information
• Optional ATR display
• Optional pip value display
• Session status information
• Custom multi-line text notes
• Multiple visual display modes
• Automatic scaling based on chart zoom
• Adaptive positioning to reduce chart overlap
• Lightweight performance with low resource usage
• Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 chart types

Display Modes

DS Watermark V2.0 includes several visual styles:

Mono Mode
A clean and minimal display suitable for professional chart layouts.

Coloured Mode
A more visual display option for traders who prefer additional chart identification.

Minimal Mode
A lightweight watermark designed for maximum chart simplicity.

Bold Mode
A higher visibility option for faster chart recognition.

Information Display Options

The indicator allows traders to display additional chart information:

Symbol & Timeframe

Quickly identify the active instrument and chart timeframe.

Spread

Shows the current spread value for monitoring trading conditions.

ATR

Displays current volatility information based on Average True Range.

Pip Value

Provides pip value information for the selected instrument.

Session Status

Shows active trading sessions including:

• Asian Session
• London Session
• New York Session

Custom Notes

Add personal chart reminders, strategy notes, or trading references.

How It Works

After attaching DS Watermark V2.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator automatically detects the current symbol and timeframe and displays the selected information according to the user's settings.

The watermark automatically adjusts its position and size to maintain visibility while reducing interference with price action and other chart objects.

Version 2.0 Improvements

Version 2.0 includes:

• Updated watermark rendering system
• Improved text clarity and spacing
• Added multiple visual modes
• Added dynamic market information options
• Added custom multi-line notes
• Improved chart compatibility
• Enhanced positioning logic
• Optimised indicator performance

Recommended Usage

DS Watermark V2.0 can be used with:

• Forex instruments
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported symbols

Suitable for:

• Multi-chart analysis
• Multi-timeframe trading
• Manual trading setups
• Automated trading environments
• Traders using multiple indicators on the same chart

Input Settings

The indicator includes configurable options for:

• Display mode
• Text size
• Position settings
• Information visibility
• Custom text
• Colour settings
• Display preferences

Technical Information

Platform:
MetaTrader 5

Type:
Custom Indicator

Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:
All timeframes

Notes

• Requires MetaTrader 5
• Enable Algo Trading/Allow automated trading if required by your terminal settings
• Performance depends on the user's trading environment and chart configuration

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Watermark V2.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed around chart organisation, analysis, and workflow efficiency.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.

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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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5 (5)
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5 (4)
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Darkstone Capital LTD
Эксперты
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
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