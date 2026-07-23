XAU Temporal Interference
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- 版本: 1.7
- 更新: 7 八月 2026
- 激活: 12
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence.
XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI executes with surgical precision to harvest massive profits.
=== WHY XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AI? ===
1. Cross-Temporal Interference Scanner: Scans from M5 up to D1 timeframes. When waves from 4+ timeframes perfectly intersect (Interference), the AI initiates a precise entry.
2. Aegis Three-Stage DD Shield: A defensive core that dynamically cuts risk by 50% at Stage 1, permits only high-confidence entries at Stage 2, and triggers an emergency halt at Stage 3 to protect your capital.
3. Left-Aligned Golden HUD: An interactive, beautifully designed on-chart dashboard displaying real-time Spread, Daily Drawdown, Aegis Status, and Active Logic. Includes integrated manual BUY and SELL buttons for hybrid trading.
4. Ghost Protocol V4: Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from broker manipulation (Virtual SL/TP).
5. Dynamic Bailout Protocol: Detects sudden market spikes and dynamically closes trades to protect your account.
=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===
Our system has undergone rigorous 2025-2026 MT5 backtesting utilizing real tick data.
- SETUP 1: TEMPORAL SHIELD (CONSERVATIVE)
- Initial Deposit: $5,000
- Max Drawdown: 4.12%
- Total Trades: 890 | Win Rate: 72.0%
- SETUP 2: CHRONO DOMINATOR (BALANCED)
- Initial Deposit: $5,000
- Max Drawdown: 7.80%
- Total Trades: 1,335 | Win Rate: 69.0%
- SETUP 3: INTERFERENCE OVERLORD (AGGRESSIVE)
- Initial Deposit: $5,000
- Max Drawdown: 12.40%
- Total Trades: 1,780 | Win Rate: 65.0%
- SETUP 4: MICRO $100 CAPITAL MODE
- Initial Deposit: $100
- Max Drawdown: 8.90%
- Total Trades: 1,068 | Win Rate: 75.0%
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
Select directly from the InpPreset parameter inside the .ex5 input window:
- PRESET_CONSERVATIVE : Lowest drawdown (4.12%), maximum safety for prop firms and large accounts.
- PRESET_BALANCED : Recommended default. Optimum balance of high returns (+142.5%) and safe drawdown.
- PRESET_AGGRESSIVE : Maximum profitability (+284.1%) for traders seeking rapid compounding.
- PRESET_MICRO : Specifically tuned for small accounts starting with a $100 deposit.
=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Attach XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI to the XAUUSD (GOLD)- M15 chart.
2. Under the "Inputs" tab, select your desired InpPreset (Default is PRESET_BALANCED).
3. Ensure "Allow Auto Trading" is enabled in MT5.
4. (Optional) Set InpMaxSpread according to your broker's typical spread (Default: 45 points / $0.45).
=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- InpPreset: Choose from 4 built-in God-Tier Presets or select Custom.
- InpInterferenceLevel: Minimum number of timeframes (out of 6) that must align to trigger an entry (Default: 4).
- InpSLMode: SL/TP calculation mode (Fixed or ATR Dynamic).
- InpRiskPerTrade: Risk per trade in percentage (active only in Custom Mode).
- InpDD1 / InpDD2 / InpDD3: Aegis Shield drawdown stages (Default: 2.0 / 5.0 / 10.0).
- InpShowDashboard: Enable/disable the interactive HUD and manual trading buttons.
=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- Broker: ECN broker with a spread below 30 points on GOLD is highly recommended.
- Account Type: Hedging account only.
- VPS: A low-latency VPS (under 5ms) is highly recommended for optimal Temporal Scanner execution.
XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI executes with surgical precision to harvest massive profits.
=== WHY XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AI? ===
1. Cross-Temporal Interference Scanner: Scans from M5 up to D1 timeframes. When waves from 4+ timeframes perfectly intersect (Interference), the AI initiates a precise entry.
2. Aegis Three-Stage DD Shield: A defensive core that dynamically cuts risk by 50% at Stage 1, permits only high-confidence entries at Stage 2, and triggers an emergency halt at Stage 3 to protect your capital.
3. Left-Aligned Golden HUD: An interactive, beautifully designed on-chart dashboard displaying real-time Spread, Daily Drawdown, Aegis Status, and Active Logic. Includes integrated manual BUY and SELL buttons for hybrid trading.
4. Ghost Protocol V4: Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from broker manipulation (Virtual SL/TP).
5. Dynamic Bailout Protocol: Detects sudden market spikes and dynamically closes trades to protect your account.
=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===
Our system has undergone rigorous 2025-2026 MT5 backtesting utilizing real tick data.
- SETUP 1: TEMPORAL SHIELD (CONSERVATIVE)
- Initial Deposit: $5,000
- Max Drawdown: 4.12%
- Total Trades: 890 | Win Rate: 72.0%
- SETUP 2: CHRONO DOMINATOR (BALANCED)
- Initial Deposit: $5,000
- Max Drawdown: 7.80%
- Total Trades: 1,335 | Win Rate: 69.0%
- SETUP 3: INTERFERENCE OVERLORD (AGGRESSIVE)
- Initial Deposit: $5,000
- Max Drawdown: 12.40%
- Total Trades: 1,780 | Win Rate: 65.0%
- SETUP 4: MICRO $100 CAPITAL MODE
- Initial Deposit: $100
- Max Drawdown: 8.90%
- Total Trades: 1,068 | Win Rate: 75.0%
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
Select directly from the InpPreset parameter inside the .ex5 input window:
- PRESET_CONSERVATIVE : Lowest drawdown (4.12%), maximum safety for prop firms and large accounts.
- PRESET_BALANCED : Recommended default. Optimum balance of high returns (+142.5%) and safe drawdown.
- PRESET_AGGRESSIVE : Maximum profitability (+284.1%) for traders seeking rapid compounding.
- PRESET_MICRO : Specifically tuned for small accounts starting with a $100 deposit.
=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Attach XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI to the XAUUSD (GOLD)- M15 chart.
2. Under the "Inputs" tab, select your desired InpPreset (Default is PRESET_BALANCED).
3. Ensure "Allow Auto Trading" is enabled in MT5.
4. (Optional) Set InpMaxSpread according to your broker's typical spread (Default: 45 points / $0.45).
=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- InpPreset: Choose from 4 built-in God-Tier Presets or select Custom.
- InpInterferenceLevel: Minimum number of timeframes (out of 6) that must align to trigger an entry (Default: 4).
- InpSLMode: SL/TP calculation mode (Fixed or ATR Dynamic).
- InpRiskPerTrade: Risk per trade in percentage (active only in Custom Mode).
- InpDD1 / InpDD2 / InpDD3: Aegis Shield drawdown stages (Default: 2.0 / 5.0 / 10.0).
- InpShowDashboard: Enable/disable the interactive HUD and manual trading buttons.
=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- Broker: ECN broker with a spread below 30 points on GOLD is highly recommended.
- Account Type: Hedging account only.
- VPS: A low-latency VPS (under 5ms) is highly recommended for optimal Temporal Scanner execution.