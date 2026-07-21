Alpha Distribution Entry Classic is a premium, quantitative algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike common retail grid or martingale bots that gamble with your capital.

REALITY CHECK: NOT A DOPAMINE BOT

Important Note before purchasing: This EA does not look for a fake 99% win-rate by hiding floating drawdowns. It operates on a realistic, mathematically proven High Reward Ratio with low Drawdown even you can set your Equity Drawdown limit per day.

Explain input Settings:

Entry Range — How far beyond the entry zone price can move and still trigger an entry.

Exit every dollar amount — Profit distance between each partial exit.

Total lot size per direction — Total position size the EA builds toward for each direction (buy/sell). If a partial exit reduces the volume and price returns to the zone, the EA tops it back up (refill).

1st–6th exit lot size — Volume closed at each partial exit level. Set any level to 0 to skip it.

Force close all trades at scheduled time — Master switch. Off by default; when enabled, the EA closes all trades at a fixed time daily.

Force close hour / minute — The fixed time used (only active when the switch above is enabled).

Magic number — Unique ID so the EA only manages its own trades. safe to run alongside other EAs or manual trades.

Block new/refill entries after Nth partial exit — Once this level is reached, no new or refill trades open for the rest of that session. Trades already open continue running normally.

Equity drawdown % → closes all & blocks Daily safety limit. If drawdown reaches this %, all positions close and new entries are blocked for the rest of the session.

If true: SL moves to breakeven, refill disabled. Optional risk mode. Once the trigger profit is reached, SL moves to entry price; refill is disabled , a new trade only opens once the previous one fully closes.

Profit ($) needed to move SL to breakeven , Profit required before SL moves to breakeven (used only when the mode above is enabled).

No entry if Range wide $ (0 = disabled) — Volatility filter. If the day's range exceeds this value, the EA skips trading for that session. Set to 0 to disable

SS of inputs Setting is attached for XAUUSD Optimization.