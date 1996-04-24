ALIEN Dashboard

ALIEN DASHBOARD FULL EDITION – Professional ICT & Precision Trading Dashboard for MT5 ( HYBRID ENGINE )

Overview

The Alien Dashboard Full Edition is a comprehensive, all‑in‑one technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that merges the most powerful concepts from Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology with advanced precision‑entry logic, multi‑timeframe analysis, and an intuitive on‑chart dashboard. Designed for serious traders who want to visualise institutional order flow, identify high‑probability trade setups, and assign a quantitative grade to every signal, this indicator brings professional‑grade tools directly onto your chart.

Key Features

🔍 Complete ICT Toolkit

All the classic ICT concepts are implemented and rendered directly on the chart:

  • Market Structure (BOS / MSS) – Automatic detection of bullish and bearish breaks of structure.

  • Liquidity Sweeps – Identifies buy‑side and sell‑side liquidity grabs.

  • AMD Cycles – Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution phases real‑time.

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG) – Visual rectangles on imbalances.

  • Order Blocks – Highlights the last opposing candle before a strong displacement.

  • Breaker Blocks – Recognised as a professional signal of reversal.

  • OTE Zones – Optimal Trade Entry zones based on 0.618–0.79 Fibonacci retracements.

  • Turtle Soup – Classic false‑breakout reversal pattern.

  • Turtle Body Soup (TBS) – Advanced CRT‑based reversal detection.

  • Judas Swing – Detection of deceptive price runs.

  • ICT 2022 Model – Combined FVG + Order Block + Premium/Discount logic.

  • Macros – Multi‑timeframe bullish/bearish macro trends.

  • Goldbach Level – Mid‑point of the 100‑bar range as a dynamic pivot.

  • Weekly Profile – Weekly open, high/low, premium & discount zones.

  • Cumulative Delta Divergence – Delta‑price divergences.

  • Volume POC – Approximate Point of Control for the current 20‑bar profile.

🧠 Precision Entry Scoring System

One of the indicator’s standout features is its confluence‑based signal grading. Every candlestick is evaluated against a set of user‑defined filters:

  • Killzone active (London/NY session)

  • Market Structure Shift (MSS)

  • Displacement (large candle body)

  • ICT Score (macro + structure + AMD + MTF)

  • TBS / Turtle Soup / Silver Bullet time

Each condition adds to a Precision Score. When the score meets or exceeds the threshold ( Inp_PrecisionThresh ), a Precision Entry signal is generated, labelled ⭐ PRECISION BUY/SELL directly on the chart, together with a Setup Grade (A+, A, B, C, D). This turns a collection of qualitative ICT concepts into a clear, actionable, repeatable signal.

🟢 Silver Bullet Window

The indicator automatically detects the Silver Bullet time window (10:00 – 11:00 AM New York time, roughly 14:00–15:00 GMT) and marks the chart with a “🔫 SILVER BULLET” label. This can be used as a standalone filter or incorporated into the Precision Score.

📊 Integrated Dashboard

A pixel‑based, always‑visible dashboard gives you a snapshot of the market’s state without overwhelming the chart. It offers two pages:

Page 1 – Core Metrics
Trend, Structure, AMD Phase, Killzone status, Silver Bullet, ATR, RSI, MACD Histogram, SuperTrend direction, Setup Grade, and Precision Score.

Page 2 – ICT Details
ICT Score, MTF Signal, Macro Trend, Daily Bias, Volume status, 2022 Model presence, CRT Range, and TBS Signal.

All values are colour‑coded using bull (lime), bear (red), and neutral (grey) – highly intuitive at a glance.

 Advanced Alerts

When a Precision Entry signal fires and alerts are enabled, the indicator displays a pop‑up message in the MetaTrader terminal and/or pushes a notification. A separate alert activates during the Silver Bullet window, ensuring you never miss the most critical trading period.

🎨 Fully Customisable

Virtually every parameter is adjustable through well‑organised input sections:

  • Structure length, EMA periods, ATR length, SuperTrend factor.

  • All ICT drawing toggles (you can enable or disable any concept).

  • Precision thresholds and mandatory filters.

  • Dashboard page selection.

  • Bull/bear/neutral colours.

This allows traders to tailor the tool to their exact methodology.

🧭 Multi‑Timeframe Analysis

You can define up to three higher timeframes for macro trend and three different timeframes for MTF confirmation. The indicator pulls data from these timeframes in real‑time, integrating them into the ICT Score and dashboard display, ensuring your analysis stays aligned across multiple horizons.

✍️ Professional Drawing Tools

Every ICT pattern is drawn using native MetaTrader objects – rectangles, trend lines, and text labels – with proper coloring and back‑layering. The indicator maintains a clean chart by automatically deleting old objects when no longer needed, using a consistent prefix ( VIP_ ). This means no cluttered history, only the most recent signals visible.

How It Works

  1. The indicator continuously evaluates price action on the current chart timeframe.

  2. It calculates SuperTrend, market structure, and all ICT patterns.

  3. It computes an ICT Score (range –10 to +10) by weighting macro alignment, structure, AMD phase, MTF, and TBS.

  4. A Precision Score is then derived from a checklist of parameters.

  5. When the Precision Score meets the threshold, the indicator draws a ⭐ PRECISION BUY/SELL label and emits an alert.

  6. All relevant data is streamed to the on‑chart dashboard, updated every tick.

This process gives traders a true systematic ICT‑based decision support tool, without the need to manually track dozens of concepts.

Typical Use Cases

  • Manual traders who want a clean, visual representation of ICT concepts and an objective entry signal.

  • Semi‑automated trading – the precision signals can be used to trigger manual entries or as a filter for an Expert Advisor (the indicator’s buffer can easily be extended for iCustom calls).

  • Educational purposes – the dashboard makes it easy to see how different ICT components align in real time.

Input Parameters (Summary)

Section Key Inputs
Core Indicators Structure Length, EMA periods, ATR length, Fixed SL, SuperTrend settings
ICT Toggles Enable/disable every ICT feature individually (AMD, Sweeps, Killzones, FVG, OB, Breakers, etc.)
Precision Features Precision on/off, threshold, grade display, mandatory filters (Killzone, MSS, Displacement)
Multi‑Timeframe Define HTF1–3 (Macro) and MTF1–3 (Confirmation)
Advanced Features Silver Bullet, Volume POC, Delta Div, Weekly Profile, CRT Lookback
Colors Bullish, Bearish, Neutral colors
Dashboard Page selection

Why Choose Alien Dashboard Full Edition?

  • Unmatched ICT coverage – 20+ professional concepts in one indicator.

  • Actionable, graded signals – not just drawings, but a clear buy/sell scoring system.

  • Non‑repainting – all calculations are based on closed candles (real‑time shift = 0).

  • Clean chart – auto‑deletion of old objects prevents visual overload.

  • Highly optimised – minimal CPU impact, suitable for 24/7 operation.

  • Ready for integration – its internal logic can be connected to an Expert Advisor via custom buffers.

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 

  • Any symbol / timeframe (optimised for Forex, Indices, Gold)

  • Chart must have at least 250 bars loaded (for EMAs and lookback periods)

Elevate your trading with institutional‑grade ICT analysis – Alien Dashboard Full Edition is the only tool you’ll ever need on your chart.




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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают сигнал и оставляют вас самостоятельно разбираться со всем остальным. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать данный символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после вашего входа, помогая сохраня
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Индикаторы
Chimera Volume для MetaTrader 5 Продвинутый анализ объема и визуализация рыночной активности Chimera Volume — это пользовательский индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для анализа нормализованной активности объема и отображения изменений в рыночном участии через динамическую визуальную структуру. Индикатор обрабатывает данные тикового объема, используя алгоритмы адаптивной нормализации, и генерирует структурированное представление интенсивности объема, фаз накопления и сдвигов активности в
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Индикаторы
Умный многослойный детектор пробоя и отката для MetaTrader 5 «Умно. Просто. Быстро!» Устали упускать точки входа с высокой вероятностью пробоя? Тратите часы на просмотр нескольких графиков, пытаясь совместить пробои с направлением тренда и динамикой валют — и всё равно упускаете движение? Break Pullback решает всё это с помощью одного индикатора. Что такое Break Pullback? Break Pullback — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, созданный специально для трейдеров, торгующих по структуре ры
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Индикаторы
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT5 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Индикаторы
Привет, трейдер! Большинство розничных трейдеров полагаются на запаздывающие веб-скрипты. Для торговли с истинным преимуществом необходима институциональная архитектура. Индикатор Astro AI — это не стандартное наложение графика. Это скомпилированная нейронная сеть с двумя агентами, работающая непосредственно на вашем терминале. Вот точная технология, лежащая в основе системы: 1. Агент 1: Аналитик (Графовые нейронные сети — GNN) Рынки — это не просто изолированные ценовые бары; это взаимосвяз
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire Индикатор для MetaTrader 5 · Smart Money Concepts · Движок предиктивного интеллекта ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — это профессиональная индикаторная система на основе Smart Money Concepts, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Она объединяет полный набор SMC — Order Blocks, снятие ликвидност
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Индикаторы
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
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Эксперты
NASDAQ BLUEPRINT — Institutional-Grade Precision for NASDAQ Trading Step into the future of algorithmic trading with NasdaQ Blueprint , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for NAS100 (US100 / NQ / Nasdaq 100) . Built with a proprietary multi-layer trading engine, this EA delivers high-precision entries, intelligent risk control, and adaptive market execution across all conditions. WHY EDGE CURVE ELITE? EdgeCurve Elite is not just another EA — it’s a complete trading ecos
Combo ROMBO
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
Quantum Pro Combo ELITE v2.01 — Institutional Multi-Strategy Signal Engine Trade with precision, confluence, and institutional logic. Quantum Pro Combo ELITE v2.01 is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for serious traders who demand high-probability setups powered by advanced Smart Money Concepts, multi-layer confirmations, and adaptive market intelligence. Built as a complete trading decision engine, this indicator combines trend analysis, volatility regime detection, momentum
Fisher SNIPER
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 — Precision Reversal & Momentum Sniper Catch market turning points with surgical accuracy. Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to identify extreme reversal zones, momentum shifts, and sniper-grade entries using an advanced Fisher Transform engine combined with Smart Money Concepts and a powerful scoring system. Designed for traders who want clean, high-confidence signals , this indicator filters out noise and
ExodiaFlow
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
ExodiaFlow v1.40 — Institutional Market Structure & Smart Money Engine One-Liner Decode the market like smart money — structure, order blocks, and precision risk management in one powerful system. Overview ExodiaFlow is a high-performance Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator engineered to give traders a clear, institutional-level view of the market. Built on advanced structure logic and dynamic order block detection, it transforms raw price action into actionable insights with precisi
Pegasus Breakout PRO
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
Pegasus Breakout PRO (Non-Repainting) Pegasus Breakout PRO is a precision-engineered trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities based on the previous day’s key levels. Built for serious traders, it combines clean visual structure, smart filtering, and real-time alerts to deliver actionable signals without repainting. Core Concept The strategy is simple yet powerful: Track Previous Day High (PDH) and Previous Day Low (PDL) Wait for confirmed breakout cond
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