NAS100 Compression Cross

NAS100 Compression Cross. H1 MACD with Regime and Volatility Filters

A systematic trend-following Expert Advisor for NAS100 and US_TECH100 CFD. Entries are triggered by MACD histogram zero-line crossovers on the H1 timeframe. Three structural filters determine whether each signal is taken.

All results presented in this listing are simulated. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures represent walk-forward optimisation out-of-sample periods on historical data, not real money trading.

How It Works

The MACD crossover is the signal. The three filters decide whether it is worth taking.

Regime Filter blocks trades when ADX and ATR classify the market as range-bound. Range is the only regime where MACD crossovers carry negative expectancy on NAS100 H1. Trend, normal and volatile conditions all pass. This finding is documented in the companion article listed below.

Volatility Compression Filter (long entries). Requires Bollinger Band contraction across two independent lookback periods before a long is taken. Identifies price entering compression after expansion, the condition where breakout entries tend to perform.

Momentum Confirmation Filter (short entries). Requires ATR to have peaked and turned lower, confirming that volatility expansion is fading before a short is taken.

Long and short entries use different filters because they behave differently on NAS100. Both sides are independently profitable in the validated results.


Validation

All figures below are out-of-sample from Walk-Forward Optimisation. No in-sample performance is reported. All results are simulated on historical data.

Data NAS100 H1, 2020 to 2026
Out-of-Sample Windows 60 independent periods
In-Sample / Out-of-Sample Split 307 days / 62 days
Total Out-of-Sample Trades 422
Profit Factor 1.51
Sharpe Ratio 1.45
Return to Drawdown Ratio 12.01
Maximum Drawdown 7.71%
Win Rate 54.5%
Average Trade $33.94
Maximum Stagnation 212 days


Simulated out-of-sample results by calendar year:

Year Out-of-Sample Simulated Profit
2020 $673
2021 $1,734
2022 $2,052
2023 $2,725
2024 $693
2025 $5,223
2026 $1,224 (January to May, including a period of significant macroeconomic volatility in April)

Cross-validation passed on the S&P 500 equivalent instrument. Parameter stability confirmed via Sequential Optimisation with a stable plateau found for all three external parameters.

What It Does Not Do

No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No news filter. No session restriction. The strategy runs 24 hours and is accessible to traders in all time zones. Every trade is protected by a stop loss and a take profit level.

Recommended Setup

Instrument NAS100 or US_TECH100 CFD
Timeframe H1
Minimum deposit $1,000 at 0.01 lot
Broker Low-spread broker with direct market access
Virtual Private Server Recommended for 24-hour operation


Parameters

Identification

Parameter Default Description
CustomComment N100CC Comment attached to every order. Change this if running alongside other Expert Advisors to distinguish trades in the account history.
MagicNumber 654321 Unique identifier for this Expert Advisor's orders. Change this if running multiple Expert Advisors on the same account.


Volatility Filter (long entries)

Parameter Default Range Description
BB_Compression_Period 50 20 to 60 Primary Bollinger Band lookback for compression detection. Longer values detect slower compression cycles. Validated via Sequential Optimisation with a stable plateau confirmed across the full range.
BB_Confirmation_Period 5 3 to 10 Secondary Bollinger Band lookback for compression confirmation. This value must be shorter than BB_Compression_Period.


Momentum Filter (short entries)

Parameter Default Range Description
ATR_Momentum_Period 20 20 to 50 ATR lookback for momentum direction on short entries. Confirmed via Sequential Optimisation with a stable plateau across the full tested range.


Money Management — ATR Risk-Based Sizing

Parameter Default Description
UseMoneyManagement false Enable dynamic position sizing based on account equity and ATR stop distance. Set to true for percentage-based risk sizing. When enabled, lot size is calculated so that the ATR-based stop distance risks exactly mmRiskPercent of account equity per trade.
mmRiskPercent 0.25 Percentage of account equity risked per trade when money management is enabled. At 1.0 on a $10,000 account the Expert Advisor risks $100 per trade.
mmATRPeriod 14 ATR period used to calculate the stop distance for position sizing. Used only for lot calculation, not for the strategy stop loss itself.
mmATRMultiplier 2.5 ATR multiplier applied to calculate the sizing stop distance. Separate from the strategy stop loss. Used only for lot calculation.
mmDecimals 2 Lot size decimal places. Set to 1 for brokers with a minimum 0.1 lot step.
mmLotsIfNoMM 1.0 Fixed lot size when UseMoneyManagement is false. Reduce to 0.01 on small accounts or during initial live testing.
mmMaxLots 5.0 Maximum lot size regardless of money management calculation. The Expert Advisor will never open a position larger than this value.


Exit Options

Parameter Default Description
ExitAtEndOfDay false Force-close all positions at the time set in EODExitTime. Not recommended. The strategy is designed to hold trades to stop loss, take profit or timeout. Enabling this setting will change the validated performance profile.
EODExitTime 23:55 Time to close positions if ExitAtEndOfDay is enabled.
ExitOnFriday false Force-close all positions at the time set in FridayExitTime. The strategy holds positions over the weekend by design and was validated on that basis.
FridayExitTime 21:00 Time to close positions on Friday if ExitOnFriday is enabled.


Time Range

Parameter Default Description
LimitTimeRange false Restrict signal generation to a defined time window. The strategy is designed and validated to run 24 hours. Enabling this setting will reduce trade count and deviate from the validated configuration.
SignalTimeRangeFrom 14:00 Start of signal window if LimitTimeRange is enabled.
SignalTimeRangeTo 20:00 End of signal window if LimitTimeRange is enabled.
ExitAtEndOfRange false Close all positions when the signal window ends if LimitTimeRange is enabled.


Display

Parameter Default Description
InpsqDisplayInfoPanel true Show the on-chart information panel displaying open profit and loss, account balance and trade statistics. Set to false when running on a server without a chart display.


Fixed Parameters

MACD settings (Fast 12, Slow 26, Signal 9), regime detection thresholds and stop loss and take profit coefficients are all fixed at validated values. These are not exposed in the parameter panel. They were established through empirical research and Walk-Forward Optimisation. Adjusting them is not possible and is not recommended.


Research Foundation

This Expert Advisor builds on a published MQL5 community article: Three MACD Filters on US_TECH100, Five Years of Broker Data. The article identified session-time filtering as the dominant performance driver on raw MACD crossovers on NAS100 H1. This Expert Advisor advances that finding by replacing the session constraint with structural regime and volatility filters, achieving comparable robustness without clock dependency and making the strategy available to traders in all time zones.


Before You Buy

Please read this description and examine the screenshots before purchasing. Contact me before buying if you have questions about compatibility with your broker or account type. If you find live results materially different from the validated historical figures, please contact me before leaving a review.

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Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
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Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
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William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
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Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Эксперты
BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
EA Miracolo
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Эксперты
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
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Amazing Traders
5 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Представляем   Trade Vantage : Профессиональный аналитик рынка Trade Vantage   — это высокоэффективный аналитический инструмент, который использует специализированный алгоритм для торговли на рынке Форекс и с криптовалютами. Его принцип работы основан на анализе цен за определенный временной интервал, выявлении силы и амплитуды ценовых движений с помощью уникальной системы индикации. Когда тренд теряет свою силу и меняет направление, эксперт закрывает предыдущую позицию и открывает новую. Также
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ArfimaPro – Real‑Time Market Regime Detection Most strategies fail because they trend‑follow during mean‑reverting markets and mean‑revert during trending markets. ArfimaPro solves this by measuring the market's long‑memory structure in real time using the Geweke‑Porter‑Hudak (GPH) estimator of the fractional differencing parameter d – the key ARFIMA statistic. Key Features GPH d(t) estimation – Plots the fractional differencing parameter d (blue line). d > 0 indicates long memory (persistence)
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