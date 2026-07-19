Twolf Receiver Multistation V229 MT5

Product Name: TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.29B (MT5)

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

[Subtitle: Zero Orphan Code | Auto-Retry Engine | Emergency Equity Protector]

⚠️ CRITICAL: SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE NOTICE

TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.29B is an elite Client-Side Execution Bridge. It is explicitly designed to function as a "Receiver Station" for signals broadcasted via the official Astracodewolf Bridge Channel.

Important: This EA does not generate trading signals independently. It is a high-speed execution protocol that perfectly mirrors trades from the Master Signal Node to your MT5 account. To utilize this software, you MUST be a verified member of the Astracodewolf VIP Community. Your personal Telegram ID acts as your digital license key. Without active whitelisting in our CRM, the EA will remain in "Awaiting Master" mode to prevent unauthorized trade copying.

Introduction: The Apex of Signal Synchronization

If you are managing prop-firm accounts or large capital allocations, standard trade copiers are not enough. Standard copiers suffer from dropped trades during high volatility, orphaned positions when your VPS restarts, and catastrophic drawdowns if the Master account hits a losing streak.

TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.29B solves all of this. Dubbed the "Zero Orphan Code" edition, this update fundamentally rewrites how the EA handles error management, state recovery, and account protection.

🔥 V2.29B Breakthrough: Institutional Reliability

1. The "Zero Orphan" Auto-Retry Engine

During high-impact news events (CPI, NFP), brokers often reject orders due to severe slippage or server overload ("Trade Context Busy"). Standard copiers simply drop the order, causing your account to fall out of sync with the Master.

V2.29B Fix: If your broker rejects an order (Open or Close), the EA instantly places the order into an Internal Retry Queue. It will aggressively and automatically retry the execution up to 5 times. You will never miss a critical trade or fail to close a position due to temporary broker lag.

2. Emergency Equity Protector (Drawdown Shield)

You can trust the Master, but you must protect your own capital. V2.29B introduces a localized, hard-coded safety switch.

Max Drawdown % / Max Loss USD: Set your absolute pain threshold. If your floating PnL hits this limit, the EA triggers an Emergency Halt .

Automatic Liquidation: Upon hitting the limit, the EA instantly force-closes all copied positions and locks the system from taking any new trades. Your prop-firm accounts are now immune to blown-account events.

3. Multi-Chart Isolated Binary Persistence

Run multiple receivers on one terminal without data collision. Each instance tracks its own channel data using isolated .bin storage ( TWolf_State_[Login]_[Channel].bin ). If your MT5 platform restarts or your VPS reboots, the EA instantly recovers the exact state of all open trades—guaranteeing no duplicate entries or abandoned positions.

4. Smart Symbol Matcher

Does your broker use complex suffixes (e.g., EURUSD.pro or EURUSD.m )? The Smart Matcher automatically scans your broker's server and maps the Master's generic symbol to your local asset format in real-time. No manual configuration required.

5. Flexible Risk Management

Fixed Lot Mode: Copy at a static volume (e.g., always 0.10 lots), perfect for fixed-risk compounding.

Risk Multiplier Mode: Scale your risk. Copy the Master at 1.0x, 2.0x, or even 0.5x to perfectly adapt the signal to your specific account balance.

The "MultiStation" Dashboard HUD

A redesigned, high-performance UI gives you a professional view of your trading ecosystem without lagging your terminal:

Right Panel (Account Metrics): Live monitoring of Equity, Balance, Floating PnL, Active Positions, and the live status of the Retry Queue .

Left Panel (System Health): License Status: Real-time verification of your VIP access. VIP Expiry Countdown: Displays exactly how many days and hours remain on your subscription. Bridge Latency: Real-time API Ping (in milliseconds). Network Link: Confirms your connection status to the Astracodewolf bridge channel.



Installation & Activation Guide

Community Access: Ensure your Telegram ID is registered and whitelisted in the Astracodewolf VIP Community. Terminal Setup (MANDATORY): Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors .

Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" .

Add this URL: [https://t.me](https://t.me) Launch: Attach the EA to any chart. Parameters (F7): InpPublicChannel : Enter the bridge channel name (e.g., @WolfSignalBridge ).

InpMyTelegramID : Enter your numeric Telegram ID. Activation: Turn on Algo Trading. The dashboard will perform a handshake with our CRM. If authorized, the "Network Link" will turn Green, and the EA will begin replicating signals immediately.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.

Disclaimer: This EA is an execution tool for professional signal distribution. Always test on a Demo account before deploying on a Live account. Past performance of signal providers does not guarantee future results.