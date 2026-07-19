Twolf Receiver Multistation V229 MT5

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.29B (MT5)

[Subtitle: Zero Orphan Code | Auto-Retry Engine | Emergency Equity Protector]

⚠️ CRITICAL: SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE NOTICE

TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.29B is an elite Client-Side Execution Bridge. It is explicitly designed to function as a "Receiver Station" for signals broadcasted via the official Astracodewolf Bridge Channel.

Important: This EA does not generate trading signals independently. It is a high-speed execution protocol that perfectly mirrors trades from the Master Signal Node to your MT5 account. To utilize this software, you MUST be a verified member of the Astracodewolf VIP Community. Your personal Telegram ID acts as your digital license key. Without active whitelisting in our CRM, the EA will remain in "Awaiting Master" mode to prevent unauthorized trade copying.

Introduction: The Apex of Signal Synchronization

If you are managing prop-firm accounts or large capital allocations, standard trade copiers are not enough. Standard copiers suffer from dropped trades during high volatility, orphaned positions when your VPS restarts, and catastrophic drawdowns if the Master account hits a losing streak.

TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.29B solves all of this. Dubbed the "Zero Orphan Code" edition, this update fundamentally rewrites how the EA handles error management, state recovery, and account protection.

🔥 V2.29B Breakthrough: Institutional Reliability

1. The "Zero Orphan" Auto-Retry Engine

During high-impact news events (CPI, NFP), brokers often reject orders due to severe slippage or server overload ("Trade Context Busy"). Standard copiers simply drop the order, causing your account to fall out of sync with the Master.

  • V2.29B Fix: If your broker rejects an order (Open or Close), the EA instantly places the order into an Internal Retry Queue. It will aggressively and automatically retry the execution up to 5 times. You will never miss a critical trade or fail to close a position due to temporary broker lag.

2. Emergency Equity Protector (Drawdown Shield)

You can trust the Master, but you must protect your own capital. V2.29B introduces a localized, hard-coded safety switch.

  • Max Drawdown % / Max Loss USD: Set your absolute pain threshold. If your floating PnL hits this limit, the EA triggers an Emergency Halt.

  • Automatic Liquidation: Upon hitting the limit, the EA instantly force-closes all copied positions and locks the system from taking any new trades. Your prop-firm accounts are now immune to blown-account events.

3. Multi-Chart Isolated Binary Persistence

Run multiple receivers on one terminal without data collision. Each instance tracks its own channel data using isolated .bin storage ( TWolf_State_[Login]_[Channel].bin ). If your MT5 platform restarts or your VPS reboots, the EA instantly recovers the exact state of all open trades—guaranteeing no duplicate entries or abandoned positions.

4. Smart Symbol Matcher

Does your broker use complex suffixes (e.g., EURUSD.pro or EURUSD.m )? The Smart Matcher automatically scans your broker's server and maps the Master's generic symbol to your local asset format in real-time. No manual configuration required.

5. Flexible Risk Management

  • Fixed Lot Mode: Copy at a static volume (e.g., always 0.10 lots), perfect for fixed-risk compounding.

  • Risk Multiplier Mode: Scale your risk. Copy the Master at 1.0x, 2.0x, or even 0.5x to perfectly adapt the signal to your specific account balance.

The "MultiStation" Dashboard HUD

A redesigned, high-performance UI gives you a professional view of your trading ecosystem without lagging your terminal:

  • Right Panel (Account Metrics): Live monitoring of Equity, Balance, Floating PnL, Active Positions, and the live status of the Retry Queue.

  • Left Panel (System Health):

    • License Status: Real-time verification of your VIP access.

    • VIP Expiry Countdown: Displays exactly how many days and hours remain on your subscription.

    • Bridge Latency: Real-time API Ping (in milliseconds).

    • Network Link: Confirms your connection status to the Astracodewolf bridge channel.

Installation & Activation Guide

  1. Community Access: Ensure your Telegram ID is registered and whitelisted in the Astracodewolf VIP Community.

  2. Terminal Setup (MANDATORY):

    • Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.

    • Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".

    • Add this URL: [https://t.me](https://t.me)

  3. Launch: Attach the EA to any chart.

  4. Parameters (F7):

    • InpPublicChannel : Enter the bridge channel name (e.g., @WolfSignalBridge ).

    • InpMyTelegramID : Enter your numeric Telegram ID.

  5. Activation: Turn on Algo Trading. The dashboard will perform a handshake with our CRM. If authorized, the "Network Link" will turn Green, and the EA will begin replicating signals immediately.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.

Disclaimer: This EA is an execution tool for professional signal distribution. Always test on a Demo account before deploying on a Live account. Past performance of signal providers does not guarantee future results.


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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Утилиты
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5 (8)
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
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MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: The Momentum Cluster Neural [Subtitle: 5-Indicator Voting Consensus | Chandelier Exit | Trend Following] Introduction Why rely on a single indicator when you can harness the wisdom of the crowd? The Momentum Cluster Neural is a scientific trend-following system based on Consensus Logic . It acts as a central neural hub, aggregating signals from the 5 most powerful momentum indicators in technical analysis ( The Big 5 ). Trades are execu
Golden Bitcoin Nexus
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Golden Bitcoin Nexus (MT5) [Subtitle: Elastic Grid System | Crypto-Gold Recovery | Volume Limit Fix] Introduction High-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) are graveyard for traditional static grid EAs. Golden Bitcoin Nexus acts differently. It employs an "Elastic Grid" architecture derived from ATR volatility. This allows the system to breathe during massive market spikes and strike with precision during consolidat
Ironwind Echoes AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ironwind Echoes (MT5) [Subtitle: Lag-Free TEMA | RVI Resonance | Kinetic ATR Exit] Introduction In trend trading, Lag is the enemy. Traditional Moving Averages are often too slow to react. Ironwind Echoes utilizes the power of TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to eliminate lag. Combined with the RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , it forms a "Kinetic Resonance" system that enters trades only when price velocity and trend direction align
Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name:   Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 (MT5) [Subtitle: KAMA Trend Filter | Phantom Fractal Zones | Smart Margin Fix] Introduction   The market is driven by hidden levels that most traders ignore.   Phantom Circuit Overlord   is a specialized Trend-Following system designed to hunt these "Phantom Zones." Instead of static support/resistance, it identifies historical Fractals and expands them using ATR volatility to create a dynamic "Ghost Zone
Wildbone Crimson Choir AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Wildbone Crimson Choir (MT5) [Subtitle: Structural Breakout | Harmonic RVI-MFI | Fortress Guard Logic] Introduction The market is a chaotic choir. To profit, you must identify the moments when all voices sing in harmony. Wildbone Crimson Choir is a scientific Structural Breakout System. It defines the market's "Wildbone" using Envelopes and executes trades only when confirmed by the "Crimson Choir" (Harmonic synchronization of RVI, MFI,
Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hexagonal Mean-Reversion | Bollinger Touch | The Great Wall Safety] Introduction Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system designed to capture high-probability reversals at market extremes. Unlike trend-following bots that get chopped up in ranging markets, Hexstorm thrives on volatility. It utilizes a "Hexagonal Touch" logic—waiting for price to pierce the Bolling
Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | Ichimoku Cloud | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI is an advanced Trend-Following system designed to capture massive market expansions. It combines the ancient wisdom of the Druid (Ichimoku Cloud Trend Filter) with the precision of the Hollowgate (Donchian Channel Breakout). The result is a strategy that ignores market noise and only engages when
Aether Fang Nightbloom AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Fang Nightbloom (MT5) [Subtitle: Keltner Compression | Force Impulse | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Aether Fang Nightbloom is a specialized volatility breakout system designed to hunt the most explosive market moves: Volatility Expansions . Unlike standard breakout bots that buy every high, this EA waits for the market to enter a state of deep "Compression" (The Nightbloom) before striking. It combines Keltner Channels (T
Chaos Manuscript Oracle AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Chaos Manuscript Oracle (MT5) [Subtitle: Fractal Prediction | Ichimoku Cloud | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Chaos Manuscript Oracle is a visionary trading system that attempts to decode the market's hidden structure using Fractal Geometry. It acts as an Oracle , peering into the future using the Ichimoku Cloud , while deciphering the past using a deep Fractal Manuscript . By combining these two timelines with the raw energy of the A
Marble Tempest Runemaker AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Marble Tempest Runemaker (MT5) [Subtitle: Rolling Momentum | Volatility Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Marble Tempest Runemaker is a unique "Cyclic Decoding" trading system that treats market price as a rolling object influenced by gravity (Trends) and storms (Volatility). It combines the structural precision of "The Marble" (Parabolic SAR) with the momentum-decoding power of "The Rune" (CCI), all filtered through "The Tempes
Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI (MT5) [Subtitle: TEMA Velocity | Volatility Bloom | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI is an elite trend-following system designed to capture high-velocity market moves while filtering out the noise of indecision. It operates on a sophisticated "Life Cycle" logic: It waits for the trend to be forged ( The Ghostforge ), confirms the market is expanding ( The Bloom ), and enters precis
Moonlit Bastion Nomicon AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Moonlit Bastion Nomicon (MT5) [Subtitle: Bollinger Reversion | RSI/ADX Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Moonlit Bastion Nomicon is a precision Mean Reversion system built for extreme market conditions. It visualizes the market as a fortress ( The Bastion ) surrounded by volatility. It uses a high-deviation Bollinger Band (3.0) to define the "Walls," consults a strict rulebook ( The Nomicon ) of RSI/ADX to confirm exhaustion, an
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