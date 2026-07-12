Twolf Receiver Multistation V227 MT5

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.27 (MT5)

[Subtitle: Automated Signal Bridge | Isolated State Recovery | Multi-Chart Independent Execution]

⚠️ CRITICAL: SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE NOTICE

TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.27 is an advanced client-side execution bridge. It is designed to function exclusively as a "Receiver Station" for signals broadcasted via the official Astracodewolf Bridge Channel.

Important: This EA does not generate trading signals independently. It operates as a high-speed listener that mirrors trades from the Master Signal Node to your MT5 account. To utilize this software, you MUST be a verified member of the Astracodewolf VIP Community. Your Telegram ID acts as your digital license key; without active whitelisting in our CRM, the EA will remain in "Awaiting Master" mode to prevent unauthorized trade copying.

Introduction: The Ultimate Synchronization Engine

TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.27 is the industry standard for traders who require precise, automated replication of institutional-grade signals. Designed for both retail traders and prop-firm managers, V2.27 introduces "MultiStation Isolation," allowing you to run the receiver on multiple charts for different assets simultaneously without any signal "cross-talk" or data corruption.

If you are following a Master trader, every second counts. This EA bridges the gap between the Master Node and your MT5 account with near-zero latency, ensuring you get the same execution prices as the signal source.

V2.27 Key Features: The "24/7 Market Ready" Architecture

  • State Recovery Engine (Isolated Binary Persistence): Unlike traditional copiers that "forget" their trades when you restart your VPS or terminal, V2.27 uses an isolated .bin storage system per channel. If a crash occurs, the EA automatically recovers the exact state of all open positions—preventing duplicate entries or abandoned trades.

  • Smart Symbol Matcher: Does your broker use suffixes (e.g., EURUSD.pro or EURUSD.m )? The Smart Matcher automatically detects the correct symbol on your specific broker's server, mapping Master symbols to your local assets in real-time.

  • Multi-Instance Isolation: Run multiple receivers on one terminal. Each instance tracks its own channel data, meaning you can copy from different Master Nodes at the same time without the signals interfering with one another.

  • Intelligent Risk Management:

    • Fixed Lot Mode: Ideal for traders maintaining strict risk-per-trade.

    • Risk Multiplier Mode: Scale your position sizing relative to the Master account ( InpRiskProportion ), perfectly adapting the signal to your specific account balance.

Pro-Grade Analytics Dashboard

The V2.27 Dashboard provides a high-fidelity visual check of your connection health:

  • Right Panel (Account Metrics): See your live Balance, Equity, Floating PnL, and current active position count at a glance.

  • Left Panel (System Health): Monitor your license status, VIP Expiration countdown, API Ping (in milliseconds), and the live network connection status to the Bridge channel.

Why Choose the MultiStation Receiver?

  • Professional Speed: Engineered for HFT-capable accounts; processes incoming JSON signals with minimal overhead.

  • Security: Your connection is protected via individual Telegram ID whitelisting. Only you can run the EA on your authorized account.

  • Simplicity: No need to configure your own Telegram Bot or complex webhooks. Simply connect to the Bridge Channel and let the EA do the rest.

Installation & Activation Guide

  1. Join the Community: Ensure your Telegram ID is registered and whitelisted in the Astracodewolf VIP Community.

  2. Terminal Setup (CRITICAL):

    • Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.

    • Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".

    • Add this exact URL: https://t.me  & https://api.telegram.org

  3. Launch: Attach the .ex5 file to any single chart (M15 recommended).

  4. Configure: * InpPublicChannel : Enter the target channel (e.g.,https://t.me/twolfreicever).

    • InpMyTelegramID : Enter your numeric Telegram ID.

  5. Activation: Turn on "Algo Trading." The dashboard will verify your license and begin monitoring for signals instantly.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.

Note: This utility requires "Allow WebRequest" to be enabled in your MT5 Terminal settings. Always test on a Demo account before deploying on a Live account. Past performance of signal providers does not guarantee future results.


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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Digital Web Sovereign (MT5) [Subtitle: Ichimoku Trend Grid | ATR Dynamic Web | Basket Profit] Introduction Most Grid systems fail for one reason: They fight the trend until the account blows up. Digital Web Sovereign is engineered to fix this flaw. It is not a blind grid machine. It acts as a "Sovereign" ruler, only engaging the market when backed by the powerful Ichimoku Cloud . It deploys "The Web" (Dynamic Grid) to catch price correc
Vortex Nomad Aegis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Vortex Nomad Aegis [Subtitle: KAMA Trend | Vortex Energy | Aegis Elasticity Shield] Introduction Vortex Nomad Aegis is a scientific trend-following system designed with a built-in safety mechanism: Price Elasticity Check . Most trend bots fail because they buy at the top (FOMO) just before a pullback. This EA solves that problem using the "Aegis Shield"—a dynamic filter that blocks entries when the price is mathematically "overextended"
The Momentum Cluster Neural
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: The Momentum Cluster Neural [Subtitle: 5-Indicator Voting Consensus | Chandelier Exit | Trend Following] Introduction Why rely on a single indicator when you can harness the wisdom of the crowd? The Momentum Cluster Neural is a scientific trend-following system based on Consensus Logic . It acts as a central neural hub, aggregating signals from the 5 most powerful momentum indicators in technical analysis ( The Big 5 ). Trades are execu
Golden Bitcoin Nexus
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Golden Bitcoin Nexus (MT5) [Subtitle: Elastic Grid System | Crypto-Gold Recovery | Volume Limit Fix] Introduction High-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) are graveyard for traditional static grid EAs. Golden Bitcoin Nexus acts differently. It employs an "Elastic Grid" architecture derived from ATR volatility. This allows the system to breathe during massive market spikes and strike with precision during consolidat
Ironwind Echoes AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ironwind Echoes (MT5) [Subtitle: Lag-Free TEMA | RVI Resonance | Kinetic ATR Exit] Introduction In trend trading, Lag is the enemy. Traditional Moving Averages are often too slow to react. Ironwind Echoes utilizes the power of TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to eliminate lag. Combined with the RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , it forms a "Kinetic Resonance" system that enters trades only when price velocity and trend direction align
Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name:   Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 (MT5) [Subtitle: KAMA Trend Filter | Phantom Fractal Zones | Smart Margin Fix] Introduction   The market is driven by hidden levels that most traders ignore.   Phantom Circuit Overlord   is a specialized Trend-Following system designed to hunt these "Phantom Zones." Instead of static support/resistance, it identifies historical Fractals and expands them using ATR volatility to create a dynamic "Ghost Zone
Wildbone Crimson Choir AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Wildbone Crimson Choir (MT5) [Subtitle: Structural Breakout | Harmonic RVI-MFI | Fortress Guard Logic] Introduction The market is a chaotic choir. To profit, you must identify the moments when all voices sing in harmony. Wildbone Crimson Choir is a scientific Structural Breakout System. It defines the market's "Wildbone" using Envelopes and executes trades only when confirmed by the "Crimson Choir" (Harmonic synchronization of RVI, MFI,
Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hexagonal Mean-Reversion | Bollinger Touch | The Great Wall Safety] Introduction Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system designed to capture high-probability reversals at market extremes. Unlike trend-following bots that get chopped up in ranging markets, Hexstorm thrives on volatility. It utilizes a "Hexagonal Touch" logic—waiting for price to pierce the Bolling
Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | Ichimoku Cloud | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI is an advanced Trend-Following system designed to capture massive market expansions. It combines the ancient wisdom of the Druid (Ichimoku Cloud Trend Filter) with the precision of the Hollowgate (Donchian Channel Breakout). The result is a strategy that ignores market noise and only engages when
Aether Fang Nightbloom AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Fang Nightbloom (MT5) [Subtitle: Keltner Compression | Force Impulse | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Aether Fang Nightbloom is a specialized volatility breakout system designed to hunt the most explosive market moves: Volatility Expansions . Unlike standard breakout bots that buy every high, this EA waits for the market to enter a state of deep "Compression" (The Nightbloom) before striking. It combines Keltner Channels (T
Chaos Manuscript Oracle AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Chaos Manuscript Oracle (MT5) [Subtitle: Fractal Prediction | Ichimoku Cloud | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Chaos Manuscript Oracle is a visionary trading system that attempts to decode the market's hidden structure using Fractal Geometry. It acts as an Oracle , peering into the future using the Ichimoku Cloud , while deciphering the past using a deep Fractal Manuscript . By combining these two timelines with the raw energy of the A
Marble Tempest Runemaker AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Marble Tempest Runemaker (MT5) [Subtitle: Rolling Momentum | Volatility Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Marble Tempest Runemaker is a unique "Cyclic Decoding" trading system that treats market price as a rolling object influenced by gravity (Trends) and storms (Volatility). It combines the structural precision of "The Marble" (Parabolic SAR) with the momentum-decoding power of "The Rune" (CCI), all filtered through "The Tempes
Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI (MT5) [Subtitle: TEMA Velocity | Volatility Bloom | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI is an elite trend-following system designed to capture high-velocity market moves while filtering out the noise of indecision. It operates on a sophisticated "Life Cycle" logic: It waits for the trend to be forged ( The Ghostforge ), confirms the market is expanding ( The Bloom ), and enters precis
Moonlit Bastion Nomicon AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Moonlit Bastion Nomicon (MT5) [Subtitle: Bollinger Reversion | RSI/ADX Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Moonlit Bastion Nomicon is a precision Mean Reversion system built for extreme market conditions. It visualizes the market as a fortress ( The Bastion ) surrounded by volatility. It uses a high-deviation Bollinger Band (3.0) to define the "Walls," consults a strict rulebook ( The Nomicon ) of RSI/ADX to confirm exhaustion, an
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