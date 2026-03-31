PerfomanceDashboard

Key Features

Multi-Strategy Analysis

Automatic Magic Number detection

Manual Magic Number input

EA identification from trade and order comments

Optional support for manual trades with Magic Number 0

Individual strategy selection

ALL, NONE and HIDE controls

Automatic preservation of selected Magic Numbers

Paginated Magic Number navigation for large EA portfolios

Flexible Analysis Periods

Quickly analyze performance for:

TODAY

WEEK

MONTH

YEAR

Custom RANGE

FIRST TRADE

The First Trade filter automatically sets the analysis start date to the earliest trade of the currently selected Magic Numbers and updates when the strategy selection changes.

Built-in action hints explain the purpose of the main period and Refresh controls.

Basic and Extended Overview

Switch between compact and detailed performance views.

Basic Overview

Account Currency

Total P&L

Total Trades

Win Rate

Profit Factor

Average Win

Average Loss

Average Trades Per Week

Extended Overview

Breakeven Win Rate

Recovery Factor

Annualized Sharpe Ratio

LR Correlation

Z-Score

Maximum Consecutive Wins

Maximum Consecutive Losses

Biggest Win

Biggest Loss

Expectancy

Winning and Losing Trades

Long and Short Trades

Long and Short Win Rates

Maximum Drawdown

Average Trade Duration

Total Swaps

Estimated Slippage Impact

Trading commissions, swaps and broker fees are included in balance and performance calculations where available.

Estimated Slippage Impact

The dashboard estimates the financial impact of slippage for supported trade events.

Slippage calculations support:

Forex

Gold

CFDs

Pending-order entries

Stop Loss exits

Take Profit exits

In Extended Daily view, the estimated slippage impact is displayed directly below each closed trade.

The Extended Overview also shows the combined estimated impact for the selected strategies and analysis period.

Values are displayed as N/A when the required execution data is unavailable.

Period Profit

Analyze performance across several time-based views.

12-Month Overview

Monthly profit

Optional percentage return

Monthly stability

Automatic pagination

Monthly Trading Calendar

Daily profit

Number of closed trades

Optional daily percentage return

Adaptive calendar layout

Visual highlighting of profitable and losing days

Daily Trade Report

Each closed trade includes:

Closing time

Symbol

Magic Number

EA name or comment

Lot size

Profit

Optional percentage return

Estimated Slippage Impact in Extended mode

Symbol Profit

Review performance by trading instrument.

Profit by symbol

Automatic aggregation of all selected strategies

Ranking from the most profitable to the least profitable symbol

Multi-page navigation for large symbol lists

Magic Info

Review detected strategies and their associated trade comments.

Magic Number

EA or strategy description

Optional profit by Magic Number

Two-column layout

HIDE mode for displaying only selected strategies

Finance

The Finance section separates account funding operations from trading performance.

It displays:

Current Balance

Total Deposits

Total Withdrawals

Deposit and withdrawal history

Broker

Account Currency

Reliable Trade Detection

The dashboard reconstructs closed positions from account deal history rather than relying only on individual exit deals.

This improves support for:

Positions opened before the selected analysis period

Positions closed manually

Partial closing activity

Close By operations

Exit deals with Magic Number 0

Trading fees charged separately by the broker

Performance and Usability

Automatic data refresh

Manual Refresh button

Cached trade-history calculations

Cached Magic Number scanning

Cached Daily and slippage calculations

BASIC and EXTENDED display modes

Minimize and close controls

Adjustable panel position and dimensions

Improved cleanup when removing the dashboard

High-DPI interface scaling

No external libraries or services required

Designed For

Multi-EA portfolios

Prop firm accounts

Portfolio traders

Strategy monitoring

Live account analysis

Manual and automated trading

Comparing Expert Advisors by Magic Number

Monitoring execution quality and trading costs

How It Works

Attach Performance Dashboard to any chart. Select automatic or manual Magic Number detection. Choose the required strategies. Select TODAY, WEEK, MONTH, YEAR, RANGE or FIRST TRADE. Switch between BASIC and EXTENDED results. Use Magic Info, Symbol Profit, Period Profit and Finance for deeper analysis.

All calculations are performed directly from your MetaTrader 5 account history.

Performance Dashboard turns raw account history into a clear overview of strategy performance, portfolio behavior and execution quality.