PerfomanceDashboard

5

PerformanceDashboard — Advanced Trade Analytics for MT5

PerformanceDashboard is a lightweight indicator designed to analyze trading performance directly from your MetaTrader 5 account history.

It allows you to evaluate multiple Expert Advisors (EAs) simultaneously using Magic Numbers, providing clear and structured insights into your trading results.

USER GUIDE

Key Features

Multi-Strategy Analysis

  • Automatic Magic Number detection
  • Manual Magic Number input
  • EA identification from trade and order comments
  • Optional support for manual trades with Magic Number 0
  • Individual strategy selection
  • ALL, NONE and HIDE controls
  • Automatic preservation of selected Magic Numbers
  • Paginated Magic Number navigation for large EA portfolios

Flexible Analysis Periods

Quickly analyze performance for:

  • TODAY
  • WEEK
  • MONTH
  • YEAR
  • Custom RANGE
  • FIRST TRADE

The First Trade filter automatically sets the analysis start date to the earliest trade of the currently selected Magic Numbers and updates when the strategy selection changes.

Built-in action hints explain the purpose of the main period and Refresh controls.

Basic and Extended Overview

Switch between compact and detailed performance views.

Basic Overview

  • Account Currency
  • Total P&L
  • Total Trades
  • Win Rate
  • Profit Factor
  • Average Win
  • Average Loss
  • Average Trades Per Week

Extended Overview

  • Breakeven Win Rate
  • Recovery Factor
  • Annualized Sharpe Ratio
  • LR Correlation
  • Z-Score
  • Maximum Consecutive Wins
  • Maximum Consecutive Losses
  • Biggest Win
  • Biggest Loss
  • Expectancy
  • Winning and Losing Trades
  • Long and Short Trades
  • Long and Short Win Rates
  • Maximum Drawdown
  • Average Trade Duration
  • Total Swaps
  • Estimated Slippage Impact

Trading commissions, swaps and broker fees are included in balance and performance calculations where available.

Estimated Slippage Impact

The dashboard estimates the financial impact of slippage for supported trade events.

Slippage calculations support:

  • Forex
  • Gold
  • CFDs
  • Pending-order entries
  • Stop Loss exits
  • Take Profit exits

In Extended Daily view, the estimated slippage impact is displayed directly below each closed trade.

The Extended Overview also shows the combined estimated impact for the selected strategies and analysis period.

Values are displayed as N/A when the required execution data is unavailable.

Period Profit

Analyze performance across several time-based views.

12-Month Overview

  • Monthly profit
  • Optional percentage return
  • Monthly stability
  • Automatic pagination

Monthly Trading Calendar

  • Daily profit
  • Number of closed trades
  • Optional daily percentage return
  • Adaptive calendar layout
  • Visual highlighting of profitable and losing days

Daily Trade Report

Each closed trade includes:

  • Closing time
  • Symbol
  • Magic Number
  • EA name or comment
  • Lot size
  • Profit
  • Optional percentage return
  • Estimated Slippage Impact in Extended mode

Symbol Profit

Review performance by trading instrument.

  • Profit by symbol
  • Automatic aggregation of all selected strategies
  • Ranking from the most profitable to the least profitable symbol
  • Multi-page navigation for large symbol lists

Magic Info

Review detected strategies and their associated trade comments.

  • Magic Number
  • EA or strategy description
  • Optional profit by Magic Number
  • Two-column layout
  • HIDE mode for displaying only selected strategies

Finance

The Finance section separates account funding operations from trading performance.

It displays:

  • Current Balance
  • Total Deposits
  • Total Withdrawals
  • Deposit and withdrawal history
  • Broker
  • Account Currency

Reliable Trade Detection

The dashboard reconstructs closed positions from account deal history rather than relying only on individual exit deals.

This improves support for:

  • Positions opened before the selected analysis period
  • Positions closed manually
  • Partial closing activity
  • Close By operations
  • Exit deals with Magic Number 0
  • Trading fees charged separately by the broker

Performance and Usability

  • Automatic data refresh
  • Manual Refresh button
  • Cached trade-history calculations
  • Cached Magic Number scanning
  • Cached Daily and slippage calculations
  • BASIC and EXTENDED display modes
  • Minimize and close controls
  • Adjustable panel position and dimensions
  • Improved cleanup when removing the dashboard
  • High-DPI interface scaling
  • No external libraries or services required

Designed For

  • Multi-EA portfolios
  • Prop firm accounts
  • Portfolio traders
  • Strategy monitoring
  • Live account analysis
  • Manual and automated trading
  • Comparing Expert Advisors by Magic Number
  • Monitoring execution quality and trading costs

How It Works

  1. Attach Performance Dashboard to any chart.
  2. Select automatic or manual Magic Number detection.
  3. Choose the required strategies.
  4. Select TODAY, WEEK, MONTH, YEAR, RANGE or FIRST TRADE.
  5. Switch between BASIC and EXTENDED results.
  6. Use Magic Info, Symbol Profit, Period Profit and Finance for deeper analysis.

All calculations are performed directly from your MetaTrader 5 account history.

Performance Dashboard turns raw account history into a clear overview of strategy performance, portfolio behavior and execution quality.

Отзывы 11
Abdullah Uygar Tuna
915
Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.09 12:01 
 

Very simple and user-friendly. It’s extremely easy to set up and understand, with many important KPIs that clearly show how your account is performing. I was especially shocked to discover how much I was losing to slippage! I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to monitor their account without the hassle. Kudos to the author!

Chiwi's IT
828
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2026.07.13 12:58 
 

Very nice tool. I had some issues with the many expert advisors who has different magic numbers. After contacting the developer he solved the problem for us from CWDT so we could work further with this amazing Utilitiy. Highly recommended if you want to check out in 1 view which strategies are the good ones over certain time period.

Vee
416
Vee 2026.07.12 17:45 
 

Very handy tool. Shows summary of all EA on the left and on the right, each EA its profit & loss. Thank you.

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Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
Фильтр:
Abdullah Uygar Tuna
915
Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.09 12:01 
 

Very simple and user-friendly. It’s extremely easy to set up and understand, with many important KPIs that clearly show how your account is performing. I was especially shocked to discover how much I was losing to slippage! I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to monitor their account without the hassle. Kudos to the author!

Andrei Koval
768
Ответ разработчика Andrei Koval 2026.08.10 13:41
Thanks, Abdullah !
Royston88
29
Royston88 2026.08.08 14:47 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Andrei Koval
768
Ответ разработчика Andrei Koval 2026.08.08 14:53
You are welcome!)
Chiwi's IT
828
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2026.07.13 12:58 
 

Very nice tool. I had some issues with the many expert advisors who has different magic numbers. After contacting the developer he solved the problem for us from CWDT so we could work further with this amazing Utilitiy. Highly recommended if you want to check out in 1 view which strategies are the good ones over certain time period.

Vee
416
Vee 2026.07.12 17:45 
 

Very handy tool. Shows summary of all EA on the left and on the right, each EA its profit & loss. Thank you.

jpenjerry
709
jpenjerry 2026.07.03 16:19 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Mohammedafridi
910
Mohammedafridi 2026.06.24 16:46 
 

great

Andrei Koval
768
Ответ разработчика Andrei Koval 2026.06.24 18:07
Thanks!
Vladyslav Tokmakov
278
Vladyslav Tokmakov 2026.06.04 18:22 
 

Excellent tool for trading performance analysis. I've been using this dashboard to analyze the performance of my Expert Advisors in MT5, and it provides exactly the kind of detailed statistics that are missing from the standard MetaTrader reports. One of the features I appreciate most is the automatic detection of strategies by Magic Number and the ability to analyze each strategy separately. What used to require manual calculations can now be done in just a few clicks. The detailed metrics, including drawdown, profit factor, win rate, winning and losing streaks, and the profit calendar, make it much easier to evaluate trading performance and identify areas for improvement. The flexible date filtering is also very useful for analyzing different market conditions and trading periods. The dashboard is fast, stable, and easy to use, even with a large trading history. It is a valuable tool for both manual traders and EA users. Overall, I am very satisfied with this product and can confidently recommend it to anyone who wants a deeper understanding of their trading results and better control over their trading performance. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Excellent work by the developer! 👍

fmw1961
701
fmw1961 2026.06.02 21:00 
 

Absolutely fantastic tool , well thought out just what a trader needs running many EAs . I would just like to thank Andrei for a great piece of work . It is so easy to set and use , highly reccomend it .

Ayman
48
Ayman 2026.05.26 19:28 
 

A Game-Changer for MT5 Traders! 💸 I'm blown away by the [PerformanceDashboard]! As a serious trader, I need to keep track of my Expert Advisors' (EAs) performance, and this indicator delivers. It provides real-time PNL (Profit and Loss) data, plus a ton of other useful stats. *What I love:* - *Comprehensive overview*: EA PNL, balance, equity, and floating PNL - it's all there! - *Customizable*: tweak the settings to fit your trading style - *Easy to read*: clear, concise layout makes monitoring a breeze - *Supports multiple EAs*: perfect for traders running multiple strategies *Minor suggestions:* - Add more alert options (e.g., push notifications for specific PNL thresholds) - Enhance chart integration (e.g., overlay PNL data on charts) Overall, this indicator is a must-have for MT5 traders using EAs. It's reliable, feature-rich, and constantly updated. Well done, devs! 🌟 Rating: 5/5 stars

ABM
17
ABM 2026.05.26 15:07 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Martin Lougas
186
Martin Lougas 2026.04.29 13:10 
 

Amazing tool to monitor multiple EAs on a single screen without having to pay a hefty fee!

Andrei Koval
768
Ответ разработчика Andrei Koval 2026.05.26 15:24
Thank you, Martin!
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