RiskGuard Quantum Simulator

5

Quantum Simulator – Discover the Power of Quantum Dynamic Risk

Quantum Simulator is an Expert Advisor designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Quantum function, fully integrated into the RiskGuard Management system.

Through a simple interface, you can simulate an equity curve starting from a fixed balance of €100,000, using your own custom statistics:

  • Win Rate (%)

  • Average Risk/Reward Ratio

  • Number of Trades

  • Maximum Allowed Drawdown

  • (Optional) Minimum Accepted Drawdown

The EA performs a Monte Carlo simulation to calculate the optimal risk percentage that respects the drawdown constraints you set.
Once the equity curve is generated, you can visually compare:

  • The curve based on traditional fixed risk

  • The curve generated with Quantum dynamic risk


What’s the purpose?

Quantum Simulator allows you to see how Quantum adaptive risk behaves across a specific sequence of trades.
It is designed to give traders a clear and practical insight into the potential of the Quantum function, which is a core component of RiskGuard Management, where it is applied in real time during live trading.


Why use it?

  • Evaluate the real impact of dynamic risk on your strategy

  • Compare simulated scenarios with and without Quantum

  • Prepare for confident use of RiskGuard Management


Отзывы 3
galalex88
29
galalex88 2025.05.10 06:19 
 

Simulatore incredibile!! Calcola in automatico il miglior rischio da usare su ogni trade. Ho fatto un test con i miei trade precedenti e usando il simulatore, i risultati sono pazzeschi!

Рекомендуем также
KING Fusion MACD Vol
Ahmed Al-askar
Индикаторы
- وصف المنتج - مؤشر احترافي متكامل لا يعد KING Fusion MACD-Vol من KING TRADING EA مجرد MACD آخر — فهو عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات تداول كاملة تجمع بين مؤشرات احترافية متعددة في نافذة فرعية واحدة أنيقة. لم تعد بحاجة إلى تحميل مخططك بأدوات منفصلة. يجمع هذا المؤشر بين: MACD مع خطوط مزدوجة ورسم بياني مكبر رسم بياني ملون ومثبت بالحجم ملصقات ديناميكية مع قيم المؤشرات في الوقت الفعلي (ATR، ADX، RSI، Volume) عداد تنازلي للبار التنبيهات المتقاطعة (مرئية + صوتية) كل ما تحتاجه من الوضوح والسرعة والدقة -
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Утилиты
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для MetaTrader 5. Она использует ценовые уровни Фибоначчи в сочетании с анализом тренда и структуры для определения точек входа и выхода. Советник поддерживает как длинные, так и короткие позиции и включает встроенные параметры управления рисками. Основные характеристики: • Использует логику коррекции и расширения Фибоначчи для построения точек входа, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита. • Настраиваемый размер л
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает линии пивот, уровни максимума, минимума и закрытия предыдущего дня, а также минимум и максимум предыдущего часа. Нужно просто установить этот индикатор на график, чтобы отобразить все эти важные линии, нет необходимости настраивать множество отдельных индикаторов. Почему важны определенные линии Максимум и минимум предыдущего дня : эти уровни используются для торговли на дневном графике. Очень часто, если цена становится выше или ниже минимума/максимума предыдущего дня, про
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Индикаторы
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Countdown Candle Close
Sid Ali Temkit
3 (1)
Индикаторы
The Candle Countdown Timer for MetaTrader 4 (also available for MT5) is a vital indicator designed to help you manage your trading time effectively. It keeps you updated about market open and close times by displaying the remaining time before the current candle closes and a new one forms. This powerful tool enables you to make well-informed trading decisions. Key Features: Asia Range: Comes with an option to extend the range. Broker Time, New York, London Time: Displays the current broker time
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Эксперты
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Утилиты
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
SDZ Trend Pro
Van Toan Nguyen
Эксперты
Overview SDZ Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor work for all symbol, recommend  XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 timeframe . It combines dynamic price action patterns, EMA filters, and strict session-based trading logic to identify precise market entries with optimal risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer structured, time-filtered trading during active market hours. ️ Core Features Dynamic Stop Loss (SL) logic Automatically sets SL based on candle pattern Chooses the
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем   MACD  Enhanced  – усовершенствованный индикатор MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), который предоставляет трейдерам расширенные возможности для анализа тренда и момента на финансовых рынках. Индикатор использует разницу между быстрой и медленной экспоненциальными скользящими средними для определения импульса, направления и силы тренда, создавая четкие визуальные сигналы для потенциальных точек входа и выхода. Внимание!   Для достижения наилучших результатов рекомендуется
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
Утилиты
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Индикаторы
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Индикаторы
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Индикаторы
Если вам нравится этот проект, оставьте 5-звездочный обзор. Данный показатель рисует открытые, высокие, низкие и закрывающие цены на указанные период и его можно отрегулировать для специфического часового пояса. Это важные уровни, которые выглядят многие институциональные и профессиональные трейдеры и могут быть полезны для вас, чтобы знать места, где они могут быть больше активный. Доступные периоды: Предыдущий день. Предыдущая неделя. Предыдущий месяц. Предыдущий квартал. Предыдущий год. Или
FREE
Arbitrage365
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
Эксперты
The Arbitrage365 EA is a basic script for MetaTrader that implements a triangular arbitrage strategy. It identifies and exploits price discrepancies between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP to profit from temporary market mispricing. This EA capitalizes on the law of one price by simultaneously buying and selling currency pairs. Its advantages include speed, accuracy, scalability, consistency, cost-effectiveness, contribution to market liquidity, and portfolio diversification. However, it's a basic E
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
Индикаторы
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4 (39)
Эксперты
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout  MT5 (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT5 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout   MT5  — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro MT5, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре   GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout MT5  и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торгов
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Эксперты
Morning Range Breakout (Бесплатная версия) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) — это простой торговый советник, реализующий стратегию входа по пробою утреннего диапазона. Советник определяет максимум и минимум за заданный интервал времени (например, 08:00–10:00 UTC) и открывает сделку при пробое вверх или вниз. Бесплатная версия включает базовую логику без ограничений. Все параметры и сообщения на английском языке, согласно требованиям MQL5 Market. Основные возможности Определение утреннего д
FREE
Double TMA with Reversal Zones
Clayton Prickett
4.5 (10)
Индикаторы
Note from Developer: This is the lite version of the Double TMA with Bands Indicator. You can find the paid version that comes with alerts and on screen signal arrows built in here . I will also be selling an EA based on this trading system soon once all backtesting and optimization have been completed. Unlock your trading potential with the Double TMA Indicator with Reversal Detection! Designed for swing and reversal trading, this versatile tool integrates two Triangular Moving Averages (
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Утилиты
Введение Добро пожаловать в мир торговли на рынке Форекс, где каждое движение рынка может зависеть от новостных событий. Представляем нашего экспертного советника для MetaTrader, вашего лучшего инструмента для навигации по сложностям новостной торговли. Этот инновационный советник специально разработан для автоматизации вашей торговой стратегии во время ключевых макроэкономических релизов, гарантируя, что вы никогда не упустите возможность. Когда объявляются важные показатели, волатильность ча
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Индикаторы
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Auto TradePanel Basic Demo
Viktor Weidenthal
Утилиты
This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize  I have created the basic edition only to give an Overview with Limited Functionality Full Features are available with  Auto TradePanel  Pro. (This is Only Because it can not be Tested in Strategy Tester ).  Complete Description is available at  "Auto TradePanel Pro".  in This Version Basic Functionality ( Calculation of Lotsize ) open /close Positions is working in the same way as in Pro
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
Эксперты
Trend Catcher EA Pro — основан на одном из самых популярных индикаторов Trend Catcher, и после многочисленных запросов теперь у нас есть полноценный Expert Advisor Trend Catcher EA. Эксперт нового поколения, сочетающий автоматическую алгоритмическую торговлю с ручным контролем трейдера для полного управления рынком. Он быстрый, адаптивный и создан для трейдеров, ценящих ясность, производительность и возможность выбора. Разработан и оптимизирован для EURUSD на реальных тиковых данных (99.9%). Tre
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Утилиты
Индикатор Chart Sync — предназначен для синхронизации графических объектов в окнах терминала. Может использоваться как дополнение к TradePanel . Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать Демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Для работы установите индикатор на график, с которого нужно копировать объекты. Графические объекты, созданные на этом графике, будут автоматически скопированы индикатором на все графики с таким же символом. Индикатор также будет копировать любые изменения в графических
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Утилиты
Легко защитите свой торговый капитал Защита вашего торгового капитала так же важна, как и его увеличение. KT Equity Protector — это ваш персональный менеджер по рискам, который постоянно следит за капиталом на счете и автоматически вмешивается, чтобы предотвратить убытки или зафиксировать прибыль, закрывая все активные и отложенные ордера при достижении заданных уровней прибыли или убытка. Никаких эмоциональных решений, никакой догадки — только надежная защита капитала, которая работает круглосу
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ5 > МТ5, МТ
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Утилиты
Представляем   OrderManager : Революционный инструмент для MT5 Управляйте своими сделками как профессионал с новейшим инструментом Order Manager для MetaTrader 5. Разработанный с учетом простоты и удобства использования, Order Manager позволяет вам легко определять и визуализировать риски, связанные с каждой сделкой, что позволяет принимать обоснованные решения и оптимизировать вашу торговую стратегию. Для получения дополнительной информации о OrderManager, пожалуйста, обратитесь к руководству.
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
UTM Manager — это интуитивно понятный и простой в использовании инструмент, предлагающий быстрое и эффективное исполнение сделок. Одной из выдающихся функций является режим «Игнорировать спред», который позволяет вам торговать по цене свечей, полностью игнорируя спреды (например, позволяет торговать парами с более высокими спредами на LTF, избегая выхода из сделок из-за спреда). Еще одним ключевым аспектом UTM Manager является его уникальный локальный копировщик сделок, позволяющий гибко запуска
Другие продукты этого автора
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
RiskGuard Management MT4
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (3)
Утилиты
ATTENTION   the expert does not work in strategy tester, for a trial version visit my profile. ATTENTION the expert must remain with the operations history in " COMPLETE HISTORY " Manual to download the automatic journal visit my profile RiskGuard Management – Professional trading, without compromise RiskGuard Management is the ultimate ally for traders who want to maximize profits and minimize losses with advanced risk management. It’s not just a tool; it’s an intelligent system that helps you
Фильтр:
joy
31
joy 2025.05.26 15:37 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

edoardoperuzzotti
19
edoardoperuzzotti 2025.05.12 21:40 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

galalex88
29
galalex88 2025.05.10 06:19 
 

Simulatore incredibile!! Calcola in automatico il miglior rischio da usare su ogni trade. Ho fatto un test con i miei trade precedenti e usando il simulatore, i risultati sono pazzeschi!

Ответ на отзыв