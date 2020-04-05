Power EurGbp MT5

Expert Advisor Power EURGBP MT5 is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for EURGBP.

The EA uses a proprietary multi-currency, multi-timeframe strength correlation algorithm to measure the relative strength of the Euro and the British Pound before executing trades. Instead of relying only on the EURGBP chart, it analyzes multiple related currency pairs to build a broader market perspective and improve signal accuracy.

Currency Strength Analysis:

EUR Strength: EURUSD, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, EURJPY.

GBP Strength: GBPUSD, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, GBPJPY.

Special Offer: Buy this EA and receive Power on EURUSD MT5 for FREE. If you already own Power on EURUSD MT5, you'll receive this EA for FREE instead.

Please send me a message after your purchase to claim your bonus.

To enhance trade management, the EA includes an intelligent DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) recovery system that can automatically optimize the average entry price when predefined market conditions are met, while following its built-in risk management logic.

Installation is simple—attach the EA to an EURGBP chart, enable Auto Trading, and use the optimized default settings. The EA will continuously analyze the market, execute trades, and manage positions automatically.

Settings: 

 Suffix  not set if there are no extended characters in name EURGBP
 If the pair name is in the form EURGBP.x : set Suffix = .x
 Max Spread      = 25 to 30 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $1,000,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Min Distance Next Trade  = 150 (points)
 MA Period  = 14
 MA Method  = SMA
 Trailing  = 7 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 0  (points , = 0 means not use)
 Max Trades  = 20
 Time Start  = 02:00
 Time End  = 22:30
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts and hedging type. Min Balance: $ 300 (0.01 lot).

Note: This EA loads historical data for 13 currency pairs. During backtesting, MT5 may require significant RAM. If your system memory is limited, backtest in 6–12 month increments to avoid unexpected stops. This does not impact live trading, where the EA performs reliably even on low-RAM VPS servers. Download history data and tick data for 13 pairs: EURUSD, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, EURJPY, EURGBP, GBPUSD, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, GBPJPY when backtesting. Press Ctrl + U to open the Symbols panel and download data from the Bars and Ticks tabs.

Recommend brokers with an 80% commission rebate here.

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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Infinity Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor comes with source-code, providing users with maximum customization and development. The EA  Infinity Code   calculates price movements on a logarithmic scale to find stable and quality signals. Along with unique position management and risk management strategies for optimal performance. The EA is suitable for the forex and gold markets, but with the source code when purchasing this EA, users can continue to develop for many different markets. Promotion: with the purchase of I
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