Smart RSI Expert Advisor MT5

RSI Finite State Machine Expert Advisor

Overview

RSI Finite State Machine Expert Advisor is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to generate trading signals. The Expert Advisor is built around a Finite State Machine (FSM) architecture, making the trading process organized, predictable, and easy to maintain.


This product is tends to secure that trades are executed in a controlled sequence. This prevents random or repeated trade entries and guarantees that every position passes all safety and risk validation checks before execution.


The EA performs multiple safety checks before opening a trade, including margin availability, volume validation, broker stop-level verification, freeze-level verification, and pending order limitations.

Features

  • RSI-based entry signals
  • Finite State Machine (FSM) architecture
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on account risk
  • Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Margin verification before opening trades
  • Volume validation according to broker requirements
  • Broker stop-level protection
  • Freeze-level validation
  • Pending order limit verification
  • Cooldown period between trades
  • Clean and modular source code

Trading Logic

Buy

  • RSI is below 30.

Sell

  • RSI is above 70.

Before opening any position, the EA checks:

  • Available margin
  • Allowed trading volume
  • Broker volume limits
  • Pending order limits
  • Stop level restrictions
  • Freeze level restrictions

If all conditions are satisfied, the trade is executed with the calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Input Parameters

RiskPercent
Percentage of account balance used to calculate the trading volume.

StopLossPoints
Stop Loss distance in points.

TakeProfitPoints
Take Profit distance in points.

CooldownCandles
Number of cooldown cycles before the EA can search for another trading opportunity.

Notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5.
  • Uses the standard MQL5 Trade library.
  • Intended for educational purposes and strategy development.
  • Users should optimize parameters before trading on a live account.
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This Expert Advisor is provided without any guarantee of profitability. Always test on a demo account before using it with real funds.


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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (8)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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