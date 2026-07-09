Expert Golden Liquid is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market.

Bonus: get free 1 EA when you buy EA Golden Liquid. Message me after you purchase.

The EA combines a proprietary trading algorithm with intelligent position management to identify trading opportunities in changing market conditions. Its strategy integrates scalping entries with DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) position management, allowing floating positions to be managed through a structured recovery process when predefined conditions are met.

Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss, while the built-in Maximum Drawdown feature provides an additional layer of account protection by limiting overall trading risk.

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD, the EA is easy to install and operate. Simply attach it to the chart and use the optimized Default Settings, which are recommended for most users.

Settings:

Max Spread = 35 to 50 (point, must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 0.5 to 2.0 (if = 1 mean auto lot size = 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Trailing = 10 (points) Stop Loss = 3000 (points , if = 0 mean no use ) Max Drawdown in Percent (%) = 0 (% balance, if = 0 mean no use) Time Start = 01 :30 (hh:mm, sever time) Time End = 22:30 (hh:mm, sever time)

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

This EA is specifically designed for

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Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts and allow hedging. Min Balance: $ 300