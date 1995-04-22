Power EurGbp MT5

The EA uses a proprietary multi-currency, multi-timeframe strength correlation algorithm to measure the relative strength of the Euro and the British Pound before executing trades. Instead of relying only on the EURGBP chart, it analyzes multiple related currency pairs to build a broader market perspective and improve signal accuracy.

EUR Strength: EURUSD, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, EURJPY.

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Special Offer: Buy this EA and receive Power on EURUSD MT5 for FREE. If you already own Power on EURUSD MT5, you'll receive this EA for FREE instead.

To enhance trade management, the EA includes an intelligent DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) recovery system that can automatically optimize the average entry price when predefined market conditions are met, while following its built-in risk management logic.

Installation is simple—attach the EA to an EURGBP chart, enable Auto Trading, and use the optimized default settings. The EA will continuously analyze the market, execute trades, and manage positions automatically.

Settings:

Suffix not set if there are no extended characters in name EURGBP

If the pair name is in the form EURGBP .x : set Suffix = .x Max Spread = 25 to 30 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $1,000,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Min Distance Next Trade = 150 (points) MA Period = 14 MA Method = SMA Trailing = 7 (points) Stop Loss = 0 ( points , = 0 means not use) Max Trades = 20 Time Start = 02:00 Time End = 22:30 Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

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