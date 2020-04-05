Expert Advisor Power on EURUSD MT5 is a fully automated trading system developed exclusively for EURUSD. The EA uses a multi-currency and multi-timeframe strength correlation strategy to evaluate the relative strength of the Euro and the US Dollar before generating trading signals. Rather than relying solely on the EURUSD chart, the EA analyzes the correlation of multiple related currency pairs to obtain a broader view of market sentiment and improve signal quality.

+ The strength of EUR is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with EUR: EURGBP, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, EURJPY. + The strength of USD is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with USD: AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY.

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380596

In addition to its entry strategy, the EA features an intelligent position management system. When predefined market conditions are met, it can apply DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) to manage floating positions and improve the average entry price. All position management decisions are executed automatically according to the EA's built-in trading logic and risk management rules. Despite its sophisticated trading strategy, the EA is simple to install and operate. Simply attach it to a EURUSD chart, enable Auto Trading, and use the optimized default settings. The EA will automatically analyze the market, execute trades, and manage positions without manual intervention. Special Offer: Buy this EA and receive Power EURGBP MT5 for FREE. Please send me a message after your purchase to claim your bonus.

Settings:

Suffix not set if there are no extended characters in name EURUSD

If the pair name is in the form EURUSD .x : set Suffix = .x Max Spread = 25 to 30 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $1,000,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Min Distance Next Trade = 150 (points) MA Period = 14 MA Method = SMA Trailing = 7 (points) Stop Loss = 0 ( points , = 0 means not use) Max Trades = 20 Time Start = 02:00 Time End = 22:30 Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

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