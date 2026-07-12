SnR Double Breakout Level by RWBTradeLab





A clean, non-repainting breakout-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want high-confidence Support/Resistance breakouts based on DOUBLE structure logic — two levels must form first, then price must break correctly. All from CLOSED candles only.





What This Indicator Does





The indicator detects Double Breakout key levels using a strict state machine:





Internal Structure Levels

- A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Green candle Close) — resistance structure

- V Level: Red -> Green (Level = 1st Red candle Close) — support structure





Double A Breakout (DBO A)

1. A first A Level forms (A1)

2. A second A Level forms BELOW the first one (A2 < A1)

3. While waiting for the breakout, a new A Level does not simply kill the setup:

- forms BELOW A2 -> the pair SLIDES down (old A2 becomes A1, the new one becomes A2) — the descending staircase is still intact

- forms AT or ABOVE A2 -> the structure is broken, the search RESTARTS with that level as the new A1

4. A candle CLOSES above A1

=> Double A Breakout confirmed — the level is drawn at the A2 price (the latest, lowest level of the pair)





Double V Breakout (DBO V) — exact mirror

1. V1 forms, then V2 forms ABOVE V1

2. While waiting, a new V above V2 slides the pair up; a new V at or below V2 restarts it

3. A candle CLOSES below V1

=> Double V Breakout confirmed — the level is drawn at the V2 price





Rolling structure logic: the indicator always tracks the two most recent levels of the staircase, so a long run of descending A Levels (or ascending V Levels) stays valid instead of being discarded — only a genuine break of the inner level restarts the search. Setups still expire automatically after Candle Length bars, so only structure-validated, recent breakouts remain on your chart.





Key Features





Professional Chart Display

- Every confirmed DBO level is drawn as a horizontal ray extended to the right

- All labels are placed to the RIGHT of the last candle — your candles always stay clean

- Smart pixel-based label layout: nearby labels are staggered automatically, they NEVER overlap

- Labels re-arrange instantly when you zoom, scroll or resize the chart

- Color-coded: DBO A in green (label above the level), DBO V in red (label below) — or switch to classic single-color mode

- Old levels are pruned automatically — only the recent market stays on your chart





Non-Repainting Engine

- All structures, breakouts and levels are calculated on CLOSED candles only

- Levels are updated once per new bar, not on every tick (zero terminal lag)

- History is replayed silently on attach, so existing DBO levels appear instantly and correctly

- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless





Event Alerts (off by default)

- Each Double Breakout fires its alert EXACTLY ONCE — at the moment of confirmation

- No repeated alerts, no alert storm when you attach the indicator

- Separate On/Off switches for Double A Breakout and Double V Breakout

- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email

- Every alert message includes breakout type, price, symbol, timeframe and time





Inputs





- Candle Length (closed candles) — setup expiry and level lifetime (default 50)

- Show/Hide toggles: Double A Breakout, Double V Breakout, Text Labels

- Color Lines by Breakout Type + DBO A / DBO V / single-mode colors

- Label font, font size and offset

- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, per-type switches





How to Use





Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. A confirmed DBO A marks a zone where sellers made two lower attempts and buyers broke the structure anyway — watch the A2 level as a potential support on retest. A confirmed DBO V is the mirror resistance zone. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.





Important Notes





- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings

- Alerts work while the terminal is running

- This indicator is a level-detection tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management





Creator: RWBTradeLab

If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review and share your feedback.



