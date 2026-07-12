SnR Double Breakout Level by RWBTradeLab

SnR Double Breakout Level by RWBTradeLab

A clean, non-repainting breakout-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want high-confidence Support/Resistance breakouts based on DOUBLE structure logic — two levels must form first, then price must break correctly. All from CLOSED candles only.

What This Indicator Does

The indicator detects Double Breakout key levels using a strict state machine:

Internal Structure Levels
- A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Green candle Close) — resistance structure
- V Level: Red -> Green (Level = 1st Red candle Close) — support structure

Double A Breakout (DBO A)
1. A first A Level forms (A1)
2. A second A Level forms BELOW the first one (A2 < A1)
3. While waiting for the breakout, a new A Level does not simply kill the setup:
   - forms BELOW A2 -> the pair SLIDES down (old A2 becomes A1, the new one becomes A2) — the descending staircase is still intact
   - forms AT or ABOVE A2 -> the structure is broken, the search RESTARTS with that level as the new A1
4. A candle CLOSES above A1
=> Double A Breakout confirmed — the level is drawn at the A2 price (the latest, lowest level of the pair)

Double V Breakout (DBO V) — exact mirror
1. V1 forms, then V2 forms ABOVE V1
2. While waiting, a new V above V2 slides the pair up; a new V at or below V2 restarts it
3. A candle CLOSES below V1
=> Double V Breakout confirmed — the level is drawn at the V2 price

Rolling structure logic: the indicator always tracks the two most recent levels of the staircase, so a long run of descending A Levels (or ascending V Levels) stays valid instead of being discarded — only a genuine break of the inner level restarts the search. Setups still expire automatically after Candle Length bars, so only structure-validated, recent breakouts remain on your chart.

Key Features

Professional Chart Display
- Every confirmed DBO level is drawn as a horizontal ray extended to the right
- All labels are placed to the RIGHT of the last candle — your candles always stay clean
- Smart pixel-based label layout: nearby labels are staggered automatically, they NEVER overlap
- Labels re-arrange instantly when you zoom, scroll or resize the chart
- Color-coded: DBO A in green (label above the level), DBO V in red (label below) — or switch to classic single-color mode
- Old levels are pruned automatically — only the recent market stays on your chart

Non-Repainting Engine
- All structures, breakouts and levels are calculated on CLOSED candles only
- Levels are updated once per new bar, not on every tick (zero terminal lag)
- History is replayed silently on attach, so existing DBO levels appear instantly and correctly
- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless

Event Alerts (off by default)
- Each Double Breakout fires its alert EXACTLY ONCE — at the moment of confirmation
- No repeated alerts, no alert storm when you attach the indicator
- Separate On/Off switches for Double A Breakout and Double V Breakout
- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email
- Every alert message includes breakout type, price, symbol, timeframe and time

Inputs

- Candle Length (closed candles) — setup expiry and level lifetime (default 50)
- Show/Hide toggles: Double A Breakout, Double V Breakout, Text Labels
- Color Lines by Breakout Type + DBO A / DBO V / single-mode colors
- Label font, font size and offset
- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, per-type switches

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. A confirmed DBO A marks a zone where sellers made two lower attempts and buyers broke the structure anyway — watch the A2 level as a potential support on retest. A confirmed DBO V is the mirror resistance zone. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.

Important Notes

- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings
- Alerts work while the terminal is running
- This indicator is a level-detection tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management

Creator: RWBTradeLab
If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review and share your feedback.

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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Issam Kassas
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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3 (6)
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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