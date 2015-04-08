Local Trade Copier by RWBTradeLab — copy trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts on the same PC, instantly and reliably.

One lightweight tool that turns any MT5 account into a Master (signal source) or a Client (copier) — just pick the role in the inputs. Perfect for managing multiple accounts, copying your own strategy across brokers, or running prop-firm and personal accounts side by side.

✅ No DLL required · ✅ Works across different brokers & account types · ✅ One file, both roles

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🚀 KEY FEATURES

• One file, two roles — set "EA Role" to MASTER or CLIENT. No separate products to manage.

• Multi-account copying — one Master broadcasts to many Clients at once.

• Works across ANY broker — built-in Symbol Mapping auto-matches symbols even when names differ (XAUUSD ↔ XAUUSDm, EURUSD ↔ EURUSD.a, or full renames like XAUUSD ↔ GOLD).

• 6 professional lot-sizing modes:

▸ Same Lot (1:1) · Fixed Lot · Lot Multiplier

▸ Auto Proportional (by balance) · Lot Per X Balance (compounding) · Risk % per trade

• Copies everything: market orders, full & proportional partial closes, SL/TP modifications, and pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit & Stop — place, modify, delete, with expiry).

• Symbol filter — Whitelist or Blacklist exactly which symbols get copied.

• Live connection status — heartbeat-based Connected / Disconnected indicator.

• Professional on-chart dashboard — status, open/pending trades, floating P/L, today's P/L, live client count, and more, at a glance.

• Safety controls — Max Lot Cap, auto SL/TP normalization, broker min/max/step handling.

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⚙️ HOW IT WORKS (3 steps)

Attach the EA to a chart on your Master account → set EA Role = MASTER. Attach the EA to a chart on each Client account → set EA Role = CLIENT, give each a unique Client ID. Use the same Channel Name on all of them. Done — every Master trade is copied to all Clients automatically.

Trades are shared through fast local files in the common data folder — no DLL, no internet, no third-party servers.

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🖥️ REQUIREMENTS

• Master and all Client terminals must run on the same computer / VPS.

• Enable Algo Trading on every chart.

• MetaTrader 5.

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📌 GOOD TO KNOW

• This is a local copier (same PC) — ideal for VPS and multi-terminal setups.

• Lot sizes, SL/TP, and prices are auto-adjusted to each Client broker's specifications.

• Lightweight and self-cleaning — runs smoothly 24/7.

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⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

• All MetaTrader 5 terminals (Master and Clients) must run on the same PC or Windows VPS — this is a local copier.

• Enable Algo Trading on every Master and Client chart.

• For the Risk Percent lot mode to size accurately, the Master trade should have a Stop Loss. If no SL is present, the Client automatically falls back to Fixed Lot.

• The EA is built to prevent duplicate trades and to recover safely after a terminal restart or disconnection — Clients never re-copy old trades on restart.

• Symbol names, lot sizes, SL/TP and prices are automatically adjusted to each Client broker's specifications.

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Have a question before buying? Send me a message — happy to help you get set up.