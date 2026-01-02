BBMA by RWBTradeLab is a clean chart-plotting indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Bollinger Bands, Linear Weighted Moving Averages (LWMA) on High/Low, and an EMA on Close to help traders read market structure visually.

What it plots

Bollinger Bands (Upper / Basis / Lower)

LWMA on Low : 5 & 10 periods

LWMA on High : 5 & 10 periods

EMA on Close: default 50 periods

Key features

Plot-only indicator (no alerts, no trade execution)

Non-repainting calculations (standard indicator plotting)

Optional visibility toggles for each group: Show Bollinger Bands Show LWMAs Show EMA

BB visual shift option (for display only)

Inputs

BB Period, BB Deviations, BB Shift (visual)

LWMA lengths (High/Low)

EMA Period

Show/Hide options

How to use

Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe.

Use Bollinger Bands as a channel, and observe the LWMA (High/Low) and EMA positions to support your visual trend and structure analysis.

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Brand: RWBTradeLab