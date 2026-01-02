BBMA by RWBTradeLab
- Md Hasibul Kabir
- Версия: 1.0
BBMA by RWBTradeLab is a clean chart-plotting indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Bollinger Bands, Linear Weighted Moving Averages (LWMA) on High/Low, and an EMA on Close to help traders read market structure visually.
What it plots
Bollinger Bands (Upper / Basis / Lower)
LWMA on Low: 5 & 10 periods
LWMA on High: 5 & 10 periods
EMA on Close: default 50 periods
Key features
Plot-only indicator (no alerts, no trade execution)
Non-repainting calculations (standard indicator plotting)
Optional visibility toggles for each group:
Show Bollinger Bands
Show LWMAs
Show EMA
BB visual shift option (for display only)
Inputs
BB Period, BB Deviations, BB Shift (visual)
LWMA lengths (High/Low)
EMA Period
Show/Hide options
How to use
Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe.
Use Bollinger Bands as a channel, and observe the LWMA (High/Low) and EMA positions to support your visual trend and structure analysis.
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Brand: RWBTradeLab
