Engulfing Failed Zone by RWBTradeLab

Engulfing Failed Zone by RWBTradeLab

A clean, non-repainting FAILED engulfing detector for MetaTrader 5. Most traders only look for engulfing patterns — professionals also watch what happens when an engulfing FAILS, because a broken pattern traps traders on the wrong side and often fuels the opposite move. This indicator finds those failures automatically — all from CLOSED candles only.

What This Indicator Does

Step 1 — Engulfing Detection (internal engine)
The indicator first detects confirmed engulfing patterns by CLOSE (wicks alone don't count):
- Regular Engulfing (2 candles): the very next candle closes beyond the base candle's high/low
- E-Regular Engulfing (multi-candle): a run of same-color candles after the base (Dojis skipped, an opposite candle cancels); the engulfing close happens on the 2nd or later candle of the run
- A Regular pattern on the same base takes precedence over E-Regular

Step 2 — Failure Detection (the actual signal)
After a pattern is confirmed, the indicator watches what price does next:
- Buy EG Failed: after a confirmed Buy Engulfing, a Red candle CLOSES below the base candle's low — the bullish absorption is broken
- Sell EG Failed: after a confirmed Sell Engulfing, a Green candle CLOSES above the base candle's high — the bearish absorption is broken

The EARLIEST failure candle is used, and the failed zone is drawn from the base candle to that failure candle.

Key Features

Professional Chart Display
- Every failed pattern is drawn as a ZONE BOX from the base candle to the failure candle, covering the base candle's full high-low range
- Boxes are drawn BEHIND the candles — price action always stays readable
- Clear text labels: "Buy EG Failed" below the zone, "Sell EG Failed" above the zone
- Separate Buy/Sell box colors + label colors — fully adjustable
- Label distance scales with the base candle's height (percentage based)

Non-Repainting Engine
- All patterns and failures are calculated on CLOSED candles only — no running-candle logic
- Zones are rescanned once per new bar, not on every tick (zero terminal lag)
- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless

Chart = Alerts, Always
- Drawing and alerts share the SAME detection rules
- An alert fires exactly when the failure candle closes — once per event, never repeated
- Whatever fires an alert is exactly what you see on the chart

Alerts (bar-close only, off by default)
- 2 alert types: Buy EG Failed and Sell EG Failed — each with its own On/Off switch
- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email
- Every alert message includes event, price, symbol, timeframe and time

Inputs

- Candle Length (closed candles) — how many recent closed candles are scanned (default 50)
- Show/Hide toggles: Buy Engulfing Failed, Sell Engulfing Failed, Text Labels
- Buy/Sell box colors + label text colors
- Text Offset from Box (% of base candle height, min 20)
- Label font and font size
- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, per-type switches

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. A Buy EG Failed zone means bulls tried to take control and got rejected — trapped buyers above often accelerate the move down, and the zone itself can act as resistance. A Sell EG Failed zone is the mirror: trapped sellers and potential support. Failed zones pair perfectly with the RWBTradeLab Engulfing Detector — one shows the pattern, the other shows its fate. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.

Important Notes

- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings
- Alerts work while the terminal is running
- Default box colors are tuned for dark charts — all colors are fully adjustable for light themes
- This indicator is a pattern-analysis tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management

Creator: RWBTradeLab
If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review and share your feedback.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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5 (5)
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Md Hasibul Kabir
Утилиты
Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab — The Ultimate Trade & Risk Management Utility Take full control of your MetaTrader 5 trading with the   Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab ! Designed by RWBTradeLab, this all-in-one utility is built for both professional and beginner traders who want to execute trades faster, manage risk perfectly, and analyse their account performance in real-time. Say goodbye to manual lot calculations and slow trade execution. With a sleek, draggable, and highly intuitive User Interfa
Local Trade Copier by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Утилиты
Local Trade Copier by RWBTradeLab — copy trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts on the same PC, instantly and reliably. One lightweight tool that turns any MT5 account into a Master (signal source) or a Client (copier) — just pick the role in the inputs. Perfect for managing multiple accounts, copying your own strategy across brokers, or running prop-firm and personal accounts side by side. No DLL required · Works across different brokers & account types · One file, both roles ——————————————
SnR Double Breakout Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Индикаторы
SnR Double Breakout Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting breakout-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want high-confidence Support/Resistance breakouts based on DOUBLE structure logic — two levels must form first, then price must break correctly. All from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator detects Double Breakout key levels using a strict state machine: Internal Structure Levels - A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Gre
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