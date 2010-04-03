SnR QM Level by RWBTradeLab

SnR QM Level by RWBTradeLab

A clean, non-repainting Quasimodo (QM) level detector for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want strict, structure-validated QM reversal levels — automatically detected, clearly marked and alerted exactly once, all from CLOSED candles only.

What This Indicator Does

The indicator detects strict Quasimodo reversal levels built from A/V candle structures:

Internal Structure Levels
- A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Green candle Close) — resistance structure
- V Level: Red -> Green (Level = 1st Red candle Close) — support structure

Buy QM (strict 4-step chain)
1. A V Level forms (the low structure)
2. Earliest breakdown: a Red candle CLOSES below the V level (the lower low)
3. A recent A Level must exist between the V and that breakdown (the head high)
4. After the breakdown, a Green candle CLOSES above that A Level
=> Buy QM confirmed — the level is drawn at the V price

Sell QM (exact mirror)
1. An A Level forms
2. Earliest breakout: a Green candle CLOSES above the A level
3. A recent V Level must exist between the A and that breakout
4. After the breakout, a Red candle CLOSES below that V Level
=> Sell QM confirmed — the level is drawn at the A price

This strict chain filters random levels and keeps only structure-validated QM reversals.

Key Features

Professional Chart Display
- Every QM level is drawn as a horizontal ray extended to the right
- All labels are placed to the RIGHT of the last candle — your candles always stay clean
- Smart pixel-based label layout: nearby labels are staggered automatically, they NEVER overlap
- Labels re-arrange instantly when you zoom, scroll or resize the chart
- Color-coded: Buy QM in green (label under the level), Sell QM in red (label above) — or switch to classic single-color mode
- Duplicate protection: only the most recent QM is kept at each price (per direction)

Non-Repainting Engine
- All levels are calculated on CLOSED candles only — no running-candle logic
- Levels are recalculated once per new bar, not on every tick (zero terminal lag)
- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless

Smart Alerts (off by default)
- Each QM fires its alert EXACTLY ONCE — at the moment it is first completed
- No repeated alerts while the level stays on the chart
- No alert storm when you attach the indicator: existing historical QMs are registered silently
- Separate On/Off switches for Buy QM and Sell QM alerts
- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email
- Every alert message includes direction, price, symbol, timeframe and time

Inputs

- Candle Length (closed candles) — how many recent closed candles are scanned (default 50, min 10)
- Show/Hide toggles: Buy QM, Sell QM, Text Labels
- Color Lines by QM Type + Buy / Sell / single-mode colors
- Label font and font size
- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, Buy/Sell switches

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. Confirmed QM levels appear instantly with clean labels on the right side. A Buy QM marks a level where the market swept the low and reclaimed the structure high — watch it as a potential support/reversal zone. A Sell QM is the mirror resistance zone. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.

Important Notes

- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings
- Alerts work while the terminal is running
- This indicator is a level-detection tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management

Creator: RWBTradeLab
If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review and share your feedback.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
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Md Hasibul Kabir
Индикаторы
Engulfing Overlap Zone by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting engulfing OVERLAP detector for MetaTrader 5 — the most selective member of the RWBTradeLab engulfing family. It finds the rare, high-interest moment when a FAILED engulfing zone is overlapped by a CONFIRMED opposite engulfing zone: trapped traders on one side, fresh confirmed pressure on the other, both at the same price area. All from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator runs a 3-step detection chain: Step
FREE
SnR Fresh Unfresh Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Индикаторы
SnR Fresh Unfresh Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting Support & Resistance level tracker for MetaTrader 5 that shows you the ONE thing most level indicators hide: which levels are still FRESH (untested) and which are already UNFRESH (rejected). Every level is tracked live, state by state, from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator creates SnR levels from 2-candle sequences and then tracks each level's state continuously: Level Creation (Level = 1st candle Clos
FREE
Engulfing Failed Zone by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Индикаторы
Engulfing Failed Zone by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting FAILED engulfing detector for MetaTrader 5. Most traders only look for engulfing patterns — professionals also watch what happens when an engulfing FAILS, because a broken pattern traps traders on the wrong side and often fuels the opposite move. This indicator finds those failures automatically — all from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does Step 1 — Engulfing Detection (internal engine) The indicator first detects confir
FREE
Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Утилиты
Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab — The Ultimate Trade & Risk Management Utility Take full control of your MetaTrader 5 trading with the   Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab ! Designed by RWBTradeLab, this all-in-one utility is built for both professional and beginner traders who want to execute trades faster, manage risk perfectly, and analyse their account performance in real-time. Say goodbye to manual lot calculations and slow trade execution. With a sleek, draggable, and highly intuitive User Interfa
Local Trade Copier by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Утилиты
Local Trade Copier by RWBTradeLab — copy trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts on the same PC, instantly and reliably. One lightweight tool that turns any MT5 account into a Master (signal source) or a Client (copier) — just pick the role in the inputs. Perfect for managing multiple accounts, copying your own strategy across brokers, or running prop-firm and personal accounts side by side. No DLL required · Works across different brokers & account types · One file, both roles ——————————————
SnR Double Breakout Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Индикаторы
SnR Double Breakout Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting breakout-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want high-confidence Support/Resistance breakouts based on DOUBLE structure logic — two levels must form first, then price must break correctly. All from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator detects Double Breakout key levels using a strict state machine: Internal Structure Levels - A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Gre
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