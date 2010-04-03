SnR QM Level by RWBTradeLab





A clean, non-repainting Quasimodo (QM) level detector for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want strict, structure-validated QM reversal levels — automatically detected, clearly marked and alerted exactly once, all from CLOSED candles only.





What This Indicator Does





The indicator detects strict Quasimodo reversal levels built from A/V candle structures:





Internal Structure Levels

- A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Green candle Close) — resistance structure

- V Level: Red -> Green (Level = 1st Red candle Close) — support structure





Buy QM (strict 4-step chain)

1. A V Level forms (the low structure)

2. Earliest breakdown: a Red candle CLOSES below the V level (the lower low)

3. A recent A Level must exist between the V and that breakdown (the head high)

4. After the breakdown, a Green candle CLOSES above that A Level

=> Buy QM confirmed — the level is drawn at the V price





Sell QM (exact mirror)

1. An A Level forms

2. Earliest breakout: a Green candle CLOSES above the A level

3. A recent V Level must exist between the A and that breakout

4. After the breakout, a Red candle CLOSES below that V Level

=> Sell QM confirmed — the level is drawn at the A price





This strict chain filters random levels and keeps only structure-validated QM reversals.





Key Features





Professional Chart Display

- Every QM level is drawn as a horizontal ray extended to the right

- All labels are placed to the RIGHT of the last candle — your candles always stay clean

- Smart pixel-based label layout: nearby labels are staggered automatically, they NEVER overlap

- Labels re-arrange instantly when you zoom, scroll or resize the chart

- Color-coded: Buy QM in green (label under the level), Sell QM in red (label above) — or switch to classic single-color mode

- Duplicate protection: only the most recent QM is kept at each price (per direction)





Non-Repainting Engine

- All levels are calculated on CLOSED candles only — no running-candle logic

- Levels are recalculated once per new bar, not on every tick (zero terminal lag)

- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless





Smart Alerts (off by default)

- Each QM fires its alert EXACTLY ONCE — at the moment it is first completed

- No repeated alerts while the level stays on the chart

- No alert storm when you attach the indicator: existing historical QMs are registered silently

- Separate On/Off switches for Buy QM and Sell QM alerts

- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email

- Every alert message includes direction, price, symbol, timeframe and time





Inputs





- Candle Length (closed candles) — how many recent closed candles are scanned (default 50, min 10)

- Show/Hide toggles: Buy QM, Sell QM, Text Labels

- Color Lines by QM Type + Buy / Sell / single-mode colors

- Label font and font size

- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, Buy/Sell switches





How to Use





Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. Confirmed QM levels appear instantly with clean labels on the right side. A Buy QM marks a level where the market swept the low and reclaimed the structure high — watch it as a potential support/reversal zone. A Sell QM is the mirror resistance zone. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.





Important Notes





- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings

- Alerts work while the terminal is running

- This indicator is a level-detection tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management





Creator: RWBTradeLab

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