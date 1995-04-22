Step Index Deriv MS

OVERVIEW





Step Index Deriv MS is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the Step Index synthetic symbol offered by Deriv. It is a non-martingale, non-grid system: it never averages down, never multiplies lot sizes after a loss, and never opens a chain of recovery orders. Every position is opened with a fixed, predefined Stop Loss from the very first trade.





The EA is built on an advanced mathematical model that studies the internal behavior of the Step Index price series. Instead of forcing a classic strategy onto a synthetic instrument, it works with the statistical nature of the symbol, measuring the way price stretches away from and returns to its own equilibrium. This approach aims to take advantage of the narrow technical edge that the structure of the symbol allows, while keeping risk defined at all times.





WHY IT IS DIFFERENT



Most robots built for synthetic markets rely on martingale, grid or averaging techniques. Those methods can show smooth results for a while, but a single extended move against the position can wipe out an account. Step Index Deriv MS follows the opposite philosophy:





- Fixed Stop Loss on every trade.

- No martingale, no grid, no averaging, no recovery multipliers.

- One position per strategy, with an optional break-even feature.

- A built-in daily loss protection that closes all trades and pauses the EA when a configurable daily loss level is reached.





The goal is controlled, transparent risk rather than a hidden equity curve that looks perfect until it breaks.





MULTI-TIMEFRAME BY DESIGN





The EA runs three independent internal strategies at the same time, each analyzing its own timeframe (M5, M15 and H1), all from a single chart. Each strategy has its own settings, its own lot size, its own magic number and can be turned on or off separately. They operate as three specialized modules working in parallel, each managing its own position.





KEY FEATURES

- Designed and calibrated specifically for Step Index (Deriv).

- Three internal strategies (M5, M15, H1) working together from one chart.

- Fixed Stop Loss and two Take Profit modes per strategy.

- Optional break-even management.

- Daily loss protection with automatic 24-hour pause.

- On-chart monitoring panel: status, active strategies, lot sizes, balance, daily result and daily loss usage.

- Clean interface: only the operational settings are exposed.



REQUIREMENTS

- Symbol: Step Index (Deriv).

- Account type: Hedging.

- Recommended minimum balance: 200 USD, aligned with a low-risk profile.

- Attach the EA to a single chart. The three strategies analyze their own timeframes internally, so the chart timeframe does not need to be changed.

- A low-spread account and a stable connection (VPS recommended) help execution quality.





INPUT PARAMETERS

Global

- Slippage: maximum allowed price deviation in points.

- Daily loss protection: enable or disable the daily protection.

- Max daily loss %: daily loss level that closes all positions and pauses the EA for 24 hours.

- Panel refresh every N minutes: how often the monitoring panel updates.





Strategy M5 / Strategy M15 / Strategy H1 (each strategy has the same set)

- Enable strategy: turn this strategy on or off.

- Magic number: unique identifier for this strategy's positions.

- Lot size: fixed lot for this strategy.

- Cooldown bars: minimum bars to wait after opening before a new entry.

- Stop Loss (points): fixed protective stop for this strategy.

- Take Profit mode: TP Expansion or TP Fixed.

- Take Profit (points): target used in TP Fixed mode.

- Break Even (% of SL): profit level at which the stop is moved to entry.





IMPORTANT NOTES



- This EA is intended only for the Step Index symbol from Deriv.

- Past performance and Strategy Tester results do not guarantee future results. Synthetic indices carry risk; always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds, and use a lot size suitable for your capital.

- The default lot sizes are conservative starting values. Adjust them to your account balance and personal risk tolerance.





For questions or setup help, please use the product comments section or the MQL5 internal chat.