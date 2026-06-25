Gold Matrix Arrow Pro

  • Индикаторы
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Версия: 1.25
  • Обновлено: 1 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5

 

Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a clean multi-timeframe signal indicator for MT5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD.
It displays clear BUY and SELL arrows, dynamic trend lines and a practical Matrix panel showing the current market direction, entry status and multi-timeframe alignment.
Instead of analyzing several indicators manually, the trader gets one organized visual system directly on the chart.
Clean signals. Fast market reading. Better chart control.


Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a professional signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders read market direction faster and make cleaner trading decisions.

The indicator combines trend direction, market momentum, strength confirmation and multi-timeframe overview into one clean visual tool. Instead of analyzing several separate indicators manually, the trader receives clear BUY / SELL arrows, dynamic trend lines and a practical Matrix panel directly on the chart.

Gold Matrix Arrow Pro was created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, but it can also be used on Forex pairs and other markets where trend-following analysis is useful.

The main goal of this tool is simple:
to reduce chart noise, save time and help the trader focus only on situations where the market direction is clearer.

Main benefits:

  • Clear BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart

  • Dynamic trend lines showing current market direction

  • Multi-timeframe Matrix panel with BUY / SELL / WAIT status

  • Current market direction displayed in real time

  • Entry status panel for faster decision-making

  • Market state information: WAIT, SETUP or TREND

  • Adjustable display modes: clean, standard or full panel view

  • Movable and scalable panel for better chart organization

  • Alert, sound and push notification options

  • Flexible signal sensitivity modes for different trading styles

The indicator is especially useful for traders who want a cleaner chart and faster market reading without switching between many indicators or timeframes. The Matrix panel helps users quickly check whether the current chart and higher timeframes are aligned, while the arrows provide simple visual entry signals when the market conditions are confirmed.

Gold Matrix Arrow Pro does not open trades automatically. It is a decision-support tool created for manual traders who want better visual control, clearer market structure and faster signal recognition.

Recommended use:

Use the indicator together with your own risk management, stop loss and trading plan. For best results, test it on your preferred symbols and timeframes before live trading.

This product is suitable for traders who prefer clean visual signals, multi-timeframe confirmation and a simple chart-reading workflow.

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Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones. Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions. The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management
MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro
Artur Danowski
Утилиты
Professional MT5 manual trading panel with BUY/SELL controls, Close tools, Break Even, trailing stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and live multi-currency account preview. MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster trade execution, cleaner position control and easier risk management directly from the chart. This is not an automatic signal robot. The panel does not try to predict the market. I
Quantum Gold Algos 5K
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Quantum Gold Algos 5K is a premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automated execution, clean risk control and professional position management. The EA is built around a locked AutoPilot engine. The internal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses profile-based control, allowing the trader to choose the preferred t
BTC Speed Alpha EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context. BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard. The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setu
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 is a premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, intelligent trade filtering and professional risk control in one clean trading system. The EA is built around a locked Quantum Gate Engine. The internal decision logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses a clean control menu, signal scoring and risk-based execution
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