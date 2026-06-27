Gold Reflex Pro

GOLD REFLEX PRO — CATCH THE REJECTION, TRADE WITH THE TREND ON GOLD 

Gold Reflex Pro spots the moment Gold pulls back to the dynamic value zone of a live trend, gets firmly REJECTED (one long wick stabs through and is pushed straight back), and closes back on the trend side. You enter WITH the trend at the pullback — buying the dip in an up-trend, selling the rally in a down-trend — instead of chasing price that has already run.


Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICKThe channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK

Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your preferred trading pair. I will provide a deep-dive analysis tailored to that pair, along with a comprehensive guide on how to install and utilize the product and its associated systems. 

▶ BUILT FOR GOLD — NOT LIMITED TO IT
Optimized for XAUUSD in Scalp & Day styles:
• Scalp: M5   • Day: M15–H1
Also runs well on Forex majors and Indices (DE40, JP225, US tech...).

▶ NO REPAINT — TRANSPARENT
Signals print only on CLOSED bars and never repaint. Backtest equals live.

▶ TRADE MANAGEMENT BUILT IN
• Automatic structure-based Stop Loss (volatility-buffered).
• Take Profit: 4 R-multiple targets (partial scaling).
• On-chart Win-rate table suggesting the optimal TP (marked ★).
• Signal credibility grade: High / Medium / Low.

▶ MULTI-TIMEFRAME / MULTI-SYMBOL RADAR
The MTF scan board shows signals + win-rates across many symbols & timeframes
at once — pick the best setup fast, no chart-flipping.

Free companion tools

Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me.

1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals

The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL).

  • %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling
  • Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel
  • Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal
  • → Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)

2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram

A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely.



⚠ HONEST NOTE
This is a WITH-TREND pullback system — it works best in clearly trending
markets; in extended ranges the dynamic value zone drifts and signals are less
reliable. Always manage your own risk & lot size.
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Ich Khiem Nguyen
Индикаторы
Покупайте на откатах. Продавайте на ралли. Присоединяйтесь к тренду по выгодной цене. Погоня за ценой — это то, на чем обжигается большинство трейдеров золотом. Gold Rebound Pro делает противоположное: он терпеливо ждет, пока цена вернется к качественному структурному уровню, а затем подает сигнал в момент, когда рынок подтверждает отскок. Вы входите там, где входят умные деньги: по выгодной цене, по тренду, а не на пике затянувшегося движения. Когда восходящий тренд откатывается к растущей подд
GOLD Convoy Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Индикаторы
GOLD CONVOY PRO — СЛЕДУЙТЕ ЗА ОДНОСТОРОННИМ ИМПУЛЬСНЫМ КОНВОЕМ НА ЗОЛОТЕ Gold Convoy Pro определяет момент, когда золото делает РЕШИТЕЛЬНЫЕ шаги в одном направлении — когда покупатели (или продавцы) действительно контролируют ситуацию и ведут цену в чистом, непрерывном движении. Торгуйте ВМЕСТЕ с конвоем, который уже движется, вместо того чтобы гадать, где вершины и низы, или ловить падающий нож. Подробное руководство по чтению и настройке: CLICK . Канал предоставляет бесплатные сигналы XAUUSD/G
Gold Block Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Индикаторы
GOLD BLOCK PRO — ТОРГУЙТЕ НА СМАРТ-МАНИ ОРДЕР-БЛОКАХ НА ЗОЛОТЕ Gold Block Pro определяет момент, когда золото возвращается для ПОВТОРНОГО ТЕСТИРОВАНИЯ (RETEST) ОРДЕР-БЛОКА — зоны, где институциональные деньги были размещены перед сильным импульсным движением — а затем отбивается в направлении этого импульса. Вы входите ПО ВЫГОДНОЙ ЦЕНЕ (покупайте со скидкой/дисконтом, продавайте с наценкой/премиумом) вместе с силой рынка, вместо того чтобы гнаться за ценой или угадывать вершины и низы. Подробное
Gold Cloud Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Индикаторы
GOLD CLOUD PRO — CATCH THE ICHIMOKU CLOUD BREAK ON GOLD  Gold Cloud Pro spots the moment Gold BREAKS clear of the Ichimoku cloud (Kumo) with same-direction momentum confirmation — price escapes the cloud and the trend is confirmed. Trade the trend continuation the instant the break is confirmed, instead of guessing tops and bottoms. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system.  CLICK Upon purchasing, please se
Gold Trap Reversal Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Индикаторы
GOLD TRAP REVERSAL PRO — CATCH THE FALSE-BREAKOUT TRAP ON GOLD  Gold Trap Reversal Pro spots the moment Gold throws a FALSE BREAKOUT — price pokes out to lure the crowd in the wrong direction, then snaps straight back and runs FOR REAL the other way. Instead of being trapped with the herd, you enter the instant the trap springs and stand on the side of the smart money. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator syst
Gold Breakout Retest Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Индикаторы
GOLD BREAKOUT RETEST PRO — TRADE THE BREAKOUT ONLY AFTER IT PROVES ITSELF  Gold Breakout Retest Pro never chases a breakout blindly. It waits for price to BREAK a key structure level, then patiently waits for price to come BACK and retest the exact level it just broke — and HOLD it — old resistance flipping to new support (or the reverse) — before entering in the breakout direction. That one extra confirmation step filters out a lot of false breakouts. Detailed guide on how to read and set it
Gold Squeeze Break Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Индикаторы
GOLD SQUEEZE BREAK PRO — CATCH THE BREAKOUT OUT OF THE SQUEEZE ON GOLD Gold Squeeze Break Pro spots the moment Gold coils into a tight SQUEEZE — buyers and sellers in balance, price hesitating — then enters the instant price BREAKS OUT of that squeeze and finally picks a side. You stand with the breakout the moment it ignites, instead of guessing direction while the market is still undecided. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD sig
Gold Imbalance Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Индикаторы
GOLD IMBALANCE PRO — ENTER AT THE UNFILLED IMBALANCE ON GOLD  Gold Imbalance Pro hunts the IMBALANCES that big money leaves behind when price runs too fast — price zones that were skipped over and never traded back. Markets tend to return and fill these zones. When price comes back into one and REJECTS WITH THE TREND, the indicator signals an entry — you get in at a value zone, aligned with the larger flow instead of chasing price. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The c
Gold Rejection Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Индикаторы
GOLD REJECTION PRO — CATCH THE PRICE REJECTION AT HIGHS & LOWS ON GOLD  Gold Rejection Pro spots the moment Gold throws a decisive REJECTION — price lunges to a fresh high or low and gets thrown straight back within the same candle, leaving a long wick behind. That is the dominant side running out of steam while the other side seizes control. You enter the reversal right at the snap-back, standing with the side that just won. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The channel
Gold Surge Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Индикаторы
GOLD SURGE PRO — MOMENTUM SCALPING ON GOLD  Gold Surge Pro catches the moment Gold has JUST FLIPPED trend with confirmed momentum — no top-picking, no bottom-catching. When a fresh move ignites with room still to run (not overbought / not oversold), the indicator signals a with-trend entry. You stand with the wave that just started. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system.  CLICK Upon purchasing, please se
Gold Confluence Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Индикаторы
GOLD CONFLUENCE PRO — ТОЛЬКО КОГДА ВСЕ ФАКТОРЫ СОВПАДАЮТ Gold Confluence Pro — это инструмент для поиска сетапов класса «A+»: он НЕ берет каждый сигнал. Он отмечает вход только тогда, когда ТРИ фактора указывают в одном направлении — ТРЕНД поддерживает движение, цена находится в подходящем для сетапа МЕСТЕ, и ИМПУЛЬС только что активировался для подтверждения. Когда все три фактора совпадают, это именно тот тип сетапа, которого опытные трейдеры ждут весь день. Подробное руководство по чтению и н
Gold Hook Trap Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Индикаторы
Gold Hook Trap Pro обращает бычьи и медвежьи ловушки рынка против самой толпы — и предоставляет вам готовый торговый план без перерисовки для торговли на ценовом возврате. Некоторые из самых чистых разворотов по золоту начинаются именно с ловушки. Цена выходит из плотной консолидации ровно настолько, чтобы активировать трейдеров на пробой — затем резко разворачивается в противоположную сторону и устремляется вперед, оставляя этих трейдеров запертыми на убыточной стороне. Робот Gold Hook Trap Pro
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