Gold Reflex Pro

Free companion tools

Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me.

1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals

The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL).

%-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling

Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel

Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal

→ Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)

2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram

A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely.

One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID

Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff

→ Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)





