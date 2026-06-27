GOLD REFLEX PRO User Guide









BUY PRODUCT https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183347

Gold Reflex Pro flags the moment price pulls back to the dynamic value zone of a live trend, gets firmly rejected, and closes back on the trend side — a long wick stabs through the value zone and is pushed straight back. You enter with the trend at the pullback (buy the dip in an up-trend, sell the rally in a down-trend), instead of chasing price or guessing reversals.

Every signal ships with a complete trade plan drawn on the chart:

Buy / Sell arrow on the closed signal bar.

on the closed signal bar. Structure Stop Loss (auto, ATR-scaled around the protective swing — usually just beyond the rejection wick).

(auto, ATR-scaled around the protective swing — usually just beyond the rejection wick). 4 Take-Profit rungs at R-multiples (partial scaling).

at R-multiples (partial scaling). Risk/Reward zones shaded behind price.

shaded behind price. Live Win-Rate panel — per-TP W/L, hit-rate, net points, with a ★ on the recommended rung.

— per-TP W/L, hit-rate, net points, with a ★ on the recommended rung. MTF Scan radar — signals + strength across many symbols × timeframes at once.

⚠️ This is a with-trend pullback system — it works best in clearly trending markets where the value zone is sloping. It underperforms in extended ranges, where the value zone drifts sideways and rejections are unreliable. Prefer clean-trend conditions and always manage your own risk and lot size.

Free companion tools Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me. 1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL). %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling

Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel

Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal

→ Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs) 2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely. One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID

Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff

→ Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)





2. Reading the chart

Element Meaning Green up-arrow Buy signal (closed bar) Red down-arrow Sell signal (closed bar) Red line Stop Loss (structure + ATR) Gold dashed line Entry Green lines TP1–TP4 Take-Profit rungs (R-multiples) Gold ★ line Recommended TP rung (best balanced win-rate × profit) Shaded zones Risk (red) / Reward (green)

No repaint: an arrow appears only after its bar closes and never moves. Backtest = live behaviour.

3. On-chart panels

Win-Rate panel : for the current symbol, lists each rung TP1…TP4 with W/L , Rate % , NetPoint , and marks the ★ recommended rung. Use it to choose which rung to favour.

: for the current symbol, lists each rung TP1…TP4 with W/L , Rate % , NetPoint , and marks the ★ recommended rung. Use it to choose which rung to favour. MTF Scan radar: rows = symbols, columns = timeframes ( M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 ), cells show direction/strength, the SUMMARY column shows UP/DOWN/FLAT. Drag to move, click the header to resize (S/M/L). Spot the strongest setups without opening each chart.

4. Inputs (by the label shown in MT5)

Inputs are grouped in the same order they appear in the dialog. The "Displayed label" column is the exact text you see in MT5.

Signal direction

Displayed label Default Description Which signals to show Both Show signals: Buy only / Sell only / Both

Signal strength (entry quality)

Displayed label Default Description Gate weak signals (range + decisive close) false Filter out weak signals (wide range + decisive close required). false = take every detected rejection Min signal-bar range (× ATR); 0 = off 0.8 Min signal-bar range (× ATR); 0 = off. Used only when the gate is ON Min close position in signal dir within bar (0..1); 0 = off 0.60 Min close position in the signal direction within the bar (0..1); 0 = off

Trading session

Displayed label Default Description Enable trading session filter (off = run all day) false Restrict signals to a GMT window (off = run all day) Start time (GMT) — indicator runs from this time "13:00" Window start (GMT) End time (GMT) — indicator runs until this time "17:00" Window end (GMT). Default ≈ London/New-York overlap (winter)

Chart history

Displayed label Default Description Chart history to scan (bars) 10000 Number of historical bars scanned on the chart

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Displayed label Default Description Stop Loss distance (x ATR) 3.0 Stop-Loss distance (× ATR) around the protective swing Take Profit 1 (R:R, 0 = off) 1.0 Take-Profit 1 (R:R); 0 = off Take Profit 2 (R:R, 0 = off) 2.0 Take-Profit 2 (R:R); 0 = off Take Profit 3 (R:R, 0 = off) 3.0 Take-Profit 3 (R:R); 0 = off Take Profit 4 (R:R, 0 = off) 4.0 Take-Profit 4 (R:R); 0 = off

MTF Scan

Displayed label Default Description Scan multiple symbols & timeframes true Scan multiple symbols & timeframes Symbols, comma separated (empty = Market Watch) "" Symbol list, comma-separated (empty = Market Watch) Max symbols 100 Max symbols to scan Timeframes "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1" Timeframes scanned in the radar Send signals to the auto-trade EA true Publish signals to the companion auto-trade EA Attach per-TP win-rate to published signals (for DangerMonitor) true Attach per-TP win-rate to published signals Signal ID (EA must use the same) 932601 Signal ID — the EA must use the same value

Trade setup display

Displayed label Default Description Show last N setups (0 = all) 0 Show last N setups (0 = all) Shade risk/reward zones true Shade risk/reward zones Draw ONLY the recommended TP line (hide other TP rungs) false Draw only the recommended TP line. false = show all 4 rungs Show win-rate panel true Show the on-chart win-rate panel

Alerts

Displayed label Default Description Enable alerts false Master alert switch Popup window true Popup window on a new signal Sound false Play sound Push to phone false Push notification to phone (MetaQuotes ID) Sound file "alert.wav" Sound file

5. Recommended presets

Starting points — tune to your symbol, broker spread and risk appetite.

Setting Scalp (M5) Day (M15–H1) Swing (H4) Chart timeframe M5 M15 or H1 H4 Stop Loss distance (× ATR) 2.0–2.5 3.0 (default) 3.0–3.5 TP1 / TP2 / TP3 / TP4 (R:R) 1 / 1.5 / 2 / 3 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (default) 1 / 2 / 3.5 / 5 Gate weak signals true (cut noise) false–true false Enable trading session filter true (London/NY) optional false Favoured TP rung (panel ★) TP1–TP2 TP2–TP3 TP3–TP4

Notes:

Scalping gold is noisy — turning Gate weak signals ON plus a session window filters low-quality rejections.

is noisy — turning ON plus a filters low-quality rejections. Best where the trend is clear and the value zone is sloping ; a sideways value zone gives weak, mixed rejections.

; a sideways value zone gives weak, mixed rejections. Swing trades ride longer; widen the SL slightly and stretch the upper TP rungs.

trades ride longer; widen the SL slightly and stretch the upper TP rungs. Let the ★ recommended rung in the win-rate panel guide partial exits once it has enough samples.

6. Companion EA (optional)

GoldReflexProEA auto-executes the indicator's signals (market entry + the same SL/TP ladder).

On the indicator: keep "Send signals to the auto-trade EA" = true and note the "Signal ID" (932601). On the EA: set the matching Signal ID, lot/risk and execution mode, enable Algo Trading. Run both on the same terminal so the EA reads the live signal stream.

7. Honest limitations

With-trend pullback only — needs a clear trend with a sloping value zone; weak in extended ranges.

Signals are closed-bar; you act on the next bar's open.

Win-rate / net-point figures are historical sample stats, not a profit guarantee.

Always size positions to your own risk plan.



