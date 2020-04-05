Auto Reversal
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 8.0
- Активации: 5
Auto Reversal EA – Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor
Auto Reversal EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe.
The strategy is based on a proprietary reversal-detection algorithm combined with multiple confirmation filters to identify high-probability market turning points while avoiding low-quality entries.
Unlike aggressive trading systems, Auto Reversal opens only one position at a time, focusing on precision rather than frequency.
Core Strategy
The EA analyzes market structure using several internal filters before opening any trade.
Every position must pass multiple confirmation stages including:
✔ Trend reversal validation
✔ Momentum confirmation
✔ Market condition filtering
✔ Dynamic risk management
✔ Intelligent trade management after entry
This approach helps reduce unnecessary trades and keeps the strategy disciplined during unfavorable market conditions.
Key Features
✅ Fully Automatic Trading
No manual intervention required.
✅ One Trade at a Time
No Grid
No Martingale
No Hedging
Every trade is treated independently.
✅ Dynamic Lot Management
Position size automatically adapts to account growth while maintaining the predefined risk model.
✅ Intelligent Trailing Stop
Profits are protected automatically as the market moves in your favor.
✅ Built-in Risk Control
The EA continuously manages open positions to balance profitability and drawdown.
✅ Optimized for Gold
Specifically developed for:
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H4
Backtesting
The published results were generated using:
- Model: Every Tick Based on Real Ticks
- History Quality: 100%
- Default Settings
The strategy has been optimized to deliver consistent long-term performance rather than high-frequency trading.
Recommended Broker
For optimal execution:
- Low spread on Gold
- Fast execution
- Stable VPS recommended
Important Notes
- Designed specifically for XAUUSD H4
- Default settings are recommended
- Works best on brokers with competitive Gold spreads
- Run 24/5 on a VPS for uninterrupted operation
Why Auto Reversal EA?
✔ High-probability entries
✔ Conservative risk management
✔ One-position trading logic
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ Automatic trade management
✔ Optimized for long-term consistency