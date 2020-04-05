Auto Reversal EA – Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor

Auto Reversal EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe.

The strategy is based on a proprietary reversal-detection algorithm combined with multiple confirmation filters to identify high-probability market turning points while avoiding low-quality entries.

Unlike aggressive trading systems, Auto Reversal opens only one position at a time, focusing on precision rather than frequency.

Core Strategy

The EA analyzes market structure using several internal filters before opening any trade.

Every position must pass multiple confirmation stages including:

✔ Trend reversal validation

✔ Momentum confirmation

✔ Market condition filtering

✔ Dynamic risk management

✔ Intelligent trade management after entry

This approach helps reduce unnecessary trades and keeps the strategy disciplined during unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

✅ Fully Automatic Trading

No manual intervention required.

✅ One Trade at a Time

No Grid

No Martingale

No Hedging

Every trade is treated independently.

✅ Dynamic Lot Management

Position size automatically adapts to account growth while maintaining the predefined risk model.

✅ Intelligent Trailing Stop

Profits are protected automatically as the market moves in your favor.

✅ Built-in Risk Control

The EA continuously manages open positions to balance profitability and drawdown.

✅ Optimized for Gold

Specifically developed for:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H4

Backtesting

The published results were generated using:

Model: Every Tick Based on Real Ticks

Every Tick Based on Real Ticks History Quality: 100%

100% Default Settings

The strategy has been optimized to deliver consistent long-term performance rather than high-frequency trading.

Recommended Broker

For optimal execution:

Low spread on Gold

Fast execution

Stable VPS recommended

Important Notes

Designed specifically for XAUUSD H4

Default settings are recommended

Works best on brokers with competitive Gold spreads

Run 24/5 on a VPS for uninterrupted operation

Why Auto Reversal EA?

✔ High-probability entries

✔ Conservative risk management

✔ One-position trading logic

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid

✔ Automatic trade management

✔ Optimized for long-term consistency