Auto Reversal

Auto Reversal EA – Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor

Auto Reversal EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe.

The strategy is based on a proprietary reversal-detection algorithm combined with multiple confirmation filters to identify high-probability market turning points while avoiding low-quality entries.

Unlike aggressive trading systems, Auto Reversal opens only one position at a time, focusing on precision rather than frequency.

Core Strategy

The EA analyzes market structure using several internal filters before opening any trade.

Every position must pass multiple confirmation stages including:

✔ Trend reversal validation

✔ Momentum confirmation

✔ Market condition filtering

✔ Dynamic risk management

✔ Intelligent trade management after entry

This approach helps reduce unnecessary trades and keeps the strategy disciplined during unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

✅ Fully Automatic Trading

No manual intervention required.

✅ One Trade at a Time

No Grid

No Martingale

No Hedging

Every trade is treated independently.

✅ Dynamic Lot Management

Position size automatically adapts to account growth while maintaining the predefined risk model.

✅ Intelligent Trailing Stop

Profits are protected automatically as the market moves in your favor.

✅ Built-in Risk Control

The EA continuously manages open positions to balance profitability and drawdown.

✅ Optimized for Gold

Specifically developed for:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H4

Backtesting

The published results were generated using:

  • Model: Every Tick Based on Real Ticks
  • History Quality: 100%
  • Default Settings

The strategy has been optimized to deliver consistent long-term performance rather than high-frequency trading.

Recommended Broker

For optimal execution:

  • Low spread on Gold
  • Fast execution
  • Stable VPS recommended

Important Notes

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD H4
  • Default settings are recommended
  • Works best on brokers with competitive Gold spreads
  • Run 24/5 on a VPS for uninterrupted operation

Why Auto Reversal EA?

✔ High-probability entries

✔ Conservative risk management

✔ One-position trading logic

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid

✔ Automatic trade management

✔ Optimized for long-term consistency


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Gold Trend only
Eslam Mohamed Hassanein Hassan Aly
Experts
Overview This is a professional Expert Advisor (trading bot) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a   multi-timeframe trend-following strategy   based on MACD crossovers. The bot is specifically optimized for   Gold (XAUUSD)   trading but works on any Forex pair. How It Works The strategy uses   3 timeframes   to filter signals: Timeframe Role Higher Timeframe Determines the primary trend direction Middle Timeframe Confirms the trend direction Entry Timeframe Executes the trade when a new crossover
Gold grid Manager
Eslam Mohamed Hassanein Hassan Aly
Utilities
Grid Profit Manager PRO is a powerful MT5 Expert Advisor designed to intelligently manage your grid trading positions with precision and control. This tool automatically calculates and applies Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in USD, allowing traders to control their risk and lock in profits efficiently. With independent management for Buy and Sell positions, you gain full flexibility to handle complex grid strategies without manual intervention. Key Features: Separate Buy & Sell position ma
Monitor your order
Eslam Mohamed Hassanein Hassan Aly
Indicators
Advanced Lot & Profit Monitor PRO is a powerful MT5 indicator that provides real-time monitoring of your trading positions directly on the chart. It displays the number of orders, total lot sizes, and profit (including swap) for Buy and Sell positions separately, as well as the overall account performance. Designed with a clean and customizable interface, this tool helps traders stay in control of their exposure and risk at all times. Key Features: Real-time monitoring of open positions Sepa
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