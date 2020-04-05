Execution Trainer X
- Эксперты
-
Artur Jacek DomagalaWe are an MT5 development team focused on building modern trading tools for MetaTrader 5.
Built for traders who want clarity, discipline and control — not overloaded charts or random signals.
- Версия: 1.45
- Обновлено: 29 июня 2026
- Активации: 5
Execution Trainer X is a manual trading practice tool created for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
Before real money is placed on the market, the trader should train the decision, the hand and the reaction.
Train your decisions.
Train your reactions.
Train your patience.
Train before you risk real money.
This Expert Advisor does not trade automatically. It gives you simple BUY, SELL and CLOSE buttons, so you can practice manual execution directly on historical charts.
Use it to train entries, exits, reaction time, trade management and emotional control before risking real capital.
Main features:
- Manual BUY, SELL and CLOSE buttons
- Fixed lot input
- Optional balance-based lot sizing
- SL and TP points input
- Live position result in points and account currency
- Custom entry arrows on the chart
- Simple SL and TP visual lines
- Profits / Loss - counter
- Clean chart object handling
- Designed for MT5 Strategy Tester practice
Every click is a decision.
Every exit is a lesson.
Every replay builds discipline.
Most traders do not fail because they cannot see the chart. They fail because fear, hesitation, impatience and greed take control before the trade is managed correctly.
Execution Trainer X was created to help you train that moment.
Repetition builds confidence.
Confidence builds discipline.
Discipline builds better execution.
Execution Trainer X is for traders who understand that the market does not reward hope. It rewards preparation, control and consistent action.
Discipline. Knowledge. Health.
Execution first.
Money later.