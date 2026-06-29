Execution Trainer X

Execution Trainer X is a manual trading practice tool created for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Before real money is placed on the market, the trader should train the decision, the hand and the reaction.

Train your decisions.
Train your reactions.
Train your patience.
Train before you risk real money.


This Expert Advisor does not trade automatically. It gives you simple BUY, SELL and CLOSE buttons, so you can practice manual execution directly on historical charts.

Use it to train entries, exits, reaction time, trade management and emotional control before risking real capital.

Main features:

  • Manual BUY, SELL and CLOSE buttons
  • Fixed lot input
  • Optional balance-based lot sizing
  • SL and TP points input
  • Live position result in points and account currency
  • Custom entry arrows on the chart
  • Simple SL and TP visual lines
  • Profits / Loss  - counter
  • Clean chart object handling
  • Designed for MT5 Strategy Tester practice

Every click is a decision.
Every exit is a lesson.
Every replay builds discipline.

Most traders do not fail because they cannot see the chart. They fail because fear, hesitation, impatience and greed take control before the trade is managed correctly.

Execution Trainer X was created to help you train that moment.

Repetition builds confidence.
Confidence builds discipline.
Discipline builds better execution.

Execution Trainer X is for traders who understand that the market does not reward hope. It rewards preparation, control and consistent action.

Discipline. Knowledge. Health.

Execution first.
Money later.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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