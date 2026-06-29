Execution Trainer X is a manual trading practice tool created for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Before real money is placed on the market, the trader should train the decision, the hand and the reaction.

Train your decisions.

Train your reactions.

Train your patience.

Train before you risk real money.







This Expert Advisor does not trade automatically. It gives you simple BUY, SELL and CLOSE buttons, so you can practice manual execution directly on historical charts.

Use it to train entries, exits, reaction time, trade management and emotional control before risking real capital.

Main features:

Manual BUY, SELL and CLOSE buttons

Fixed lot input

Optional balance-based lot sizing

SL and TP points input

Live position result in points and account currency

Custom entry arrows on the chart

Simple SL and TP visual lines

Profits / Loss - counter

Clean chart object handling

Designed for MT5 Strategy Tester practice

Every click is a decision.

Every exit is a lesson.

Every replay builds discipline.

Most traders do not fail because they cannot see the chart. They fail because fear, hesitation, impatience and greed take control before the trade is managed correctly.

Execution Trainer X was created to help you train that moment.

Repetition builds confidence.

Confidence builds discipline.

Discipline builds better execution.

Execution Trainer X is for traders who understand that the market does not reward hope. It rewards preparation, control and consistent action.

Discipline. Knowledge. Health.

Execution first.

Money later.