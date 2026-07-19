Execution X PRO

EXECUTION X PRO

Professional Manual Execution and Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5

Solution. Comfort. Experience.

Easy to understand, develop for New traders

Execution X PRO is an advanced manual trading panel created for traders who want to maintain full control over their market decisions while improving execution speed, position management and trading discipline.

It does not generate random entries and it does not replace the trader’s strategy.

Instead, it provides a structured execution environment that connects manual decision-making with professional risk controls, basket management, market context and real-time trade supervision.

The trader decides when and where to enter.

Execution X PRO handles the structure around that decision.

Built for Controlled Manual Trading

Manual trading often becomes difficult not because the trader cannot read the market, but because execution becomes inconsistent under pressure.

Delayed entries, oversized positions, emotional re-entry, uncontrolled exposure and poor profit management can turn a valid market idea into an avoidable loss.

Execution X PRO was designed to reduce this operational noise.

From one visual control panel, the trader can:

  • open BUY and SELL positions,

  • close the active trading basket,

  • monitor current exposure,

  • manage protective levels,

  • control daily risk,

  • observe market direction,

  • track trading sessions,

  • supervise open positions,

  • and respond faster when market conditions change.

The result is a cleaner, more controlled and repeatable trading process.

Core Features

Fast Manual Execution

Execution X PRO provides direct BUY and SELL controls directly on the chart.

The panel reduces unnecessary platform navigation and allows the trader to act immediately when a valid setup appears.

Execution remains fully manual. The system does not decide when to enter the market.

This makes Execution X PRO suitable for traders using:

  • price action,

  • market structure,

  • liquidity concepts,

  • support and resistance,

  • order blocks,

  • breakout strategies,

  • trend continuation,

  • reversal setups,

  • discretionary scalping,

  • intraday trading,

  • and position trading.

Basket Position Management

Multiple positions opened in the same direction can be managed as one coordinated trading basket.

Instead of treating every position as an isolated order, Execution X PRO supervises the combined exposure from a common reference point.

The panel can calculate and display:

  • basket direction,

  • number of active positions,

  • combined lot exposure,

  • current basket profit,

  • current basket movement,

  • protective basket level,

  • and progressive profit objectives.

This is especially useful for scaling into a valid market move while maintaining a clear overview of total exposure.

Opposite-direction entries can be restricted while a basket is active, helping prevent accidental hedging and conflicting trade management.

Progressive Profit Management

Execution X PRO uses a structured multi-stage profit management model.

The active trade plan is displayed directly on the chart, allowing the trader to see the progression from the initial protective level through consecutive profit stages.

As price advances, the system can progressively protect the basket and preserve previously reached profit levels.

This creates a disciplined transition from:

initial risk → break-even protection → secured profit → extended profit control

The objective is not only to reach a target, but also to manage the trade professionally while it develops.

Profit Guarantee System

The Profit Guarantee module continuously evaluates the protection currently secured by the basket.

When the market reaches further stages of the trade plan, the protective level can advance in the direction of profit.

The system is designed so that protection does not move backwards after a stronger level has already been secured.

The current guaranteed result is displayed directly on the panel, giving the trader a clear answer to an important question:

How much of the current basket result is already protected?

This helps reduce uncertainty during pullbacks and removes part of the emotional pressure associated with managing profitable trades.

Structure-Based Profit Protection

An optional market-structure protection mode can refine profit management using confirmed structural reference points.

Instead of relying only on fixed target progression, the system may evaluate whether a more effective protective level exists around the active price structure.

This allows profit protection to remain connected to actual market behaviour while respecting the direction of the basket.

The internal calculation remains fully automated, while the trader sees only the relevant protective result.

Trade Manager

Execution X PRO includes a real-time Trade Manager designed to support the trader after entry.

The manager evaluates the active basket and presents clear status information such as:

  • WAITING

  • HOLD

  • TIGHTEN SL

  • EXIT NOW

  • CONTROL YOUR PROFIT

The Trade Manager does not blindly close positions or replace the trader’s judgment.

Its purpose is to provide an additional layer of situational awareness by monitoring the relationship between the open trade, recent price structure and current profit protection.

When appropriate, the trader can use the dedicated TIGHT SL control to apply the suggested protective adjustment.

Optional popup and mobile notifications can also be enabled for important status changes.

Direction Line and Trading Profiles

Execution X PRO includes a visual Direction Line that helps the trader maintain directional context without covering the chart with unnecessary indicators.

The line changes dynamically according to directional pressure and can display:

  • upward conditions,

  • downward conditions,

  • or neutral market behaviour.

Dedicated profiles are available for different trading styles:

Scalping

Designed for short-term charts and faster market reactions.

Day Trading

Designed for intraday execution and broader directional context.

Position Trading

Designed for higher timeframes and longer market cycles.

Custom

Allows experienced traders to configure their own directional framework.

The Direction Line is not an entry signal by itself. It acts as a visual orientation tool that helps the trader compare an intended position with the broader market direction.

Market Structure Zones

Execution X PRO can display selected market structure zones directly on the chart.

These zones help identify areas associated with significant directional expansion and structural price behaviour.

Optional midpoint references provide additional visual context inside each zone.

The objective is to support chart interpretation without replacing the trader’s own analysis.

Market Structure Zones can be switched off whenever a completely clean chart is preferred.

Timeframe-Based Trade Profiles

Different timeframes produce different market conditions.

A protective distance suitable for scalping may be inappropriate for an intraday or position trade.

Execution X PRO can adapt its trade-management framework according to the active chart timeframe.

This allows the system to maintain a more consistent relationship between:

  • initial protection,

  • market movement,

  • progressive targets,

  • and the selected trading horizon.

The trader may also disable the timeframe profile mode when a custom approach is preferred.

Risk Management

Capital Risk Guard

Before accepting a new position, Execution X PRO can evaluate the potential combined exposure of the active basket.

When the estimated basket risk exceeds the configured account-risk threshold, further execution can be blocked.

This helps prevent uncontrolled position accumulation and protects the trader from unintentionally building exposure beyond the selected risk limit.

Automatic or Fixed Position Size

The panel supports two position-sizing approaches:

Fixed Lot Mode

The trader defines the lot size manually.

Balance-Based Lot Mode

Position size can adjust automatically according to account balance.

This gives the user the flexibility to choose between complete manual control and a more systematic sizing model.

Daily Loss Limit

A daily monetary loss limit can be defined directly in the settings.

Execution X PRO monitors both closed and active trading results for the current day.

When the configured loss threshold is reached, the system can close the active basket and block further trading activity.

This feature is designed to protect the trader from revenge trading, emotional escalation and excessive exposure after a difficult session.

Daily Profit Target

The trader can define a daily monetary profit objective.

The panel continuously displays the remaining amount required to reach that target.

Once the target is achieved, Execution X PRO can:

  • close the active basket,

  • record the daily objective as completed,

  • and prevent further entries for the remainder of the trading day.

This helps transform a profitable session into a completed session instead of allowing overtrading to return profits to the market.

Daily Trade Limit

A maximum number of trades can be configured for each trading day.

The panel displays the current number of executed trades relative to the selected limit.

When the limit is reached, additional entries are blocked.

This encourages selective execution and helps traders avoid low-quality trades caused by boredom, frustration or excessive market activity.

Spread Protection

Execution X PRO can monitor the current spread before accepting a new trade.

When the spread exceeds the configured threshold, entry is temporarily blocked.

This can be especially valuable during:

  • low-liquidity periods,

  • market openings,

  • news releases,

  • rollover,

  • and sudden volatility expansion.

Entry Cooldown

A configurable cooldown period can be applied after opening a position.

During the cooldown, additional entries are temporarily restricted.

This feature helps prevent rapid emotional re-entry and uncontrolled position stacking.

Margin Control

Before submitting a position, Execution X PRO checks whether sufficient account margin is available.

This provides an additional operational safeguard and reduces rejected or inappropriate execution attempts.

High-Impact News Protection

Execution X PRO includes an integrated high-impact economic news filter.

The system automatically identifies relevant currencies associated with the active trading symbol and monitors important scheduled events.

During the configured protection window, new entries can be blocked.

The panel displays:

  • news protection status,

  • affected currency,

  • event information,

  • and the approaching release window.

This helps traders avoid entering new positions immediately before major economic events when spreads, volatility and execution conditions may become unstable.

The news filter can be disabled by traders who prefer to manage economic events manually.

Trading Session Monitor

The panel identifies the current global trading session using server-time synchronization.

It can display the active market phase, including:

  • Asia,

  • London,

  • London–New York overlap,

  • New York,

  • and quieter market periods.

The visual session cockpit provides immediate context about current liquidity conditions without requiring external tools.

This is particularly useful for traders whose strategy depends on session behaviour, volatility transitions or market-opening activity.

Real-Time Trading Dashboard

Execution X PRO keeps the most important account and position information visible directly on the chart.

The panel displays:

  • account balance,

  • account equity,

  • current basket movement,

  • floating basket result,

  • symbol and timeframe,

  • market direction,

  • current position side,

  • number of active positions,

  • combined lot exposure,

  • protected basket result,

  • spread status,

  • win and loss statistics,

  • daily trade usage,

  • daily loss status,

  • daily profit progress,

  • trading session,

  • server time,

  • news status,

  • and Trade Manager guidance.

The trader does not need to constantly switch between multiple MetaTrader windows to understand the current trading situation.

Visual Trade Plan

After entry, Execution X PRO draws the active management structure directly on the chart.

The trader can clearly see:

  • the basket reference price,

  • the protective level,

  • consecutive profit objectives,

  • the approximate financial result at each level,

  • and the progression of the active trade.

This improves clarity before and during position management.

The chart becomes a visual execution map rather than a collection of disconnected orders.

Entry Markers and Result Zones

Optional entry markers show where BUY and SELL positions were executed.

After the basket is closed, the system can draw a visual result zone representing the completed trade.

Profitable and losing baskets are visually separated, making post-trade review faster and clearer.

These result zones remain useful for:

  • analysing entry quality,

  • reviewing trade duration,

  • studying market reaction,

  • comparing execution with the original setup,

  • and improving future decisions.

End-of-Day Management

Execution X PRO can optionally close an active basket near the end of the trading day.

This feature is useful for traders who do not want to carry positions overnight or who operate under strict daily trading rules.

When disabled, the system leaves the basket untouched.

Why Use Execution X PRO?

Execution X PRO is designed to solve the practical problems that appear between market analysis and real execution.

A trader may understand the market correctly and still lose control through:

  • hesitation,

  • delayed execution,

  • excessive position size,

  • inconsistent stop management,

  • premature profit-taking,

  • uncontrolled scaling,

  • revenge trading,

  • or failure to stop after reaching a daily objective.

Execution X PRO creates a controlled process around the trader’s decisions.

It does not promise that every trade will win.

It helps ensure that every trade is executed and managed within a consistent professional framework.

Designed for Different Trading Styles

Execution X PRO can support:

  • XAUUSD trading,

  • Forex,

  • indices,

  • metals,

  • commodities,

  • scalping,

  • intraday trading,

  • swing trading,

  • position trading,

  • single-entry trading,

  • and basket-based execution.

Because the system does not impose its own entry strategy, it can be integrated with many discretionary methodologies.

Who Is Execution X PRO For?

Execution X PRO is designed for traders who:

  • want to make their own entry decisions,

  • need faster chart-based execution,

  • want professional basket management,

  • prefer visible risk controls,

  • scale into positions,

  • struggle with emotional overtrading,

  • want to protect daily results,

  • need clear post-entry guidance,

  • want to monitor market sessions and news,

  • or prefer one structured panel instead of multiple disconnected tools.

It can be used by both developing and experienced traders, but it is especially valuable for traders who already have a strategy and need a more disciplined execution environment.

Important Information

Execution X PRO is a manual execution and trade-management system.

It is not a fully automated trading robot and it does not independently select market entries.

The quality of results depends on:

  • the trader’s market analysis,

  • entry timing,

  • selected position size,

  • broker conditions,

  • spread,

  • volatility,

  • risk settings,

  • and trading discipline.

No trading tool can guarantee profits or eliminate market risk.

Always test the panel on a demo account before using it with real funds.

Review all settings carefully and use only capital you can afford to lose.

Execution X PRO

Your analysis. Your decision. Professional execution.

Solution. Comfort. Experience.


Рекомендуем также
Evo Max
Joseph Saeidian
Индикаторы
Combination of years of experience!  Spartan — EVO MAX Edition : T rend, Reversal and Exhaustion Indicator Time Frame M1 only. GOLD The multi-timeframe RSI confluence  system that only fires when the market actually agrees with you. Most indicators scream "BUY!" every time a single line wiggles. "Evo Max" is built on the opposite philosophy: a signal only appears when multiple timeframes line up at once. No noise. No hero trades. Just high-conviction arrows. Why traders love it Multi-timeframe
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
XBOOT Trading Panel for MT5
Cleber Fried Brito
Утилиты
XBOOT BOLETA PRO Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 XBOOT Boleta Pro is a complete trading panel designed for traders who execute manual trades and want greater speed, organization, and control during every trading session. More than a standard Buy and Sell panel, XBOOT Boleta Pro combines powerful trading tools into a single interface, helping traders analyze the market, manage risk, execute orders, and monitor trading performance without leaving the chart. Its purpose is to sim
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Эксперты
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Blues Protector
Andtle Austin Dube
Утилиты
Boost your forex profits with Blues Protector, an advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This automated trading bot dynamically manages your stop-loss levels to secure gains and reduce risks. Blues Protector EA - User Manual   (For MT5 - Ready-to-Use EX5 File)   1. What This EA Does    The Blues Protector EA automatically secures your profits by smartly adjusting stop-loss levels when your trade reaches a predefined profit level. It works silently in the background, protecting
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Эксперты
Эксперт  Автоматическая и ручная торговля. Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    визуальная панель для открытия ордеров при ручной торговле. визуальная панель для настройки автомати
AurumEdgePro
Francis Giguere
Эксперты
AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
Zirk Trading Management
Cris Boco Alura
Утилиты
Zirk Trading Management Zirk Trading Management is a powerful trade management utility for MetaTrader that helps traders execute trades with consistent risk management. It is designed to simplify position sizing by automatically calculating the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage and stop-loss distance. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes, simply set your desired account risk (e.g., 1%), place your stop loss, and the utility instantly determines the appropriate trade volu
Pips Keeper MT5
Ashraf Elrefaey
Утилиты
Pips Keeper is a sophisticated Forex trade manager expert advisor designed to enhance trading efficiency and optimize profit-taking strategies. With its intuitive functionality, this EA empowers traders to automate the process of closing profitable positions at predefined profit thresholds, thereby maximizing returns and minimizing risks. Key Features: 1.   Threshold-based Profit Closure:   Pips Keeper enables traders to set customizable profit thresholds, allowing for the automatic closure o
FREE
Gold Sniper AI Pro
Salahaldeen Abedalqader Mah'd Alshaer
Эксперты
Gold Sniper AI – روبوت تداول الأموال الذكية Gold Sniper AI هو مستشار خبير متقدم مصمم خصيصًا لتداول XAUUSD (الذهب) باستخدام مفاهيم المال الذكي وتحليل حركة السعر. يقوم نظام التداول الآلي بتحليل عوامل السوق المتعددة قبل تنفيذ الصفقات للعثور على فرص ذات احتمالية عالية في سوق الذهب. ⸻ منطق الاستراتيجية يجمع برنامج Gold Sniper AI بين العديد من مفاهيم التداول الاحترافية، بما في ذلك: • الكشف عن اتجاهات السوق الأوروبية • تحليل هيكل السوق • عمليات مسح السيولة • كتل الطلبات • فجوات القيمة العادلة (F
Currency Strength Panel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
Currency Strength Trade the strongest currencies against the weakest with confidence. Currency Strength is a professional MetaTrader utility that measures and displays the real-time strength of major currencies, helping traders identify high-probability trading opportunities based on market momentum rather than guesswork. Instead of analyzing one currency pair at a time, Currency Strength evaluates multiple currency pairs simultaneously to determine which currencies are gaining strength and whic
MT5 Time Based Auto Close System
Xin You Lin
Утилиты
MT5 Time-Based Auto Close System EA ​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference   . Core Closing Modes The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration base
Nexus HFT Pro
Daniel Ivan Stadelmann
Эксперты
Nexus HFT PRO Nexus HFT PRO — это советник для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей путем анализа ценового движения в реальном времени и динамики рынка. Система включает в себя гибкое управление, позволяющее адаптироваться к различным финансовым инструментам и профилям риска. Многопарный Рекомендовано XAUUSD  Ключевые особенности: Автоматическое открытие сделок. Настраиваемое управление рисками. Поддержка фиксированных и автоматических размеров лот
Autobot Genesis EVO
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.  Key Features & Capabilities  1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection) Stop worryi
GoldGrid MT5
Musera Isaac
Эксперты
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery GoldGrid EA — Smart Gold Trading Built for Structure, Discipline, and Precision GoldGrid EA is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. It is built for traders who want a structured gold trading system that can analyze market movement, identify high-probability conditions, and manage trades automatically with consistency and discipline. GoldGrid is not just another ordinary grid robot. It is a smart gold trading e
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Эксперты
ДОСТИГНУТ РУБЕЖ: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 ОФИЦИАЛЬНО ЗАПУЩЕН в MT5 Market! После непрерывной разработки, глубокой доработки системы и стресс-тестов в реальных условиях, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 успешно покорил MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — одну из самых жестоких сред автоматизированного тестирования в индустрии. Это НЕ просто базовое одобрение. ️ Валидатор MT5 симулирует: Экстремальные скачки спреда Хаос на нескольких символах Мультитаймфреймовый стресс Худшие брокерские условия Пр
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro
Andrey Goida
Утилиты
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro - Professional Manual Trading Panel for Renko Traders in MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who use Renko charts and want a more controlled workflow for execution, position awareness and risk discipline. This is not an automated trading strategy and not a signal system. The trader remains fully responsible for market analysis, risk decisions and execution. TradeDesk Renko Pro i
BeansAssist
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
Утилиты
BeansAssist *Major update 3.00 released. Kindly update your copy of BeansAssist Gives you fruitful information of the price of the symbol that you are trading. Improve your trades simply by following the suggestion that it gives you. Tracks deal stats daily so you keep track of your performance. Don't let emotions take control, be a better and profitable trader with BeansAssist to guide you. *Note: This utility is not for free 
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Criflow Trade Protector Pro Mt5
Cristian Spedicato
Утилиты
CRIFLOW Trade Protector PRO (Multi-Symbol) The smart manager for your manual trading. CRIFLOW Trade Protector PRO is an Expert Advisor designed to turn your manual trading into a professional system, fully automating position management. Does not open operations. Don’t change your strategy. Manage your trades in a precise and disciplined way. ⸻ MULTI-SYMBOL MANAGEMENT A single installation is enough. The EA is able to simultaneously manage: • Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Gold Scalper pro Nova
Emmanuel Eliud Kaguangi Mwaura
Эксперты
The fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold). This EA combines a high-probability, three-EMA trend-following strategy with a professional two-stage risk management system to secure profits quickly and efficiently. Optimized for the M1/M5 timeframes. ​ The Strategy: Filtered 3-EMA Crossover ​Our system utilizes three Exponential Moving Averages to confirm both momentum and trend direction, dramatically reducing false signals common in basic crossover EAs. ​Fast EMA (
Inferno Storm AI V252DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A [Subtitle: 7-Layer Quant Engine | Nested SMC Matrix | Dual-MTF Confluence] Introduction: The Masterpiece Upgrade Welcome to the absolute pinnacle of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A is the culmination of our "Deep Think" cognitive framework. It does not just execute trades; it evaluates the market with the precision of an elite Institutional Quant. By fusing a brutal, micros
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Эксперты
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
Forex Trade Manger Pro MT5
Otmane Achandir
Утилиты
**Forex Trade Manager Pro MT5** **Trade Manager MT5** — это многофункциональная утилита для управления торговлей в MetaTrader 5, которая предоставляет вам полный контроль над каждым аспектом вашей позиции: от момента планирования сделки до её закрытия. Она создана для трейдеров, которые серьезно относятся к риску, — от новичков, вырабатывающих дисциплину, до профессионалов-скальперов, которым нужно мгновенное исполнение по множеству позиций. Инструмент прикрепляется к любому графику и отображ
С этим продуктом покупают
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Утилиты
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Утилиты
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Утилиты
Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Утилиты
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Утилиты
Forex Analyzer Pro Панель аналитики торгового счета MT5 Forex Analyzer Pro — это веб-платформа для аналитики торговли, разработанная для пользователей MetaTrader 5. Forex Analyzer Pro синхронизирует активность счета из MetaTrader 5 и организует торговую информацию в инструменты аналитики, отчетности, мониторинга и ведения журнала через структурированную панель управления. Платформа позволяет пользователям получать доступ к своей торговой панели через поддерживаемые веб-браузеры на настольных ком
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Утилиты
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Volume Bubbles Order Flow Footprint
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
VOLUME BUBBLES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT PROFESSIONAL Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Complete Feature Documentation Introduction: Volume Bubbles OrderFlow Footprint Professional is an advanced order flow visualization tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides institutional-grade market analysis through real-time volume bubbles visualization, volume profiling, and sophisticated order flow analysis. This Expert Advisor transforms raw market data into actionable trading intelligence, hel
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Утилиты
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Утилиты
Royal Copier — Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MT5 Royal Copier — это профессиональный локальный копировщик сделок в реальном времени для MetaTrader 5. Теперь он объединяет обе функции в одном MT5 Expert Advisor. В параметрах вы просто выбираете, будет ли EA работать в режиме Master или в режиме Client . Это означает, что один и тот же EA можно использовать как на исходном счёте, так и на принимающем счёте, при этом сохраняя исходное поведение копировщика. Royal Copier поддерживает копиро
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Утилиты
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Утилиты
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
Другие продукты этого автора
Fire Horse Gold Pyramid Mt5
Artur Jacek Domagala
Эксперты
Fire Horse Gold Pyramid MT5 Uses internal trend-based logic for BUY-only market conditions. Uses controlled position management with reduced risk behavior for additional positions. Protection logic is handled internally by the EA. No martingale.No grid.No averaging down. Overview Fire Horse Gold Pyramid MT5 executes trades based on predefined technical rules. Positions are managed only according to the EA internal logic. The system includes: • Internal trend-based market filtering • Internal e
MultiTF Fast ZigZag Visual EA
Artur Jacek Domagala
Индикаторы
Fast view of market structure across multiple timeframes — always at hand. Add it to your MT5 library and keep your chart clean. Simple, lightweight and practical — ideal as a supporting tool for daily price action analysis. Track market structure with speed and clarity. MultiTF Fast Pivot ZigZag helps you identify HH, HL, LH, LL and key higher-timeframe levels without switching charts or cluttering your workspace.
Execution Trainer X
Artur Jacek Domagala
Эксперты
Execution Trainer X is a manual trading practice tool created for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Before real money is placed on the market, the trader should train the decision, the hand and the reaction. Train your decisions. Train your reactions. Train your patience. Train before you risk real money. This Expert Advisor does not trade automatically. It gives you simple BUY, SELL and CLOSE buttons, so you can practice manual execution directly on historical charts. Use it to train entries,
Super MTF Color State
Artur Jacek Domagala
Индикаторы
Super MTF Color State Super MTF Color State is a simple multi-timeframe trend direction indicator for MetaTrader 5. Its job is simple: to show the current market direction in a clean and visual way. Green line = the market is moving up. Red line = the market is moving down. The indicator also includes a small color state panel: D1 | H4 | H1 | M15 | M5 | M1 Each timeframe changes color depending on its current direction. This helps the trader quickly see which timeframes agree with the move an
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв