XAU Bull Hunter EA

XAU Bull Hunter EA is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Designed for today's highly dynamic Gold market, the EA combines intelligent trend analysis, momentum confirmation, adaptive position management, and advanced recovery techniques to pursue consistent long-term performance while maintaining disciplined risk control.

The system continuously analyzes market structure, short-term momentum, volatility, and higher-timeframe trends before executing trades on the M5 timeframe. Every trading decision is generated automatically, allowing traders to remove emotional decision-making and maintain a systematic trading approach.

Why Choose XAU Bull Hunter EA

Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely solely on fixed entries and exits, XAU Bull Hunter EA combines trend-following execution with intelligent position management.

The strategy begins with a protected initial trade and gradually expands profitable positions when market momentum continues. If market conditions temporarily reverse, the EA automatically activates its Recovery Management system to improve overall position handling and provide additional recovery opportunities.

This combination allows the EA to participate in strong trends while maintaining adaptive control during changing market conditions.

Main Features

• Fully Automated Trading

No manual intervention is required. The EA manages the complete trading cycle from entry to final exit.

• Optimized Exclusively for XAUUSD

Designed specifically for the volatility characteristics of Gold.

• Intelligent Trend & Momentum Detection

Trades are executed only after multiple confirmation filters validate market conditions.

• Initial Stop Loss Protection

Every new trading cycle begins with a predefined Stop Loss to control initial market risk.

• Smart Pyramid Position Management

Additional positions may be added only after the market confirms the original trade direction, allowing profitable trends to be utilized more efficiently.

• Intelligent Recovery Management

If the market reverses after pyramid positions have been established, the EA may activate a dynamic recovery process to improve position management and reduce overall floating exposure.

• Adaptive Position Scaling

Lot sizing automatically adjusts according to account balance.

• Automatic Break-Even Protection

Profitable trades can be protected automatically when predefined profit conditions are reached.

• Spread & Volatility Protection

Built-in market filters help prevent trading during unfavorable spread or abnormal volatility conditions.

• Hedging Account Compatible

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.

Trading Strategy

XAU Bull Hunter EA follows a structured multi-stage trading methodology.

Every trading cycle starts with a primary position protected by a predefined Stop Loss.

When the market confirms a strong directional movement, the EA may progressively build additional pyramid positions to maximize returns during sustained trends.

The strategy continuously evaluates:

• Higher-timeframe trend direction

• Market structure

• Price momentum

• Market volatility

• Entry quality before every position

By combining higher-timeframe confirmation with precise M5 execution, the EA seeks to participate only in high-probability market opportunities while reducing unnecessary exposure during uncertain conditions.

Intelligent Pyramid & Recovery Management

One of the core strengths of XAU Bull Hunter EA is its adaptive trade management architecture.

After the initial protected position enters profit and market momentum remains favorable, the EA may progressively add pyramid positions following predefined internal conditions.

Should the market later retrace after pyramid positions have been established, the EA can activate its Recovery Management module.

Rather than immediately closing all positions, the recovery system dynamically manages market exposure by opening carefully controlled recovery trades when predefined conditions are satisfied.

The primary objective of the recovery process is to:

• Improve overall position management

• Reduce floating drawdown

• Extend recovery opportunities

• Exit unfavorable positions more efficiently when market conditions improve

Recovery Management is designed to work together with the trend-following logic rather than replace it.

Risk Management

Risk management is the foundation of XAU Bull Hunter EA.

Every trading cycle begins with a protected initial position using a predefined Stop Loss.

The EA continuously monitors:

• Account balance

• Floating drawdown

• Market volatility

• Spread conditions

• Position exposure

These safety mechanisms help the EA dynamically adjust its behavior according to current market conditions.

Although the EA incorporates advanced Recovery Management techniques, no automated trading system can eliminate market risk. During prolonged ranging markets or periods of extreme volatility, floating drawdown may increase before recovery conditions are achieved.

Appropriate account capitalization and conservative risk settings are strongly recommended.

Recommended Settings

Symbol:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe:

M5

Platform:

MetaTrader 5

Minimum Deposit:

$1,000

Recommended Deposit:

$10,000 or more

Leverage:

1:100 or higher

For the best trading experience, continuous 24/7 operation using a reliable VPS is recommended.

Recommended Trading Environment

For stable and uninterrupted performance, we recommend:

• Low-spread ECN or RAW account

• Fast trade execution

• Reliable VPS hosting

• Stable internet connection

Important Notice

Please perform sufficient backtesting and demo testing before trading on a live account.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always trade with money you can afford to risk and use appropriate risk settings based on your account size.

Customer Support

Customer satisfaction is our priority.

If you have any questions regarding installation, configuration, or operation of XAU Bull Hunter EA, feel free to contact us through the MQL5 messaging system.

Feedback

If XAU Bull Hunter EA helps your trading journey, your review and rating are greatly appreciated.

Your feedback supports future development, optimization, and continuous improvement of the product.

Private User Community

After purchasing XAU Bull Hunter EA, please send me a private message through the MQL5 Market to receive access to our private user community.

Inside the community you will receive:

• Product updates

• Configuration guidance

• Technical support

• Important announcements

Thank you for choosing XAU Bull Hunter EA.





Keywords

XAUUSD EA, Gold Trading EA, Gold Trading Robot, MetaTrader 5 EA, MT5 Expert Advisor, Automated Gold Trading System, Trend Following EA, Gold Scalping EA, Hedging EA, XAUUSD Trading System, Capital Protection EA, Low Drawdown Gold EA.



