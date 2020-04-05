XAU Bull Hunter EA

XAU Bull Hunter EA

XAU Bull Hunter EA is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Designed for today's highly dynamic Gold market, the EA combines intelligent trend analysis, momentum confirmation, adaptive position management, and advanced recovery techniques to pursue consistent long-term performance while maintaining disciplined risk control.

The system continuously analyzes market structure, short-term momentum, volatility, and higher-timeframe trends before executing trades on the M5 timeframe. Every trading decision is generated automatically, allowing traders to remove emotional decision-making and maintain a systematic trading approach.

Why Choose XAU Bull Hunter EA

Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely solely on fixed entries and exits, XAU Bull Hunter EA combines trend-following execution with intelligent position management.

The strategy begins with a protected initial trade and gradually expands profitable positions when market momentum continues. If market conditions temporarily reverse, the EA automatically activates its Recovery Management system to improve overall position handling and provide additional recovery opportunities.

This combination allows the EA to participate in strong trends while maintaining adaptive control during changing market conditions.

Main Features

• Fully Automated Trading

No manual intervention is required. The EA manages the complete trading cycle from entry to final exit.

• Optimized Exclusively for XAUUSD

Designed specifically for the volatility characteristics of Gold.

• Intelligent Trend & Momentum Detection

Trades are executed only after multiple confirmation filters validate market conditions.

• Initial Stop Loss Protection

Every new trading cycle begins with a predefined Stop Loss to control initial market risk.

• Smart Pyramid Position Management

Additional positions may be added only after the market confirms the original trade direction, allowing profitable trends to be utilized more efficiently.

• Intelligent Recovery Management

If the market reverses after pyramid positions have been established, the EA may activate a dynamic recovery process to improve position management and reduce overall floating exposure.

• Adaptive Position Scaling

Lot sizing automatically adjusts according to account balance.

• Automatic Break-Even Protection

Profitable trades can be protected automatically when predefined profit conditions are reached.

• Spread & Volatility Protection

Built-in market filters help prevent trading during unfavorable spread or abnormal volatility conditions.

• Hedging Account Compatible

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.

Trading Strategy

XAU Bull Hunter EA follows a structured multi-stage trading methodology.

Every trading cycle starts with a primary position protected by a predefined Stop Loss.

When the market confirms a strong directional movement, the EA may progressively build additional pyramid positions to maximize returns during sustained trends.

The strategy continuously evaluates:

• Higher-timeframe trend direction

• Market structure

• Price momentum

• Market volatility

• Entry quality before every position

By combining higher-timeframe confirmation with precise M5 execution, the EA seeks to participate only in high-probability market opportunities while reducing unnecessary exposure during uncertain conditions.

Intelligent Pyramid & Recovery Management

One of the core strengths of XAU Bull Hunter EA is its adaptive trade management architecture.

After the initial protected position enters profit and market momentum remains favorable, the EA may progressively add pyramid positions following predefined internal conditions.

Should the market later retrace after pyramid positions have been established, the EA can activate its Recovery Management module.

Rather than immediately closing all positions, the recovery system dynamically manages market exposure by opening carefully controlled recovery trades when predefined conditions are satisfied.

The primary objective of the recovery process is to:

• Improve overall position management

• Reduce floating drawdown

• Extend recovery opportunities

• Exit unfavorable positions more efficiently when market conditions improve

Recovery Management is designed to work together with the trend-following logic rather than replace it.

Risk Management

Risk management is the foundation of XAU Bull Hunter EA.

Every trading cycle begins with a protected initial position using a predefined Stop Loss.

The EA continuously monitors:

• Account balance

• Floating drawdown

• Market volatility

• Spread conditions

• Position exposure

These safety mechanisms help the EA dynamically adjust its behavior according to current market conditions.

Although the EA incorporates advanced Recovery Management techniques, no automated trading system can eliminate market risk. During prolonged ranging markets or periods of extreme volatility, floating drawdown may increase before recovery conditions are achieved.

Appropriate account capitalization and conservative risk settings are strongly recommended.

Recommended Settings

Symbol:
XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe:
M5

Platform:
MetaTrader 5

Minimum Deposit:
$1,000

Recommended Deposit:
$10,000 or more

Leverage:
1:100 or higher

For the best trading experience, continuous 24/7 operation using a reliable VPS is recommended.

Recommended Trading Environment

For stable and uninterrupted performance, we recommend:

• Low-spread ECN or RAW account

• Fast trade execution

• Reliable VPS hosting

• Stable internet connection

Important Notice

Please perform sufficient backtesting and demo testing before trading on a live account.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always trade with money you can afford to risk and use appropriate risk settings based on your account size.

Customer Support

Customer satisfaction is our priority.

If you have any questions regarding installation, configuration, or operation of XAU Bull Hunter EA, feel free to contact us through the MQL5 messaging system.

Feedback

If XAU Bull Hunter EA helps your trading journey, your review and rating are greatly appreciated.

Your feedback supports future development, optimization, and continuous improvement of the product.

Private User Community

After purchasing XAU Bull Hunter EA, please send me a private message through the MQL5 Market to receive access to our private user community.

Inside the community you will receive:

• Product updates

• Configuration guidance

• Technical support

• Important announcements

Thank you for choosing XAU Bull Hunter EA.


Keywords

XAUUSD EA, Gold Trading EA, Gold Trading Robot, MetaTrader 5 EA, MT5 Expert Advisor, Automated Gold Trading System, Trend Following EA, Gold Scalping EA, Hedging EA, XAUUSD Trading System, Capital Protection EA, Low Drawdown Gold EA.



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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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5 (8)
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
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5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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