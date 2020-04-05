XAU Breakout Bull EA
- Эксперты
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Nattanan EkedaHello, I am XAU Trend Hunter. I am a specialized developer dedicated to creating high-performance trading algorithms for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. My expertise lies in designing Expert Advisors (EAs) that combine precision entry logic with sophisticated risk management.
- Версия: 1.60
- Обновлено: 9 августа 2026
- Активации: 10
Automated Gold Trading. Adaptive Capital Management. Proprietary Market Execution.
XAU Breakout Bull EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD and Gold symbols on MetaTrader 5.
The EA is engineered to respond to high-quality Gold market opportunities while automatically managing trade execution, account exposure, active positions and profit protection.
Gold is known for strong directional movement, sudden volatility expansion and rapid market reversals. XAU Breakout Bull EA is designed to operate within these conditions through a proprietary market-analysis and execution framework developed exclusively for Gold.
From market evaluation to final trade management, the entire process is handled automatically.
Built Specifically for Gold
XAU Breakout Bull EA is not a generic multi-symbol trading robot.
The system was developed around the unique characteristics of XAUUSD, including:
- Fast market expansion
- Strong directional movement
- Rapid volatility changes
- Sudden reversals
- Changing liquidity conditions
- Transitions between active and quiet market phases
The EA continuously evaluates the current trading environment before allowing new exposure.
Trading decisions are generated through a confidential internal process designed to filter market quality, execution conditions and account risk before each operation.
Proprietary Market Analysis
XAU Breakout Bull EA uses a multi-layer proprietary analysis engine to evaluate Gold market conditions in real time.
The system does not rely on one simple indicator or one isolated signal.
Instead, it combines several confidential market-validation processes to determine whether current conditions are suitable for trading.
The internal framework, confirmation sequence, calculation methods and execution thresholds are proprietary and are not publicly disclosed.
Fully Automated Trade Management
Every stage of the trading process is managed automatically.
The EA handles:
- Market analysis
- Trade preparation
- Order execution
- Position sizing
- Risk validation
- Active position management
- Profit protection
- Exposure control
- Final trade closure
No manual trade management is required during normal operation.
Adaptive Capital Management
XAU Breakout Bull EA includes an intelligent capital-management framework that responds to account size and current trading conditions.
The EA can adjust new trading volume according to:
- Account balance
- Available margin
- Current account pressure
- Broker trading limitations
- Gold contract specifications
- Existing exposure
As account capital grows, the system can gradually increase trading allocation.
When account conditions become less favorable, the EA can automatically reduce new exposure.
This allows the system to balance capital growth with account protection without relying on permanently fixed position sizes.
Dynamic Profit Protection
XAU Breakout Bull EA includes an automated profit-protection framework designed to manage profitable positions as market conditions evolve.
The system can respond dynamically to favorable price movement and changing market behavior without requiring manual intervention.
Its objective is to protect accumulated gains while preserving the opportunity to participate in stronger Gold market movement.
The activation rules, protection thresholds and internal position-management structure remain confidential.
Integrated Risk-Control Framework
Risk management is built directly into the EA.
Before allowing additional exposure, the system evaluates current account conditions and active trading risk.
The EA includes multiple integrated protection mechanisms designed to control:
- Trading volume
- Margin usage
- Existing market exposure
- Broker order limitations
- Unfavorable spread conditions
- Elevated account pressure
- Abnormal execution conditions
- Severe market volatility
These systems work automatically in the background.
The exact calculations and activation levels are proprietary.
Smart Account Scaling
XAU Breakout Bull EA can operate with different account sizes, but the level of risk and trading flexibility changes significantly depending on available capital.
Results may differ between accounts starting with $500, $1,000 and $10,000, even when using the same settings.
This is because account performance is affected by:
- Broker minimum lot size
- Volume step
- Available margin
- Leverage
- Gold contract size
- Spread
- Commission
- Execution quality
- Account balance
- Broker symbol specifications
Results should not be expected to scale proportionally between different deposit sizes.Capital Requirements
Technical Minimum Deposit: $500
A starting balance of $500 is technically possible, but this level must be considered high risk.
With a $500 account:
- The minimum tradable lot can represent a large percentage of the account
- Margin availability is limited
- Floating drawdown has a much greater percentage impact
- Spread and commission have a larger relative effect
- Gold volatility can create rapid account pressure
- The EA may have limited ability to reduce position size further
- The risk of margin shortage or forced liquidation is significantly higher
A $500 account is not the recommended operating balance.
It should only be used after extensive backtesting and demo testing with the exact broker, leverage and Gold symbol intended for live trading.
Recommended Minimum Deposit: $1,000
A starting balance of $1,000 is the recommended practical minimum.
This provides a stronger baseline for:
- Position allocation
- Margin management
- Broker minimum-volume requirements
- Account flexibility
- Risk adjustment
- More stable operation
A $1,000 account still requires responsible risk control and broker-specific testing.
Optimal Recommended Deposit: $10,000 or More
A deposit of $10,000 or more is strongly recommended for the most efficient use of the EA’s capital-management framework.
A larger account provides greater flexibility for:
- Adaptive position scaling
- Margin stability
- Exposure management
- Long-term capital development
- Reduced relative impact of minimum lot size
- Improved operational flexibility
A larger deposit does not guarantee profit, but it allows the EA to operate with significantly more flexibility than a small account.
Broker-Aware Execution
XAU Breakout Bull EA includes broker-compatibility checks designed to reduce common execution problems.
The EA automatically considers:
- Minimum trading volume
- Maximum trading volume
- Volume step
- Symbol volume limits
- Available margin
- Tick Size
- Broker Stop Level
- Broker Freeze Level
- Order restrictions
- Symbol prefixes and suffixes
The EA can operate on Gold symbols such as:
- XAUUSD
- GOLD
- GOLD#
- XAUUSDm
- XAUUSD.a
- Other broker-specific Gold symbols
Trading conditions can differ between brokers, so users should always verify contract specifications before live operation.
No Traditional Unlimited Grid
XAU Breakout Bull EA does not depend on a traditional unlimited Grid system that continuously adds positions as price moves against the account.
Trading activity is controlled by proprietary market conditions, account exposure and integrated protection rules.
No Active Martingale by Default
The recommended default configuration does not rely on aggressive lot multiplication after losing trades.
Position sizing is controlled through account conditions, available capital and risk-management rules.Main Features
- Fully automated XAUUSD trading
- Developed specifically for Gold
- Proprietary market-analysis engine
- Automatic trade execution
- Adaptive capital-based position sizing
- Dynamic exposure management
- Automated profit protection
- Integrated account-risk control
- Margin and broker validation
- Spread protection
- Volume-limit protection
- Emergency account protection
- Automatic position management
- Automatic trade closure
- Support for broker symbol prefixes and suffixes
- Designed for MetaTrader 5
- Designed primarily for Hedging accounts
- No traditional unlimited Grid
- No active Martingale in the recommended default configuration
- No manual intervention required during normal operation
Symbol: XAUUSD, GOLD or the broker’s equivalent Gold symbol
Timeframe: M15
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account Type: Hedging
Technical Minimum Deposit: $500
High-risk operating level. Extensive testing is required.
Recommended Minimum Deposit: $1,000
Provides a more suitable baseline for position and margin management.
Optimal Recommended Deposit: $10,000 or more
Provides greater flexibility for capital scaling and long-term operation.
Testing Method: Every tick based on real ticks
VPS: Recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation
Attach the EA to one M15 Gold chart and begin testing with the default settings.
Account Type
XAU Breakout Bull EA is designed primarily for a MetaTrader 5 Hedging account.
A Hedging account allows the EA to manage separate trading operations more effectively.
A Netting account combines all exposure on the same symbol into one position, which can change how the EA manages trades.
For operation closest to the intended design, use a Hedging account.
Recommended Trading Environment
For stable operation, use:
- A reliable broker
- Competitive Gold spread
- Low commission
- Stable order execution
- Sufficient leverage
- Adequate free margin
- A low-latency VPS
- Accurate historical tick data
- Algo Trading enabled
- A stable internet connection
Execution quality can affect live performance, especially during rapid Gold market movement.
Installation
- Install XAU Breakout Bull EA in MetaTrader 5.
- Open the broker’s XAUUSD or Gold chart.
- Select the M15 timeframe.
- Attach the EA to the chart.
- Enable Algo Trading.
- Begin with the default settings.
- Backtest the intended account balance.
- Test on a demo account before live trading.
- Avoid manually modifying EA-managed trades.
Strategy Confidentiality
The complete trading system is proprietary.
The following information is not publicly disclosed:
- Market-entry formulas
- Internal confirmation sequence
- Indicator configuration
- Position-allocation methods
- Capital-scaling formulas
- Risk thresholds
- Profit-protection activation rules
- Trade-management structure
- Execution parameters
- Internal optimization logic
The product description explains the EA’s capabilities and operating requirements without revealing the confidential algorithmic structure used to generate and manage trades.
Important Risk Notice
Historical testing, screenshots and previous performance do not guarantee future results.
Live results may differ because of:
- Spread
- Commission
- Slippage
- Execution delay
- Liquidity
- Broker specifications
- Leverage
- Account size
- Gold volatility
- Market gaps
- News events
- Historical data differences
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and can result in the loss of capital.
A $500 account carries significantly higher risk than a $1,000 or $10,000 account.
At $500, minimum lot size and Gold volatility can create rapid margin pressure, larger relative drawdown and a higher risk of forced liquidation.
Always backtest the exact intended deposit using the intended broker’s data and test the EA on a demo account before using real funds.
Feedback
After testing XAU Breakout Bull EA under your broker’s conditions, please consider leaving an honest review and rating on the MQL5 Market.
Constructive feedback supports future product development, execution improvements and compatibility updates.
After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group
Keywords
XAUUSD EA, Gold EA, Gold Trading Robot, XAUUSD Trading Robot, MetaTrader 5 EA, MT5 Expert Advisor, Automated Gold Trading, Gold Breakout EA, Gold Trend EA, Gold Trading System, Hedging EA, Capital Scaling EA, Drawdown Protection EA, Risk Management EA, M15 Gold EA, Gold Algorithmic Trading.
Youtube
https://youtu.be/i6iR7YOFVho?si=CWoyH3e6_DKw4aU3
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