XAU Breakout Bull EA

  • Эксперты
  • Nattanan Ekeda
    Nattanan Ekeda

    Nattanan Ekeda

    Hello, I am XAU Trend Hunter. I am a specialized developer dedicated to creating high-performance trading algorithms for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. My expertise lies in designing Expert Advisors (EAs) that combine precision entry logic with sophisticated risk management.
    6 комментариев
  • Версия: 1.60
  • Обновлено: 9 августа 2026
  • Активации: 10
XAU Breakout Bull EA

Automated Gold Trading. Adaptive Capital Management. Proprietary Market Execution.

XAU Breakout Bull EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD and Gold symbols on MetaTrader 5.

The EA is engineered to respond to high-quality Gold market opportunities while automatically managing trade execution, account exposure, active positions and profit protection.

Gold is known for strong directional movement, sudden volatility expansion and rapid market reversals. XAU Breakout Bull EA is designed to operate within these conditions through a proprietary market-analysis and execution framework developed exclusively for Gold.

From market evaluation to final trade management, the entire process is handled automatically.

Built Specifically for Gold

XAU Breakout Bull EA is not a generic multi-symbol trading robot.

The system was developed around the unique characteristics of XAUUSD, including:

  • Fast market expansion
  • Strong directional movement
  • Rapid volatility changes
  • Sudden reversals
  • Changing liquidity conditions
  • Transitions between active and quiet market phases

The EA continuously evaluates the current trading environment before allowing new exposure.

Trading decisions are generated through a confidential internal process designed to filter market quality, execution conditions and account risk before each operation.

Proprietary Market Analysis

XAU Breakout Bull EA uses a multi-layer proprietary analysis engine to evaluate Gold market conditions in real time.

The system does not rely on one simple indicator or one isolated signal.

Instead, it combines several confidential market-validation processes to determine whether current conditions are suitable for trading.

The internal framework, confirmation sequence, calculation methods and execution thresholds are proprietary and are not publicly disclosed.

Fully Automated Trade Management

Every stage of the trading process is managed automatically.

The EA handles:

  • Market analysis
  • Trade preparation
  • Order execution
  • Position sizing
  • Risk validation
  • Active position management
  • Profit protection
  • Exposure control
  • Final trade closure

No manual trade management is required during normal operation.

Adaptive Capital Management

XAU Breakout Bull EA includes an intelligent capital-management framework that responds to account size and current trading conditions.

The EA can adjust new trading volume according to:

  • Account balance
  • Available margin
  • Current account pressure
  • Broker trading limitations
  • Gold contract specifications
  • Existing exposure

As account capital grows, the system can gradually increase trading allocation.

When account conditions become less favorable, the EA can automatically reduce new exposure.

This allows the system to balance capital growth with account protection without relying on permanently fixed position sizes.

Dynamic Profit Protection

XAU Breakout Bull EA includes an automated profit-protection framework designed to manage profitable positions as market conditions evolve.

The system can respond dynamically to favorable price movement and changing market behavior without requiring manual intervention.

Its objective is to protect accumulated gains while preserving the opportunity to participate in stronger Gold market movement.

The activation rules, protection thresholds and internal position-management structure remain confidential.

Integrated Risk-Control Framework

Risk management is built directly into the EA.

Before allowing additional exposure, the system evaluates current account conditions and active trading risk.

The EA includes multiple integrated protection mechanisms designed to control:

  • Trading volume
  • Margin usage
  • Existing market exposure
  • Broker order limitations
  • Unfavorable spread conditions
  • Elevated account pressure
  • Abnormal execution conditions
  • Severe market volatility

These systems work automatically in the background.

The exact calculations and activation levels are proprietary.

Smart Account Scaling

XAU Breakout Bull EA can operate with different account sizes, but the level of risk and trading flexibility changes significantly depending on available capital.

Results may differ between accounts starting with $500, $1,000 and $10,000, even when using the same settings.

This is because account performance is affected by:

  • Broker minimum lot size
  • Volume step
  • Available margin
  • Leverage
  • Gold contract size
  • Spread
  • Commission
  • Execution quality
  • Account balance
  • Broker symbol specifications

Results should not be expected to scale proportionally between different deposit sizes.

Capital Requirements

Technical Minimum Deposit: $500

A starting balance of $500 is technically possible, but this level must be considered high risk.

With a $500 account:

  • The minimum tradable lot can represent a large percentage of the account
  • Margin availability is limited
  • Floating drawdown has a much greater percentage impact
  • Spread and commission have a larger relative effect
  • Gold volatility can create rapid account pressure
  • The EA may have limited ability to reduce position size further
  • The risk of margin shortage or forced liquidation is significantly higher

A $500 account is not the recommended operating balance.

It should only be used after extensive backtesting and demo testing with the exact broker, leverage and Gold symbol intended for live trading.

Recommended Minimum Deposit: $1,000

A starting balance of $1,000 is the recommended practical minimum.

This provides a stronger baseline for:

  • Position allocation
  • Margin management
  • Broker minimum-volume requirements
  • Account flexibility
  • Risk adjustment
  • More stable operation

A $1,000 account still requires responsible risk control and broker-specific testing.

Optimal Recommended Deposit: $10,000 or More

A deposit of $10,000 or more is strongly recommended for the most efficient use of the EA’s capital-management framework.

A larger account provides greater flexibility for:

  • Adaptive position scaling
  • Margin stability
  • Exposure management
  • Long-term capital development
  • Reduced relative impact of minimum lot size
  • Improved operational flexibility

A larger deposit does not guarantee profit, but it allows the EA to operate with significantly more flexibility than a small account.

Broker-Aware Execution

XAU Breakout Bull EA includes broker-compatibility checks designed to reduce common execution problems.

The EA automatically considers:

  • Minimum trading volume
  • Maximum trading volume
  • Volume step
  • Symbol volume limits
  • Available margin
  • Tick Size
  • Broker Stop Level
  • Broker Freeze Level
  • Order restrictions
  • Symbol prefixes and suffixes

The EA can operate on Gold symbols such as:

  • XAUUSD
  • GOLD
  • GOLD#
  • XAUUSDm
  • XAUUSD.a
  • Other broker-specific Gold symbols

Trading conditions can differ between brokers, so users should always verify contract specifications before live operation.

No Traditional Unlimited Grid

XAU Breakout Bull EA does not depend on a traditional unlimited Grid system that continuously adds positions as price moves against the account.

Trading activity is controlled by proprietary market conditions, account exposure and integrated protection rules.

No Active Martingale by Default

The recommended default configuration does not rely on aggressive lot multiplication after losing trades.

Position sizing is controlled through account conditions, available capital and risk-management rules.

Main Features
  • Fully automated XAUUSD trading
  • Developed specifically for Gold
  • Proprietary market-analysis engine
  • Automatic trade execution
  • Adaptive capital-based position sizing
  • Dynamic exposure management
  • Automated profit protection
  • Integrated account-risk control
  • Margin and broker validation
  • Spread protection
  • Volume-limit protection
  • Emergency account protection
  • Automatic position management
  • Automatic trade closure
  • Support for broker symbol prefixes and suffixes
  • Designed for MetaTrader 5
  • Designed primarily for Hedging accounts
  • No traditional unlimited Grid
  • No active Martingale in the recommended default configuration
  • No manual intervention required during normal operation

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD, GOLD or the broker’s equivalent Gold symbol

Timeframe: M15

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Type: Hedging

Technical Minimum Deposit: $500
High-risk operating level. Extensive testing is required.

Recommended Minimum Deposit: $1,000
Provides a more suitable baseline for position and margin management.

Optimal Recommended Deposit: $10,000 or more
Provides greater flexibility for capital scaling and long-term operation.

Testing Method: Every tick based on real ticks

VPS: Recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation

Attach the EA to one M15 Gold chart and begin testing with the default settings.

Account Type

XAU Breakout Bull EA is designed primarily for a MetaTrader 5 Hedging account.

A Hedging account allows the EA to manage separate trading operations more effectively.

A Netting account combines all exposure on the same symbol into one position, which can change how the EA manages trades.

For operation closest to the intended design, use a Hedging account.

Recommended Trading Environment

For stable operation, use:

  • A reliable broker
  • Competitive Gold spread
  • Low commission
  • Stable order execution
  • Sufficient leverage
  • Adequate free margin
  • A low-latency VPS
  • Accurate historical tick data
  • Algo Trading enabled
  • A stable internet connection

Execution quality can affect live performance, especially during rapid Gold market movement.

Installation

  1. Install XAU Breakout Bull EA in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open the broker’s XAUUSD or Gold chart.
  3. Select the M15 timeframe.
  4. Attach the EA to the chart.
  5. Enable Algo Trading.
  6. Begin with the default settings.
  7. Backtest the intended account balance.
  8. Test on a demo account before live trading.
  9. Avoid manually modifying EA-managed trades.

Strategy Confidentiality

The complete trading system is proprietary.

The following information is not publicly disclosed:

  • Market-entry formulas
  • Internal confirmation sequence
  • Indicator configuration
  • Position-allocation methods
  • Capital-scaling formulas
  • Risk thresholds
  • Profit-protection activation rules
  • Trade-management structure
  • Execution parameters
  • Internal optimization logic

The product description explains the EA’s capabilities and operating requirements without revealing the confidential algorithmic structure used to generate and manage trades.

Important Risk Notice

Historical testing, screenshots and previous performance do not guarantee future results.

Live results may differ because of:

  • Spread
  • Commission
  • Slippage
  • Execution delay
  • Liquidity
  • Broker specifications
  • Leverage
  • Account size
  • Gold volatility
  • Market gaps
  • News events
  • Historical data differences

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and can result in the loss of capital.

A $500 account carries significantly higher risk than a $1,000 or $10,000 account.

At $500, minimum lot size and Gold volatility can create rapid margin pressure, larger relative drawdown and a higher risk of forced liquidation.

Always backtest the exact intended deposit using the intended broker’s data and test the EA on a demo account before using real funds.

Feedback

After testing XAU Breakout Bull EA under your broker’s conditions, please consider leaving an honest review and rating on the MQL5 Market.

Constructive feedback supports future product development, execution improvements and compatibility updates.


After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group


Keywords

XAUUSD EA, Gold EA, Gold Trading Robot, XAUUSD Trading Robot, MetaTrader 5 EA, MT5 Expert Advisor, Automated Gold Trading, Gold Breakout EA, Gold Trend EA, Gold Trading System, Hedging EA, Capital Scaling EA, Drawdown Protection EA, Risk Management EA, M15 Gold EA, Gold Algorithmic Trading.

Youtube

https://youtu.be/i6iR7YOFVho?si=CWoyH3e6_DKw4aU3


More Products:


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176033


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181483


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168178


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Trend Falcon PRO: Complete System Overview Trend Falcon PRO is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to execute high-probability trades by combining Multi-Timeframe (MTF) trend analysis with precise Price Action triggers. It is built for traders who want a smart, adaptive system with institutional-grade risk management. Here is a detailed breakdown of how the EA works: 1. Smart Trend Filtering (Multi-Timeframe Analysis) The EA does not guess the market direction; it follows t
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Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
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5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Thierry Ouellet
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5 (3)
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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4.86 (507)
Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
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