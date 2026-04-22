



Trade smarter, not harder. StrangerDoc is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor engineered to find opportunity in both trending and ranging markets — while actively defending your account at every step.

StrangerDoc EA, designed to generate **consistent cash flow** through a combination of trend-following, step-index grid, and intelligent opposite-direction hedging. for trading Gold, BTC, EURUSD. For Expert Advisor need hedge type account Contact me immediately after the purchase if you prefer to get commission (Rebate) up to 40$/Lot!

Settings, Manual and .set files here

Please note that I do not sell my EA's on another platform, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files link are only available on my blog. Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else! blog.

StrangerDoc EA — Automated Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5

Are you tired of watching the market move while you sleep?

Frustrated by EAs that blow up the moment volatility spikes?

Looking for a system that actually manages trades — not just opens them?

StrangerDoc was built to solve exactly that.





What Makes StrangerDoc Different?

Most Expert Advisors do one thing: open trades and hope for the best.

StrangerDoc does something more sophisticated. It reads the market in real time, filters out noise, times its entries carefully, and then actively manages every open position with a layered system of smart closes, partial exits, and dynamic hedging — all without you touching the keyboard.

The result is an EA that doesn't just trade. It thinks about risk first, and profit second.





Built for Real Traders

StrangerDoc was designed with three principles in mind:

1. Only enter when conditions are right.

The EA uses a multi-layer confirmation system before opening any position. Market trend, momentum, and timing all have to align. If they don't, StrangerDoc waits. Patience is built into the algorithm.

2. Protect what you have.

Multiple independent risk guards run in the background on every tick — capping exposure per side, monitoring account-wide drawdown, filtering out high-spread and high-volatility windows, and enforcing a trading session schedule so the EA only runs during the hours you choose.

3. Exit intelligently.

This is where StrangerDoc truly stands apart. Most EAs close everything or nothing. StrangerDoc gives you five independent close modes, each with its own profit threshold and partial-close percentage. You decide how much to lock in and how much to let run — down to the exact percentage of each lot.





Key Capabilities





Precision Entry Filter — entries are gated by multiple market conditions that must align simultaneously; no random or signal-chasing entries

Dynamic Position Scaling — the EA can intelligently add to positions using a structured, mathematically controlled sizing system

Opposite-Side Hedge Engine — when one side of the book comes under pressure, a dedicated hedging mechanism activates to counterbalance exposure

Smart Pair Close System — the EA continuously scans open positions and closes profitable pairs when their combined result meets your target

5-Mode Partial Close — set a different close percentage for each exit scenario; lock in 50%, 75%, or 100% depending on the situation

Trading Session Filter — restrict all new entries to your chosen hours; position management continues around the clock

Per-Side Risk Controls — Buy and Sell sides are managed independently with their own loss caps, cooldowns, and entry rules

Equity Drawdown Guard — a hard circuit breaker halts new entries if total drawdown exceeds your limit

Trailing Stop System — a step-based trailing mechanism locks in profits as the market moves in your favour

Volatility & Spread Filter — automatically skips entries during abnormal market conditions









Who Is This For?

StrangerDoc is for traders who:





Want a fully hands-off automated system that runs 24/5

Understand that risk management matters more than win rate

Want full control over how and when the EA closes positions

Are serious about protecting drawdown while still growing the account

Have tried simpler EAs and found them lacking in real market conditions









Flexible. Configurable. Yours.

Every aspect of StrangerDoc's behaviour is exposed as an input parameter — grouped logically so you can tune exactly what you want without touching the code. Whether you want aggressive compounding or conservative capital preservation, the settings support both extremes and everything in between.

No black box. No hidden surprises. Just a professional-grade engine you can dial in to match your exact risk appetite.





What You Get





EA ready to attach to any MT5 chart

Clean, organised input groups for easy configuration

Compatible with any broker and any symbol

Runs on any timeframe — tune it to your preferred style









StrangerDoc EA | MetaTrader 5 | Version 5.3

Automated Trading | Risk Management | Smart Position Handling