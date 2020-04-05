XAU Guard Hunter EA

XAU Guard Hunter EA

XAU Guard Hunter EA is an automated trading robot designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Gold is one of the most volatile and opportunity-rich markets.
XAU Guard Hunter EA was developed to help traders capture strong market opportunities while maintaining intelligent risk control during changing market conditions.

The EA analyzes market behavior, trend strength, price momentum, and overall market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities on the H1 timeframe.

This system is designed for traders who prefer disciplined, systematic, and fully automated trading while reducing emotional decision-making.

Smart Scaling System: Grow Bigger, Trade Smarter

Main Features

• Fully automated trading system
• Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)
• Advanced trend-following trading strategy
• Intelligent market filtering system
• Built-in dynamic risk management
• Automatic break-even protection
• Smart Sell Sniper system
• Adaptive drawdown protection
• Dynamic risk scaling based on account balance
• Dynamic position scaling (lot size grows with account balance)
• Controlled multi-position management
• Optimized for MetaTrader 5
• Designed for the H1 timeframe
• Automatic trade execution
• Hedging-capable system

Trading Strategy Concept

XAU Guard Hunter EA focuses on identifying and trading dominant market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure through adaptive trade management.

The system continuously analyzes:

• Market structure
• Trend conditions
• Price momentum
• Market volatility
• Trade quality conditions

Trades are only opened when market conditions meet specific internal confirmation criteria.

To improve overall trade quality, the EA includes intelligent filtering systems designed to reduce unnecessary trading activity during unstable or unfavorable market environments.

This structured approach helps maintain disciplined and consistent trading behavior.

Trend Trading Logic

The EA prioritizes trading in the direction of the dominant market movement.

XAU Guard Hunter EA is designed to identify stronger market opportunities during favorable trading conditions while avoiding excessive exposure during uncertain periods.

By aligning trades with overall market direction and momentum conditions, the system aims to improve trade quality and maintain more stable trading behavior over time.

Sell Sniper System

XAU Guard Hunter EA includes a built-in Sell Sniper module designed to identify short-term market exhaustion opportunities during extended price movements.

This additional layer allows the system to react dynamically to changing market conditions while maintaining controlled exposure and strict internal trade management.

The Sell Sniper system operates under carefully controlled conditions to support overall portfolio balance and trade efficiency.

Risk Management

Risk control is an essential part of the system.

XAU Guard Hunter EA includes a built-in dynamic risk management system designed to help maintain account stability during changing market conditions.

The EA automatically manages:

• Position sizing
• Trade exposure
• Risk adaptation
• Position scaling

based on internal market and account conditions.

The system applies dynamic risk scaling, where larger account balances improve overall risk distribution and trading efficiency.

As account equity grows, the EA automatically increases position sizes proportionally through its smart scaling system.

This allows the system to increase profit potential alongside account growth while maintaining balanced and controlled risk exposure.

During periods of increased drawdown or unstable market behavior, the EA can automatically reduce additional exposure to help maintain account stability.

This balance between account protection and scalable growth allows the EA to adapt efficiently across different account sizes.

Break-Even Protection

The EA includes an automatic break-even management system.

Once positions reach predefined profit conditions, the system automatically secures trades by adjusting protection levels to reduce unnecessary market exposure.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1
Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum Deposit: $500
Recommended Deposit: $1,000 or more
Optimal Performance: $10,000 or more

Larger account balances improve the EA’s position scaling efficiency, portfolio stability, and long-term growth potential.

As the account grows, the system intelligently increases position sizes to maximize capital efficiency while maintaining proportional risk management.

For optimal performance, continuous EA operation is recommended.

Recommended Trading Environment

For stable operation it is recommended to use:

• A reliable broker with fast execution
• Low spread trading conditions
• VPS hosting for 24/7 operation

Running the EA on a VPS helps ensure uninterrupted trading and more stable order execution.

Important Notice

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a real trading account.

Trading financial markets involves risk, and market conditions may change over time.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Feedback

If you find this EA useful, please consider leaving a review.

Your feedback helps improve the product and supports future updates.


After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group


Youtube: https://youtu.be/7yeRHpp0_yI?si=WFi-D4toboWWgXR_


More Products:


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187134


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168178


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181483


Keywords

XAUUSD EA
Gold Trading EA
Gold Trading Robot
MetaTrader 5 EA
MT5 Expert Advisor
Automated Gold Trading System
Trend Following EA
Gold Scalping EA
Hedging EA
XAUUSD Trading System


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Gennady Sergienko
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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