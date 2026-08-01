ImpulseReversal GOLD EA

This is an Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD designed to run on the M1 timeframe.
Gold tends to experience a slight price retracement following sudden price movements. This EA capitalizes on that behavior by targeting the pullback after such sharp moves.
Please start by running a backtest.

It does not employ dangerous strategies—such as Martingale or Grid trading—that carry a risk of account ruin.


If you purchase the EA, please send me a screenshot of your purchase along with a message, and I will provide you with the optimal SET file.


Recommended Account Type

Low-spread accounts, such as zero-spread accounts.



Recommended initial deposit:
$50

M1


Input Parameters


The default values are designed for the current ImpulseReversal GOLD EA setup. All trading-session times use the broker's MT5 server time. Point values depend on the symbol specification provided by the broker.


## General Settings


- MagicNumber: Unique identifier used by the EA to recognize and manage its own orders, positions, and trading history. Use a different number when running another instance or another EA on the same account.

- FixedLot: Fixed volume used for every new trade. The EA does not calculate the lot size from account balance or risk percentage.

- MaxDeviationPoints: Maximum permitted price deviation, in points, when the EA sends a market execution request such as a position close.


## Trading Hours (MT5 Server Time)


- Use24HourTrading: When enabled, the intraday start and end times are ignored. The weekday filters and Friday protection settings still apply.

- TradingStartHour: Hour when the permitted trading session begins. Valid values are 0 to 23.

- TradingStartMinute: Minute when the permitted trading session begins. Valid values are 0 to 59.

- TradingEndHour: Hour when the permitted trading session ends. Valid values are 0 to 23.

- TradingEndMinute: Minute when the permitted trading session ends. Valid values are 0 to 59.

- TradeMonday: Allows new trading setups on Monday when enabled.

- TradeTuesday: Allows new trading setups on Tuesday when enabled.

- TradeWednesday: Allows new trading setups on Wednesday when enabled.

- TradeThursday: Allows new trading setups on Thursday when enabled.

- TradeFriday: Allows new trading setups on Friday when enabled.

- CancelPendingOutsideHours: Cancels the EA's unfilled pending orders when the permitted trading session ends.


## Weekend Protection


- UseFridayCloseGuard: Stops new entries, cancels pending orders, and closes the EA's open positions after the configured Friday cutoff time.

- FridayCutoffHour: Friday protection start hour in MT5 server time. Valid values are 0 to 23.

- FridayCutoffMinute: Friday protection start minute in MT5 server time. Valid values are 0 to 59.


## Impulse Detection


- ATRPeriod: Number of M1 bars used to calculate the Average True Range for impulse detection and internal stop-loss calculations.

- MinimumImpulsePoints: Minimum M1 price movement, in points, required before a move can be considered an impulse.

- MaximumImpulsePoints: Maximum accepted impulse size, in points. Moves above this limit are ignored. Set to 0 to disable this limit.

- ImpulseATRMultiplier: Minimum impulse size expressed as a multiple of the current M1 ATR. The effective threshold also respects MinimumImpulsePoints.

- AbsoluteMaximumImpulseATR: Extreme-movement cutoff expressed as an ATR multiple. An impulse above this level is treated as abnormal and the setup is rejected.

- MinimumSignalElapsedSeconds: Minimum number of seconds from the start of the current M1 bar before the EA can evaluate an impulse signal.

- MaximumImpulseFormationSeconds: Maximum number of seconds allowed for the qualifying impulse to form within the current M1 bar.

- MinimumDirectionalEfficiency: Minimum ratio of net directional movement to total price movement. Higher values require a cleaner, more one-directional impulse. Valid range is greater than 0 and no more than 1.

- UseProjectedTickVolume: Uses the current bar's elapsed time to project its final tick volume before comparing it with historical M1 volume.

- TickVolumeAverageBars: Number of completed M1 bars used to calculate the average tick-volume baseline.

- MinimumVolumeRatio: Minimum projected current-bar volume divided by average historical volume. Higher values require stronger relative market activity.

- StabilizationSeconds: Number of seconds the latest impulse high or low must remain unchanged before the EA can place a reversal order.


## Reversal Entry


- EntryRatio: Retracement distance calculated as a fraction of the detected impulse size.

- MinimumEntryPoints: Minimum permitted distance, in points, between the impulse extreme and the pending reversal entry.

- MaximumEntryPoints: Maximum permitted distance, in points, between the impulse extreme and the pending reversal entry.

- FollowNewExtreme: When enabled, the pending order follows a newly formed impulse high or low while the setup remains valid.

- MinimumModifyPoints: Minimum entry-price change, in points, required before an existing pending order is modified.

- PendingExpirySeconds: Maximum lifetime of a pending order, in seconds, before it is canceled.

- CancelPendingAtNewM1Bar: Cancels an unfilled pending order when a new M1 bar begins.

- KeepPendingOnSameDirectionBar: Keeps the pending order across a new M1 bar when the previous completed bar continued in the original impulse direction. This setting applies when CancelPendingAtNewM1Bar is enabled.

- OneSetupPerBar: Limits the EA to one reversal setup for each M1 bar.


## Take Profit


- TPRatioTrendAligned: Take-profit distance calculated as a fraction of the impulse size when the reversal trade agrees with the higher-timeframe direction.

- TPRatioCounterTrend: Take-profit distance calculated as a fraction of the impulse size when the reversal trade is against the higher-timeframe direction.

- MinimumTPPoints: Minimum take-profit distance, in points.

- MaximumTPPoints: Maximum take-profit distance, in points.


## Internal Stop Loss


- SLBufferATR: Additional stop-loss buffer beyond the impulse high or low, calculated as a multiple of M1 ATR.

- MinimumSLBufferPoints: Minimum stop-loss buffer, in points, beyond the impulse extreme.

- MaximumSLPoints: Maximum allowed distance, in points, between entry and stop loss. The EA skips the setup instead of reducing a wider calculated stop.

- MinimumRewardRisk: Minimum required take-profit distance divided by stop-loss distance. Setups below this ratio are rejected.


## Higher-Timeframe Filter


- UpperTimeframe: Higher timeframe used for EMA, ADX, and directional analysis.

- UpperEMAPeriod: EMA calculation period on the selected higher timeframe.

- RequireUpperEMASlope: Requires the higher-timeframe EMA slope to confirm the detected trend direction.

- UpperADXPeriod: ADX and Directional Index calculation period on the selected higher timeframe.

- RequireDirectionalIndex: Uses the relationship between +DI and -DI to confirm the higher-timeframe direction.


## Position Management


- UseBreakEven: Enables automatic stop-loss movement toward break-even after price reaches the configured progress level.

- BreakEvenTriggerRatio: Progress toward the take-profit target required before break-even activates. For example, 0.72 means 72 percent of the TP distance.

- BreakEvenLockPoints: Number of points placed beyond the entry price when the stop is moved to break-even, allowing a small amount of profit to be locked if execution conditions permit.

- MaximumHoldingSeconds: Maximum time, in seconds, that a position may remain open. Set to 0 to disable the time-based exit.

- MinimumSecondsBetweenTrades: Minimum waiting period, in seconds, after a trade closes before another entry is allowed.

- LossCooldownSeconds: Additional waiting period, in seconds, after a losing trade.


## Daily Risk Limits


- MaximumTradesPerDay: Maximum number of new trades allowed during one MT5 server day. Set to 0 for no daily trade-count limit.

- DailyLossLimit: Maximum permitted realized daily loss in the account deposit currency. New entries stop after the limit is reached. Set to 0 to disable this limit.


## Execution Conditions


- MaximumSpreadPoints: Maximum permitted current spread, in points, for a new setup. Set to 0 to disable the spread limit.

- StopLevelSafetyPoints: Extra distance, in points, added beyond the broker's minimum stop-level requirement when validating entry, stop-loss, and take-profit prices.


## Logging


- PrintDebugLog: Writes detailed operational messages to the MT5 Experts log when enabled.


## Information Panel


- UseInfoPanel: Displays the EA information and performance panel on the chart.

- PanelCorner: Selects the chart corner used to anchor the information panel.

- PanelFontSize: Font size used for all panel text.

- PanelPointsPerPip: Number of symbol points treated as one pip in panel statistics. This affects only the displayed pip calculation and does not change trading logic. For a Gold symbol with a 0.01 point size, a value of 10 represents 0.10 in price.

- PanelUpdateSeconds: Minimum interval, in seconds, between panel display updates.

- PanelTotalRefreshSeconds: Interval, in seconds, between recalculations of all-time statistics from account history.


## Important Notes


- The EA uses a fixed lot size. Confirm that FixedLot is appropriate for the account size and broker contract specification.

- The EA is designed around M1 impulse and reversal behavior. Attach it to the intended Gold chart and confirm the broker's symbol name, digits, point size, spread, and trading hours.

- Time settings always follow MT5 server time, not the computer's local time.

- A point is the symbol's minimum quoted price increment. Its monetary value varies by broker, symbol, contract size, and trade volume.

- Historical results do not guarantee future performance.

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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Эксперты
ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Эксперты
Golden Tree является агрессивным мультицикловым скальпером, созданным для Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Каждый цикл независим . Он использует последовательность ордеров и имеет собственные TP и SL . Используется система мартингейла . Этот советник опирается на сильные повторения прошлого, чтобы открывать позиции и достигать высокого процента успеха . Очень важно прочитать блог перед началом. Минимальный депозит составляет 100 $ при кредитном плече 1:500. Система autolot включена . Рекомендую счёт 1:500 EC
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Эксперты
SmartChoise Battery EA Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля. Утонченная и стабильная продолжательная версия классического SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2). В этом издании сохранены прежняя нейронная логика и классическая система фильтров, которые многие трейдеры ценили за устойчивое и предсказуемое поведение. Советник предназначен для тех, кто предпочитает исходный стиль торговли, делая ставку на ясность и простоту, а не на постоянные изменения. Battery EA вклю
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Эксперты
BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.43 (14)
Эксперты
EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом   Промо-акция на запуск!  Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!  Финальная цена: $1999.99 Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.   Чем EA Golden Blitz отличается от других?   - Динамичес
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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