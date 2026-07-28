XAU Breakout Bull EA

  • Experts
  • Nattanan Ekeda
    Nattanan Ekeda

    Nattanan Ekeda

    Hello, I am XAU Trend Hunter. I am a specialized developer dedicated to creating high-performance trading algorithms for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. My expertise lies in designing Expert Advisors (EAs) that combine precision entry logic with sophisticated risk management.
    6 comments
  • Version: 1.57
  • Updated: 28 July 2026
  • Activations: 10
XAU Breakout Bull EA

Automated Gold Trading. Adaptive Capital Management. Proprietary Market Execution.

XAU Breakout Bull EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD and Gold symbols on MetaTrader 5.

The EA is engineered to respond to high-quality Gold market opportunities while automatically managing trade execution, account exposure, active positions and profit protection.

Gold is known for strong directional movement, sudden volatility expansion and rapid market reversals. XAU Breakout Bull EA is designed to operate within these conditions through a proprietary market-analysis and execution framework developed exclusively for Gold.

From market evaluation to final trade management, the entire process is handled automatically.

Built Specifically for Gold

XAU Breakout Bull EA is not a generic multi-symbol trading robot.

The system was developed around the unique characteristics of XAUUSD, including:

  • Fast market expansion
  • Strong directional movement
  • Rapid volatility changes
  • Sudden reversals
  • Changing liquidity conditions
  • Transitions between active and quiet market phases

The EA continuously evaluates the current trading environment before allowing new exposure.

Trading decisions are generated through a confidential internal process designed to filter market quality, execution conditions and account risk before each operation.

Proprietary Market Analysis

XAU Breakout Bull EA uses a multi-layer proprietary analysis engine to evaluate Gold market conditions in real time.

The system does not rely on one simple indicator or one isolated signal.

Instead, it combines several confidential market-validation processes to determine whether current conditions are suitable for trading.

The internal framework, confirmation sequence, calculation methods and execution thresholds are proprietary and are not publicly disclosed.

Fully Automated Trade Management

Every stage of the trading process is managed automatically.

The EA handles:

  • Market analysis
  • Trade preparation
  • Order execution
  • Position sizing
  • Risk validation
  • Active position management
  • Profit protection
  • Exposure control
  • Final trade closure

No manual trade management is required during normal operation.

Adaptive Capital Management

XAU Breakout Bull EA includes an intelligent capital-management framework that responds to account size and current trading conditions.

The EA can adjust new trading volume according to:

  • Account balance
  • Available margin
  • Current account pressure
  • Broker trading limitations
  • Gold contract specifications
  • Existing exposure

As account capital grows, the system can gradually increase trading allocation.

When account conditions become less favorable, the EA can automatically reduce new exposure.

This allows the system to balance capital growth with account protection without relying on permanently fixed position sizes.

Dynamic Profit Protection

XAU Breakout Bull EA includes an automated profit-protection framework designed to manage profitable positions as market conditions evolve.

The system can respond dynamically to favorable price movement and changing market behavior without requiring manual intervention.

Its objective is to protect accumulated gains while preserving the opportunity to participate in stronger Gold market movement.

The activation rules, protection thresholds and internal position-management structure remain confidential.

Integrated Risk-Control Framework

Risk management is built directly into the EA.

Before allowing additional exposure, the system evaluates current account conditions and active trading risk.

The EA includes multiple integrated protection mechanisms designed to control:

  • Trading volume
  • Margin usage
  • Existing market exposure
  • Broker order limitations
  • Unfavorable spread conditions
  • Elevated account pressure
  • Abnormal execution conditions
  • Severe market volatility

These systems work automatically in the background.

The exact calculations and activation levels are proprietary.

Smart Account Scaling

XAU Breakout Bull EA can operate with different account sizes, but the level of risk and trading flexibility changes significantly depending on available capital.

Results may differ between accounts starting with $500, $1,000 and $10,000, even when using the same settings.

This is because account performance is affected by:

  • Broker minimum lot size
  • Volume step
  • Available margin
  • Leverage
  • Gold contract size
  • Spread
  • Commission
  • Execution quality
  • Account balance
  • Broker symbol specifications

Results should not be expected to scale proportionally between different deposit sizes.

Capital Requirements

Technical Minimum Deposit: $500

A starting balance of $500 is technically possible, but this level must be considered high risk.

With a $500 account:

  • The minimum tradable lot can represent a large percentage of the account
  • Margin availability is limited
  • Floating drawdown has a much greater percentage impact
  • Spread and commission have a larger relative effect
  • Gold volatility can create rapid account pressure
  • The EA may have limited ability to reduce position size further
  • The risk of margin shortage or forced liquidation is significantly higher

A $500 account is not the recommended operating balance.

It should only be used after extensive backtesting and demo testing with the exact broker, leverage and Gold symbol intended for live trading.

Recommended Minimum Deposit: $1,000

A starting balance of $1,000 is the recommended practical minimum.

This provides a stronger baseline for:

  • Position allocation
  • Margin management
  • Broker minimum-volume requirements
  • Account flexibility
  • Risk adjustment
  • More stable operation

A $1,000 account still requires responsible risk control and broker-specific testing.

Optimal Recommended Deposit: $10,000 or More

A deposit of $10,000 or more is strongly recommended for the most efficient use of the EA’s capital-management framework.

A larger account provides greater flexibility for:

  • Adaptive position scaling
  • Margin stability
  • Exposure management
  • Long-term capital development
  • Reduced relative impact of minimum lot size
  • Improved operational flexibility

A larger deposit does not guarantee profit, but it allows the EA to operate with significantly more flexibility than a small account.

Broker-Aware Execution

XAU Breakout Bull EA includes broker-compatibility checks designed to reduce common execution problems.

The EA automatically considers:

  • Minimum trading volume
  • Maximum trading volume
  • Volume step
  • Symbol volume limits
  • Available margin
  • Tick Size
  • Broker Stop Level
  • Broker Freeze Level
  • Order restrictions
  • Symbol prefixes and suffixes

The EA can operate on Gold symbols such as:

  • XAUUSD
  • GOLD
  • GOLD#
  • XAUUSDm
  • XAUUSD.a
  • Other broker-specific Gold symbols

Trading conditions can differ between brokers, so users should always verify contract specifications before live operation.

No Traditional Unlimited Grid

XAU Breakout Bull EA does not depend on a traditional unlimited Grid system that continuously adds positions as price moves against the account.

Trading activity is controlled by proprietary market conditions, account exposure and integrated protection rules.

No Active Martingale by Default

The recommended default configuration does not rely on aggressive lot multiplication after losing trades.

Position sizing is controlled through account conditions, available capital and risk-management rules.

Main Features
  • Fully automated XAUUSD trading
  • Developed specifically for Gold
  • Proprietary market-analysis engine
  • Automatic trade execution
  • Adaptive capital-based position sizing
  • Dynamic exposure management
  • Automated profit protection
  • Integrated account-risk control
  • Margin and broker validation
  • Spread protection
  • Volume-limit protection
  • Emergency account protection
  • Automatic position management
  • Automatic trade closure
  • Support for broker symbol prefixes and suffixes
  • Designed for MetaTrader 5
  • Designed primarily for Hedging accounts
  • No traditional unlimited Grid
  • No active Martingale in the recommended default configuration
  • No manual intervention required during normal operation

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD, GOLD or the broker’s equivalent Gold symbol

Timeframe: M15

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Type: Hedging

Technical Minimum Deposit: $500
High-risk operating level. Extensive testing is required.

Recommended Minimum Deposit: $1,000
Provides a more suitable baseline for position and margin management.

Optimal Recommended Deposit: $10,000 or more
Provides greater flexibility for capital scaling and long-term operation.

Testing Method: Every tick based on real ticks

VPS: Recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation

Attach the EA to one M15 Gold chart and begin testing with the default settings.

Account Type

XAU Breakout Bull EA is designed primarily for a MetaTrader 5 Hedging account.

A Hedging account allows the EA to manage separate trading operations more effectively.

A Netting account combines all exposure on the same symbol into one position, which can change how the EA manages trades.

For operation closest to the intended design, use a Hedging account.

Recommended Trading Environment

For stable operation, use:

  • A reliable broker
  • Competitive Gold spread
  • Low commission
  • Stable order execution
  • Sufficient leverage
  • Adequate free margin
  • A low-latency VPS
  • Accurate historical tick data
  • Algo Trading enabled
  • A stable internet connection

Execution quality can affect live performance, especially during rapid Gold market movement.

Installation

  1. Install XAU Breakout Bull EA in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open the broker’s XAUUSD or Gold chart.
  3. Select the M15 timeframe.
  4. Attach the EA to the chart.
  5. Enable Algo Trading.
  6. Begin with the default settings.
  7. Backtest the intended account balance.
  8. Test on a demo account before live trading.
  9. Avoid manually modifying EA-managed trades.

Strategy Confidentiality

The complete trading system is proprietary.

The following information is not publicly disclosed:

  • Market-entry formulas
  • Internal confirmation sequence
  • Indicator configuration
  • Position-allocation methods
  • Capital-scaling formulas
  • Risk thresholds
  • Profit-protection activation rules
  • Trade-management structure
  • Execution parameters
  • Internal optimization logic

The product description explains the EA’s capabilities and operating requirements without revealing the confidential algorithmic structure used to generate and manage trades.

Important Risk Notice

Historical testing, screenshots and previous performance do not guarantee future results.

Live results may differ because of:

  • Spread
  • Commission
  • Slippage
  • Execution delay
  • Liquidity
  • Broker specifications
  • Leverage
  • Account size
  • Gold volatility
  • Market gaps
  • News events
  • Historical data differences

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and can result in the loss of capital.

A $500 account carries significantly higher risk than a $1,000 or $10,000 account.

At $500, minimum lot size and Gold volatility can create rapid margin pressure, larger relative drawdown and a higher risk of forced liquidation.

Always backtest the exact intended deposit using the intended broker’s data and test the EA on a demo account before using real funds.

Feedback

After testing XAU Breakout Bull EA under your broker’s conditions, please consider leaving an honest review and rating on the MQL5 Market.

Constructive feedback supports future product development, execution improvements and compatibility updates.


After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group


Keywords

XAUUSD EA, Gold EA, Gold Trading Robot, XAUUSD Trading Robot, MetaTrader 5 EA, MT5 Expert Advisor, Automated Gold Trading, Gold Breakout EA, Gold Trend EA, Gold Trading System, Hedging EA, Capital Scaling EA, Drawdown Protection EA, Risk Management EA, M15 Gold EA, Gold Algorithmic Trading.

Youtube

https://youtu.be/i6iR7YOFVho?si=CWoyH3e6_DKw4aU3


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Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Experts
SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
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