Vita

VITA AI — Multi-Strategy Gold (XAUUSD) Trading System

VITA AI is an advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor built around a 300-combination strategy engine (30 institutional trading concepts × 10 selectable sub-types each), running in a focused Multi-Select mode where you pick which sub-strategies fire and on which timeframes. Instead of relying on a single signal, VITA AI blends structure-based concepts like Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Support/Resistance zones, Liquidity Sweeps, VWAP, Smart Money Concepts, Volume Profile, and more into one shared entry system.

Key Features

  • Multi-Select Strategy Engine – Choose up to 10 sub-strategies to run in parallel, each on its own timeframe, with OR or minimum-agreement logic
  • AI Trade Confirmation – Optional filtering of low-confidence signals via your choice of AI provider (Claude, GPT-4o Mini, Gemini, Grok, or DeepSeek)
  • Smart Risk Management – Fixed, balance-based, or risk-percent lot sizing, ATR or fixed SL/TP, and a smart trailing stop with breakeven/tighten logic
  • Grid & Pyramid Modules – Optional 5-level grid system with multiple spacing styles, plus a profit-side pyramid add-on system
  • Recovery Engine – Configurable after-loss recovery logic with martingale, ladder, or zone-hedge modes
  • Built-In Protection – Trend, volatility, and overbought/oversold filters, plus a news filter that blocks trading around high-impact economic releases (NFP, CPI, etc.)
  • Live Dashboard – Clean on-chart panel showing active signals, win/loss stats, and system status, with sound alerts on entries and fills
  • Flexible Speed Modes – Normal, Slow, and Aggressive presets to match your trading pace

Recommended

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Minimum deposit: $500
  • Timeframe: H4 (strategy timeframes are set independently per module)
  • A preset .set file is included with a tuned Multi-Select configuration to get started quickly

⚠️ As with any automated trading system, past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live, and only trade with capital you can afford to risk.

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