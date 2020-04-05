GOKU



Goku EA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger.

Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognition, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institutional precision to your retail account.





SYMBOL :

XAUUSD

