Goku MT5

GOKU

Goku EA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger.

Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognition, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institutional precision to your retail account.


SYMBOL :

XAUUSD

TIMEFRAME : M15

MINIMUM DEPOSIT : $500


ACCOUNT TYPE : RAW SPREAD, STANDARD, ECN


Trade Responsibly


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