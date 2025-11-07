Gold Crown Pro

3

Gold Crown Pro — Adaptive Hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (H1)

Product Overview

Gold Crown Pro is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It combines an adaptive hedging mechanism, volatility‑sensitive order execution and predefined risk‑management rules. The system works fully automatically and does not use martingale or grid position scaling.

The EA provides three operating profiles so that users can select the risk behaviour that best matches their own preferences:

  • Configuration 1 – fixed lot 0.01, with parameters aimed at a smoother equity curve and lower average exposure.

  • Configuration 2 – fixed lot 0.02, for higher trading activity while keeping the same relative risk percentages.

  • Configuration 3 – dynamic risk mode, in which position size is calculated as a percentage of available margin according to user‑defined settings.

Key Features

  • Symbol and timeframe: XAUUSD, H1.

  • Adaptive hedging logic based on price‑step conditions.

  • No martingale, no grid trading and no uncontrolled lot increases.

  • Built‑in money‑ and risk‑management rules with take‑profit and stop‑loss logic.

  • Designed to work with ECN/STP brokers and low‑latency VPS environments.

Backtest Information (historical simulation only)

The following figures were obtained from historical backtests using real tick data and variable spreads. They are provided for information only and do not represent or imply future performance.

  • Configuration 2 (0.02 lot), initial deposit 500 USD: net profit about 6 600.19 USD, winning trades about 81 %, recovery factor about 4.89, maximum equity drawdown about 35.72 %.

  • Configuration 1 (0.01 lot), initial deposit 1 000 USD: net profit about 2 688.70 USD, winning trades about 80 %, recovery factor about 3.90, maximum equity drawdown about 30.48 %.

  • Configuration 3 (dynamic risk), initial deposit 5 000 USD: net profit about 2 922.03 USD, winning trades about 73 %, recovery factor about 3.26, maximum equity drawdown about 11.44 % (around 896.95 USD).

Usage Guidelines

  • Recommended symbol and timeframe: XAUUSD, H1 chart.

  • Recommended deposit: from 1 000 USD and above, depending on the chosen configuration and user risk tolerance.

  • Recommended leverage: from 1:500 or as provided by the broker.

  • It is advisable to use a VPS with low latency to the trading server.

  • For testing, use real tick data with variable spreads in order to obtain realistic historical results.

Disclaimer

Gold Crown Pro is a professional trading tool for XAUUSD (H1). All statistics and parameters shown in the description are based on historical testing or forward testing on demo or real accounts under specific conditions. They do not guarantee or promise any profit or future result. Trading in financial markets involves risk, including the possible loss of the entire deposit. Users should carefully evaluate their own risk tolerance and test the EA on a demo account before using it in real trading.

Фильтр:
Doncorleone66
19
Doncorleone66 2025.11.20 11:20 
 

To be honest, the price of this expert advisor does not reflect its actual performance. First, it does not operate effectively with small account balances. Second, for traders who rely on stop-loss strategies, it can be extremely frustrating. It is considered “normal” for the system to hold a position through a 500-pip drawdown just to secure a 10-pip profit, which is very difficult to manage and work with.

Thank you for your detailed clarification, and I fully respect the effort and transparency you provide regarding how the EA operates. I understand that nothing is hidden and that the system is designed to work based on documented behavior. However, on XAUUSD specifically, this type of strategy can be extremely challenging in real trading conditions.

Gold is known for sudden, aggressive movements that can happen within seconds, and being forced to protect a 10-pip target while holding floating drawdowns that may exceed 20% or more of the account is not what most traders are looking for. Even if this is part of the mathematical strategy, the psychological and financial pressure on the account becomes very high, especially for traders who prefer structured risk control.

My feedback is not about the EA being unclear, but rather that this style of drawdown-based cycling may not be practical for many gold traders who prioritize consistency, risk-defined trading, and protection against sudden spikes common in XAUUSD markets.

I appreciate the work behind the EA, but I believe the risk-to-reward dynamic may not align with what many traders expect when trading gold.

Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
503
Ответ разработчика Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi 2025.11.20 18:48
Thank you for your follow-up message. I completely understand that each trader has their own style and expectations, especially when trading a volatile instrument like XAUUSD.
However, I want to clarify one important point for future users: Gold Crown Pro has not exceeded the maximum drawdown shown in the backtests.
The real-market behavior is fully consistent with the historical stress tests — both in terms of drawdown range and profit cycles.
This confirms that the EA is functioning exactly as designed. The strategy is intentionally built as a cycle-based engine, where temporary floating drawdown is part of the process of capturing gold’s volatility waves.
This is a common professional approach for gold trading systems that aim for: stable long-term performance controlled cycle management protection against sudden XAUUSD spikes Your experience reflects a mismatch between the strategy’s design and your personal trading preferences, not an issue with the EA itself.
Many users running the EA with the recommended capital and default settings are getting consistent results that align precisely with the published backtests. I always appreciate feedback, and I’m happy to assist any trader in choosing the setup that fits their risk profile and account size.
Ответ на отзыв