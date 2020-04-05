Vita
- 专家
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Mike Wilson NamaruHi! I'm Mike, a passionate MQL5 developer and trader focused on building fast, accurate, and adaptive trading bots. I specialize in:
✅ Scalping & HFT strategies
✅ Signal-based EA development
✅ Custom indicator integration (EMA, MACD, RSI, ATR, etc.)
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
VITA AI — Multi-Strategy Gold (XAUUSD) Trading System
VITA AI is an advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor built around a 300-combination strategy engine (30 institutional trading concepts × 10 selectable sub-types each), running in a focused Multi-Select mode where you pick which sub-strategies fire and on which timeframes. Instead of relying on a single signal, VITA AI blends structure-based concepts like Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Support/Resistance zones, Liquidity Sweeps, VWAP, Smart Money Concepts, Volume Profile, and more into one shared entry system.
Key Features
- Multi-Select Strategy Engine – Choose up to 10 sub-strategies to run in parallel, each on its own timeframe, with OR or minimum-agreement logic
- AI Trade Confirmation – Optional filtering of low-confidence signals via your choice of AI provider (Claude, GPT-4o Mini, Gemini, Grok, or DeepSeek)
- Smart Risk Management – Fixed, balance-based, or risk-percent lot sizing, ATR or fixed SL/TP, and a smart trailing stop with breakeven/tighten logic
- Grid & Pyramid Modules – Optional 5-level grid system with multiple spacing styles, plus a profit-side pyramid add-on system
- Recovery Engine – Configurable after-loss recovery logic with martingale, ladder, or zone-hedge modes
- Built-In Protection – Trend, volatility, and overbought/oversold filters, plus a news filter that blocks trading around high-impact economic releases (NFP, CPI, etc.)
- Live Dashboard – Clean on-chart panel showing active signals, win/loss stats, and system status, with sound alerts on entries and fills
- Flexible Speed Modes – Normal, Slow, and Aggressive presets to match your trading pace
Recommended
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Minimum deposit: $500
- Timeframe: H4 (strategy timeframes are set independently per module)
- A preset .set file is included with a tuned Multi-Select configuration to get started quickly
⚠️ As with any automated trading system, past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live, and only trade with capital you can afford to risk.