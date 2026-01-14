ICT Killzone Scalper

ICT Killzone Scalper EA


ICT Killzone Scalper MT5 is a session-based scalping Expert Advisor that trades only when price action is most active (ICT “Killzones”). The EA combines several confirmations (Market Structure Shift, OTE retracement, Fair Value Gaps, Turtle Soup fakeouts, and a Power of 3 phase filter) and only opens a trade when enough conditions align. Orders are always sent with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, and the EA includes spread/time filters plus an optional trailing stop.

This EA is designed to be simple to run: attach it to ONE chart of the symbol you want to trade, set your broker time offset once, and choose your risk (lot size). An on-chart panel shows whether a killzone is active, the current structure bias, phase, open positions, current lot, and win streak.

Key Features

Killzone session trading: London / New York / Asian (EST-based sessions)
  • Signal scoring with confirmations:
  • Market Structure Shift (MSS)
  • OTE zone (0.62–0.79 retracement of the current session range)
  • ICT Fair Value Gap (FVG) return-to-gap logic
  • Turtle Soup (false breakout → reversal)
  • Power of 3 phase filter (Accumulation/Manipulation/Distribution)
  • Risk controls: max spread filter, minimum seconds between trades, max positions, Magic Number, optional trailing stop
  • Optional lot progression after wins (can be disabled for fixed-lot trading)
  • No grid, no martingale

How to Set Up (5 minutes)

  • Open the symbol you want to trade (example: EURUSD or XAUUSD).
  • Attach the EA to ONE chart (it trades only that chart symbol).
  • Allow Algo Trading in MT5 and enable live trading in the EA settings.
  • Set broker time correctly (important):
    1. Find your broker/server time and compare it to GMT (UTC).
    2. Set GMT Offset (Your Broker Time) so the EA can map broker time → GMT → EST killzones.
    3. Example: if your broker time is GMT+2, set InpGMTOffset = 2.
    4. Choose your risk (simple option):
  • Start with Base Lot Size (example: 0.01–0.05 depending on balance and symbol volatility).
  • Keep the default filters at first, then optimize:
  • Max Spread (Pips) blocks trades during high spread
  • Min Seconds Between Trades avoids overtrading


Recommended Starter Settings

  • Trade ONLY in Killzones = true (recommended)
  • Max Spread (Pips):

Majors: 2.0–3.0

Gold (XAUUSD): often higher; use what fits your broker’s typical spread

  • Max Positions:
Conservative: 1–2

More aggressive: 3–5

  • Use Trailing Stop = false initially (turn on later if you prefer trade management)
  • Use Lot Progression After Wins = false initially (enable only if you understand compounding risk)


Technical Details

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframes: M15, M30, H1

  • Risk: 1% (adjustable)

  • Deposit: Min $500; Recommended $1,000+

  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher (1:100+ advised)

  • Account: ECN/RAW

  • VPS: Recommended


Inputs Explained (quick)

  • Base Lot Size – fixed lot used for each trade (unless lot progression increases it)
  • Max Positions – maximum open positions for this EA on the symbol
  • Magic Number – unique ID so the EA manages only its own trades
  • Take Profit (Pips) / Stop Loss (Pips) – fixed TP/SL placed immediately on entry
  • Use Trailing Stop, Trail Start, Trail Step – optional trailing logic
  • Lot Progression After Wins, Win Multiplier, Max Win Streak, Reset on Loss – optional win-streak lot sizing
  • Killzones toggles – enable/disable London / New York / Asian sessions
  • GMT Offset – required to align session trading times with your broker server time
  • Display options – enable/disable the on-chart information panel

Important Notes


The EA trades based on the chart timeframe’s candles. For scalping, M5–M15 is usually a good starting point.
Use a VPS for best stability (especially during session opens).
Always test on a demo account first and validate spreads/killzone timing with your broker.
Рекомендуем также
Advanced Grid Trader
Adrian Patrascu
Эксперты
The ADVANCED GRID TRADER Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on price fluctuations in all currency pairs and metals (XAU/XAG). It can be used in any timeframe however the best results were achieved in the Daily timeframe with EMA 178, reversed trades.   The EA employs a grid trading strategy, where buy and sell orders are placed at regular grid points. The user sets its take profit step as well to best take advantage from market movements.   The ADVANCED GRI
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Эксперты
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Эксперты
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
CMFXGold
Chethan V
Эксперты
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический советник, инструмент  GBPUSD . Таймфрейм  м15 . Терминал MT5 ChatGPT O1  глубоко проанализировал все загруженные мною котировки GBPUSD с высоких таймфреймов, с целью поиска безопасной стратегии; выявил паранормальную активность этого инструмента. Советник отслеживает такие нетипичные активности GBPUSD и мгновенно среагирует попыткой войти в противоположную сторону. Каждый ордер защищен стоп-лоссом. Один ордер может разбиваться максимум на три ордера. Для каждого ордера
Three Masters
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Эксперты
THREE MASTERS - Professional Automated Trading System Version: 1.01 Author: SAPPLANTA ============================================================================= OVERVIEW THREE MASTERS is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor has demonstrated exceptional performance in live market conditions. The system combines institutional-grade filtering techniques with adaptive position sizin
Simple Time range breakout
Catherine Njeri Muriithi
Эксперты
This strategy takes place in the first 20 to 60 minutes of the market opening as the markets are very volatile during this period. The currency pair price’s distance from the high or low price will indicate if you can enter a buy position or a sell position. You are advised to use this tester with caution. All the input variable are fairly simple optimize and try it out with different currency pairs and once comfortable use it in a real account. All the best.
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
Эксперты
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
TamNguyen AOS EA
Duc Tam Nguyen
Эксперты
TamNguyen AOS EA — торговый эксперт нового поколения с мультивалютным интеллектом для EUR-пар Я — TamNguyen AOS EA, автоматизированная торговая система, созданная для трейдеров, которые ценят стабильность, дисциплину и точность при работе с EURUSD, EURCAD и USDCAD. Я основан на сочетании индикатора Andean Oscillator, скользящих средних и продвинутого вероятностного рыночного фильтра, что позволяет мне адаптироваться к любым рыночным колебаниям — большим и малым. Я не гонюсь за рыночным шумом. Я
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Эксперты
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
PropLock Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Overview: PropGoldEA is a sophisticated, production-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) across prop firm environments. This advanced algorithmic trading system combines four distinct, time-tested trading methodologies with institutional-grade risk management protocols. Designed for maximum reliability and compliance with prop firm trading rules, PropGoldEA represents the pinnacle of automated gold trading technology. Core Architecture: The EA is built on an
CoreFPS
Andriy Sydoruk
3.67 (6)
Эксперты
Экспертная система работает с тиками, на любых типах счетов, как неттинг так и хеджинг. Для внутреннего алгоритма элементарной единицей анализа является тик, а не бар. Работает с 5-значными котировками. Критическими являются реквоты, необходим брокер с минимальными задержками исполнения. Экспертная система не использует историю, хранящуюся в базе данных, для работы. Для собственных нужд он закачивает исторические данные онлайн, создавая собственную базу данных, хранящуюся в оперативной памяти. П
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
Эксперты
TrendMaster ADX — Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System (XAUUSD, M5) TrendMaster ADX is a professional automated Expert Advisor optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It combines trend following logic based on ADX and EMA with higher timeframe confirmation to generate clear BUY and SELL entries. The system includes a robust risk management framework with an automatic stop trading mechanism that activates when total drawdown reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect capital and su
Moving Regression Bands
Fillipe Dos Santos
Эксперты
Moving Regression Bands EA  Description The Moving Regression Bands EA is a robust automated trading system that uses polynomial regression analysis to identify market opportunities. Based on moving regression bands, this EA offers a mathematical and statistical approach to trading. Key Features Advanced Analysis : Uses polynomial regression to calculate trends and volatility bands Operational Flexibility : Normal and Inverse modes for different market strategies Risk Management : Configurable S
Gold Trend Accelerator Combo
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Эксперты
Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold) Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges. This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk , clear structure , and no grid or martingale . Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Instant Setup:  Get the
XAU Scalper Pro EA
Ayman Ramadan Soroor
Эксперты
Product Name XAU Scalper Pro – Precision Gold EA for Fast M5 Trading Introduction XAU Scalper Pro is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It combines proven indicators with smart execution logic to capture short-term gold movements with precision and control. The EA is designed for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management Unlike traditional EAs that rely solely on fixed TP/SL levels, XAU Sc
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Gapscalper AI
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
4 (13)
Эксперты
Gapscalper AI — это продвинутый торговый алгоритм на основе искусственного интеллекта, который интеллектуально обнаруживает Fair Value Gaps (FVG) и сочетает их с традиционным техническим анализом для точного прогнозирования ценовых движений. В его основе лежит уникальная модель обучения с подкреплением, тщательно обученная для выявления скрытых рыночных неэффективностей и их использования с помощью динамических стратегий торговли. Этот передовой подход позволяет советнику выявлять высоковероятно
GL Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Эксперты
GL Scalper EA uses Pure Price Action and Linear Gradient Strategy to identify a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, GL Scalper EA is for you.  GL Scalper EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The GL Scalper EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick
Robo Progresso Forex
Mario Caumo Neto
Эксперты
CCI swing scalper
Pavel Golovko
5 (1)
Эксперты
Check out the new pull back strategy Expert Advisor that I'm working on right now. Get it while it's still free! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97610 Before you buy this expert adviser I strongly recommend to download FREE DEMO and test it in your Strategy tester few times. When you are satisfied with the results, you can come back to this page to buy full version for your real account. This expert adviser was designed specifically for Volatility 75 index ( VIX75 ), also shows outst
Trend Apex
Levi Dane Benjamin
Эксперты
Trend Apex is an automated, trend-following Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades portfolio. It is designed for traders who want a clear rules-based approach, structured risk controls, and minimal day-to-day interaction. The system focuses on trend conditions using MACD with additional price-action filters to help qualify entries and manage exits. Instruments it is commonly used on include major JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, US30, and XAUUSD. Important notes Trading involves risk and results vary by br
IRB Scalper Pro
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Эксперты
The strategy: EA strategy is inspired from a profitable strategy of Mr Rob Hoffman (One of the best traders in the world with multiple prizes on manual trading) . 1.Entry: The EA search for IRB bars (Inventory retracement bar), and place sell pending order or buy pending order according to the trend confirmed by the calculation of a 20 EMA slope degree. We believe that most of IRB Bar are caused by huge institutions (Hedge funds …), so the idea is to take benefits from their very profitable robo
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert
Joao M Baltazar Vrea Da Silva
Эксперты
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert is an advanced algorithmic trading solution designed to operate efficiently on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a smart combination of indicators, the algorithm aims to identify profitable trading opportunities based on the MACD indicator and trend analysis. The algorithm incorporates the powerful MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to assess the strength and direction of a trend. This allows for accurate analysis of momentum changes in the market. Dynamic T
Corrado
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Экспертная система   Corrado  работает с тиками, на любых типах счетов, как неттинг так и хеджинг. Для внутреннего алгоритма элементарной единицей анализа является тик, а не бар. Работает с 5-значными котировками. Критическими являются реквоты, необходим брокер с минимальными задержками исполнения.  Экспертная система не использует историю, хранящуюся в базе данных, для работы. Для собственных нужд он закачивает исторические данные онлайн, создавая собственную базу данных, хранящуюся в оперативн
MMM RSI for Scalping and Trend
Andre Tavares
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник MMM RSI основан на двух стратегиях: Согласно первой, ордера на продажу открываются, если индикатор RSI достигает максимального значения, а на покупку - когда RSI достигает минимального значения. Вторая стратегия рассчитывает скорость движения цены и определяет направление тренда, а также закрывает отложенные ордера при достижении значения, указанного в первом параметре. Для использования советника в режиме скальпинга необходимо установить двенадцатый параметр в значение TRUE, и тогда бу
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Эксперты
Maximum Infinity Pro – Продвинутый сеточный советник для MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro — это советник (EA) профессионального уровня, разработанный для MetaTrader 5, сочетающий в себе передовую логику сеточной торговли с надёжным управлением рисками и адаптивными стратегиями входа/выхода. Этот советник подходит как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, которые хотят получить надёжное, гибкое и полностью автоматизированное торговое решение. Ключевые особенности Умная сеточная система: Автоматич
Salvador Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Основное: Не мартингейл, не сеточник; Работает на EURUSD Работает на M5 Советник оптимизировался только на 2020 году Сигналы: В основе хороший рациональный алгоритм. Работа по взаимодействию трех индикаторов:  WPR,  DeMarker, CCI с разных таймфреймов  (можно задавать отдельный Timeframe для каждого индикатора) Stop Loss/Take Profit: Присутствует хорошая система money management (есть несколько вариантов trailing stop loss); Присутствуют виртуальные уровни Stop Loss/Take Profit Возможность раб
FREE
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это торговый советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя девять независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или методы усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые совет
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цен
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активов с помощью одного консультанта! Никаких о
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Эксперты
The Techno Deity — Цифровое Доминирование на XAUUSD Живой сигнал и мониторинг: Следите за результатами работы системы в реальном времени на официальном счете по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Промо-акция: Вы можете получить в подарок советник Cryon X-9000. Для уточнения условий и получения доступа свяжитесь со мной напрямую. The Techno Deity — это высокотехнологичная торговая экосистема, созданная для тех, кто ценит структурный порядок в хаосе золотого рынка. В основе системы ле
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.26 (35)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.25 (12)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.25 (8)
Эксперты
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Самая продвинутая версия нашего советника на сегодняшний день, полностью перестроенная с использованием принятия решений на базе ИИ , мульти-ИИ голосования и динамической логики торговли . Теперь он предназначен не только для XAUUSD (Золото) на M1, но также поддерживает BTCUSD и ETHUSD с высокочастотными входами, умным управлением рисками и полной адаптивностью. Советник объединяет бесплатные модели ИИ через OpenRouter с расширенными фильтрами для точной торговли при
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Эксперты
ВАЖНОЕ УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ: Текущее количество копий по данной цене ограничено. Стоимость скоро будет увеличена до $1999.99. Download Setfiles Detail Guide LIVE SIGNAL  (XAU) |  NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH VEGA BOT – Универсальный мультистратегический трендовый торговый робот Добро пожаловать в Vega BOT — высокотехнологичный советник, объединяющий несколько профессиональных тренд-следящих методологий в одной гибкой и полностью настраиваемой системе. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы новичком или опытны
Другие продукты этого автора
Magic Gold Scalper EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
Эксперты
Magic Gold Scalper EA   Magic Gold Scalper EA is designed to identify   hidden gold market liquidity zones ,   fractal imbalances , and   multi-pattern confirmations   to build high-confidence entries. The EA’s adaptive engine automatically adjusts to market rhythm, blending   trend following ,   pattern recognition , and   smart scaling   to maintain performance across varying volatility cycles. With powerful account protection systems,  this EA aims for steady and responsible growth. Core Cap
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв