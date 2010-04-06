Magic Gold Scalper EA
- Эксперты
- Mike Wilson Namaru
- Версия: 1.10
- Обновлено: 20 декабря 2025
- Активации: 10
Magic Gold Scalper EA — The Precision Gold Scalper With a Winning Edge
Meet Magic Gold Scalper EA, a next-generation XAUUSD scalper designed for traders who want powerful accuracy without the noise, stress, or randomness. This system doesn’t chase the market — it controls its decisions with a highly selective confirmation engine and exceptionally disciplined execution rules.
Built specifically for H1 gold trading, Magic Gold Scalper EA targets clean, controlled, high-probability trades that stack growth quietly but consistently. In backtests, the strategy delivered the kind of performance traders dream of: 96% win-rate, profit factor near 7, long winning streaks, and drawdowns kept impressively low — the result of strict filtering, a resilient risk engine, and a “quality-first” signal philosophy.
If you’re looking for an EA that focuses on precision, not overtrading, Magic Gold Scalper EA is engineered for exactly that.
A Strategy Built for Consistency, Not GamblingMagic Gold Scalper EA evaluates the market through multiple independent lenses before placing a single order. It’s not a plug-and-pray system — it’s a structured execution model built for traders who value stability and mathematical edge.
What makes it powerful?
⭐ Extreme Selectivity = High Accuracy
The EA only trades when its internal scoring system confirms strong alignment across indicators, price structure, and trend pressure. This is how the system achieves results like:
-
96% winning trades
-
Single biggest losing cycle: only 1 loss in a row
-
Largest losing trade significantly smaller than winning trades
This is not typical grid/martingale behavior. This is disciplined filtering.
Why Traders Choose Magic Gold AI
-
Lightning-fast execution logic for scalps on XAUUSD
-
Reinforced reversal detection algorithms
-
Volatility-synchronized SL/TP using ATR expansion
-
Optional Martingale recovery with built-in safety brakes
-
Auto-pause on high drawdown levels
-
Clear, clean interface: Attach, configure, run
Technical Specifications
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 (1k+ recommended)
-
Account: ECN / Raw Spread
-
Leverage: 1:50+ (100+ preferred)
-
Risk Mode: Adjustable % risk or fixed lots
-
VPS: Recommended