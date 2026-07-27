GoldScalperMatrix

  • Эксперты
  • Byron Allen
    Byron Allen

    Byron Allen

    Automated Trading Systems Developer & MQL5 Algorithmic Engineer
    I specialize in constructing high-speed MQL5 Expert Advisors, professional risk management utilities, and custom indicator integrations for MetaTrader 5.
    Core Engineering Services:
  • Версия: 5.40
  • Обновлено: 28 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5

Gold Scalper Matrix MT5 — High-Execution Dynamic Gold Scalper

Gold Scalper Matrix MT5 is a precision algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed to capitalize on fast intraday momentum swings while maintaining strict institutional risk guardrails, this EA combines trend filtering, volatility-based stop modeling, and smart trade management.

Unlike rigid grid or martingale EAs, Gold Scalper Matrix MT5 treats capital preservation as its primary directive. Every single trade enters with an predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit anchored directly to market volatility via the Average True Range (ATR).

Core Architecture & Key Features:

  • ATR-Driven Dynamic Exits: Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stops dynamically adjust to XAUUSD market volatility—expanding during high-volume sessions and tightening during consolidation.

  • Dual EMA Trend Filter: Identifies high-probability crossover momentum on closed bars, eliminating false entries and repainting errors.

  • Spread & Execution Guard: Automatically halts entry signals during high-spread rollovers, news spikes, or illiquid session gaps.

  • Flexible Money Management: Toggle between fixed lot execution and dynamic percentage-based risk modeling per trade.

  • Zero Dangerous Recovery Strategies: Built with clean, single-position execution logic—NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Averaging Down.

Key Input Parameters:

  • InpLotSize: Fixed position size per trade (e.g., 0.01 ).

  • InpRiskPercent: Account percentage risk per trade when dynamic lot sizing is enabled.

  • InpFastEMA / InpSlowEMA: Fast and Slow trend period filters (Default: 9 / 21 ).

  • InpATRPeriod: Lookback period for ATR volatility calculations (Default: 14 ).

  • InpSL_ATR_Mult / InpTP_ATR_Mult: ATR multipliers for dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit placement.

  • InpUseTrailing / InpTrail_ATR_Mult: Dynamic ATR trailing stop engine for locking in profits as price advances.

  • InpMaxSpreadPips: Maximum permissible spread threshold in pips to protect against broker slippage.

Set up on XAUUSD (M15 or H1 timeframe) for optimal intraday execution. Compatible with standard ECN/RAW broker accounts and prop firm challenge rules!


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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5 (1)
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Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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