Argus Kijun Gold

  • Эксперты
  • Yevhen Hladchenko
    Yevhen Hladchenko

    Yevhen Hladchenko

    Я трейдер-дискретчик, ставший разработчиком торговых систем.
    Несколько лет я торговал вручную - изучал price action, управление риском и психологию исполнения на собственном опыте. И пришёл к одному выводу: стабильность даёт процесс, а не эмоции.
  • Версия: 1.31
  • Активации: 5
KijunMaster EA
基準線

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

KijunMaster

Two classic Ichimoku plays, executed with machine discipline. KijunMaster buys the pullback when a trend rejects the Kijun-sen, and fades the spike when the line goes flat. Nothing else, ever.

  • Hard stop on every trade
  • Closed-bar signals, zero repaint
  • No martingale
  • No grid
  • No averaging down

The idea

One line, two regimes, one EA that knows the difference

Every Ichimoku trader on the planet watches the same line. The Kijun-sen is the midpoint of the last 26 bars: the market's short-term fair value. Price leaves it, and price comes back to it. What happens at the touch depends on the regime. In a trend, the line is support and the touch is a discount. In a range, the line is a magnet and the spike away from it is an overreaction.

Most Kijun EAs pick one behavior and quietly bleed in the other regime. KijunMaster runs both as independent modules with separate magic numbers, and a strict checklist decides which regime you are actually in before a single order is sent.

Module A · Trend

Oshime-gai: buy the dip that fails

A five-point regime checklist has to pass in full. Then the EA waits for the one bar that tells the truth: price stabs through the Kijun and gets thrown back. That rejection is the entry. Shorts are the exact mirror (Modori-uri).

  1. Price above the Kumoand the cloud itself is bullish
  2. Tenkan above Kijunthe fast line confirms
  3. Kijun is risingflat lines are Module B's job
  4. Chikou span is clearno overhead traffic 26 bars back
  5. Rejection barlow pierces the Kijun, close recovers above it
Kumo cloud Kijun-sen Rejection: pierce + close back above Entry SL: swing low + ATR buffer Trailing: Kijun minus 1 x ATR The sketch above is the whole trade: entry on the rejection bar, initial stop beyond the swing low with an ATR buffer (never on the line itself, where everyone's stop sits), then a trailing stop that follows the Kijun and a hard exit if a bar closes beyond the cloud.
Module B · Range

The flat-Kijun fade: a trade with a built-in target

When the Kijun stops moving, the market is telling you where fair value is. KijunMaster measures it: if the line has not moved for N bars and price tears away by 2.5 ATR or more, that is stretch, not strength.

  1. Flat detectorKijun unchanged for N bars, tolerance in points
  2. Spike filterclose at least 2.5 x ATR away from the line
  3. Reversal triggerRSI comes back out of the extreme zone
  4. Targetthe flat Kijun itself. The market drew your TP for you

Stop beyond the spike extreme plus an ATR buffer. Fixed SL and TP from the first second: no management, no hoping.

Flat Kijun (unchanged N bars) SL: spike high + ATR buffer Entry TP: the flat Kijun ≥ 2.5 x ATR RSI 70 RSI returns from the extreme: trigger The short setup drawn to scale: the spike leaves the flat line by 2.5 ATR, RSI crosses back under 70 on a closed bar, the EA sells with the stop above the extreme and the take profit sitting exactly on the line price was pinned to. Longs are mirrored at RSI 30.

There is also a third, optional module for purists: the classic San-yaku Kouten breakout (a fresh Tenkan/Kijun cross outside the cloud, confirmed by price and Chikou). It ships switched off, so the default profile stays pullback + fade.

Risk toolkit

The boring features that keep accounts alive

Risk-based sizing

Fixed lot, or a percent of equity computed from the actual stop distance of each trade. Your risk stays constant even when the stop is wide.

Spread filter

If your broker widens past your limit at the signal bar, the trade is skipped. No entries into news-time spreads.

Session windows

Separate GMT trading hours for the trend and flat modules, with automatic server DST handling. Trade the fade only when the market actually ranges.

Giveback stop

Once a trade has earned N x ATR, the EA refuses to give back more than your set share of the peak profit. Winners stop turning into losers.

Partial close

Bank a configurable slice of the position at a profit milestone and let the remainder ride the trailing stop.

Trade context log

Optional CSV of every entry's features: distance to Kijun, cloud thickness, slope, RSI, spread, session hour. Build your own filters on real data.

Fine print, up front

What KijunMaster refuses to do

  • It will not open a position without a stop loss. Ever.
  • It will not add to a losing trade. No grid, no martingale, no "recovery zones", no hidden position stacking behind a pretty equity curve.
  • It will not act on a forming bar. Every signal is computed once, on the close, so your backtest and your live chart run the same logic.
  • It will not promise you a smooth ride. Both strategies take losing trades; that is the cost of trading with defined risk. Anyone who tells you otherwise is selling fiction, not software.

Quick start

From download to live in four honest steps

  1. Backtest it on your data. Download the free demo and run the Strategy Tester on your broker's feed, real ticks, H1 or higher. Your spread and your sessions are the only ones that matter.
  2. Pick your module mix. Trending symbol? Module A. Ranging hours? Module B with a session window. Or run both; they never hold more than one position at a time.
  3. Forward-test on demo with your final settings for a few weeks.
  4. Go live on a VPS. One chart per symbol, a unique magic number per chart, and let the checklist do its job.

Under the hood

Key settings, in plain English

Parameter What it controls
Modules
Module A / B / C Switch each strategy on or off independently. Defaults: A and B on, C off.
Volume and risk
Fixed lot / Risk % Trade a fixed size, or risk a set percent of equity per trade based on the stop distance.
Max spread Hard ceiling in points; entries are skipped above it.
Module A: trend pullback
SL buffer, ATR How far beyond the swing low/high the initial stop hides.
Trailing, ATR Distance of the trailing stop behind the Kijun. Tightens only, never loosens.
Module B: flat fade
Flat bars / tolerance How long and how strictly the Kijun must sit still to count as flat.
Spike, ATR Minimum stretch away from the line before a fade is even considered. Default 2.5.
RSI levels The extreme zones whose exit triggers the entry. Defaults 70 / 30.
Protection
Sessions, GMT Separate trading-hour windows for trend and flat modules; server DST resolved automatically.
Giveback stop Max percent of peak floating profit the trade may return before it is closed.
Partial close Profit milestone (in ATR) and the share of the position to bank there.

Questions traders actually ask

FAQ

Does it repaint, or peek at forming bars?

No. Every signal is evaluated exactly once, on the closed bar. There is no repainting and no look-ahead, which also means the Strategy Tester runs the same logic your live chart will.

Which symbols and timeframes?

The logic is symbol-agnostic and reads everything through ATR, so it adapts its distances to the instrument. It was designed around liquid, trending markets on H1 and above. Always validate on your own broker's data first: spreads, sessions and tick quality differ between brokers, and the free demo in the Strategy Tester costs you nothing.

Is it prop-firm friendly?

The mechanics tick the usual boxes: a hard stop on every trade, one position at a time, no grid, no martingale, and risk sizing as a percent of equity. Check your firm's specific rules on EAs before running it in a challenge.

Do I need a VPS?

Recommended. Entries happen on bar close, but the trailing stop, giveback stop and partial close work tick by tick, so you want the terminal running around the clock.

Can I run it on several symbols?

Yes. Attach it to one chart per symbol and give each chart its own magic number. Each instance manages only its own positions.

Run it before you buy it

The free demo works in your Strategy Tester today. Judge the checklist on your broker's data and your symbols, not on anyone's screenshots.

Available on the MQL5 Market

Trading leveraged products carries a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Backtested performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before trading live funds.

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Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
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Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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