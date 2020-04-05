Momentum Portfolio

Momentum Portfolio EA

Multi-symbol momentum expert advisor for gold, US indices, and bitcoin. Trades four instruments from a single chart with adaptive risk management, regime detection, and broker-agnostic symbol resolution.

Overview

Momentum Portfolio is a four-symbol expert advisor that trades XAUUSD, NAS100, US30, and BTCUSD using two complementary momentum-detection engines. A single instance attached to any H1 chart manages entries, exits, partial profit-taking, and risk control across all four markets independently. Each symbol has its own parameter set, its own regime-health tracker, and its own position lifecycle — there is no shared state that causes one symbol's behavior to compromise another's.

The EA is designed to run unattended on a small to mid-sized retail account and to work across the major retail brokers without manual ticker mapping.

Key Features

  • Multi-symbol portfolio: trades XAUUSD, NAS100, US30, and BTCUSD from one chart
  • Two entry engines: volatility-regime shift detection + session-open momentum
  • Three-stage profit management: TP1 at 1R, TP2 at 2R with break-even lock, ATR-trailed runner
  • Per-symbol regime detector: pauses trading on a symbol when its rolling win-rate or profit factor drops, resumes after confirmed recovery
  • Smart time-stop: positions making meaningful progress are allowed to develop; stalled positions are closed
  • Cross-broker compatibility: automatically resolves ticker variants (USTEC/NDX100/NAS100, DJ30/WS30/US30, BTC/BTCUSDT/BTCUSD, GOLD/XAUUSD) and common suffixes (.m, .r, +, .cash)
  • Margin-aware position sizing: never opens an order the account cannot afford
  • Market-state aware: respects broker-declared trading sessions, no "Market closed" errors during rollover windows
  • Configurable per-symbol risk: independent ATR periods, ADX thresholds, lot sizing, and spread caps for each instrument
  • Portfolio-level concurrency cap: configurable maximum of simultaneous positions across all symbols (default 3)

Markets and Timeframes

Symbol Primary Timeframe Confirmation Timeframe
XAUUSD H1 H4
NAS100 H1 H4
US30 H1 H4
BTCUSD H1 H4

Attach the EA to any H1 chart — the chart symbol does not need to be one of the four traded symbols. The EA detects which of the four your broker provides and trades only those.

Strategy

The EA combines two distinct entry mechanisms designed to capture different kinds of momentum.

Engine A — Volatility Regime Shift

Compares short-term ATR (5-period) against long-term ATR (20-period). When the short-term volatility expands meaningfully beyond the long-term baseline (configurable expansion factor, default 1.8×), the EA reads the direction of the expansion bar (close versus open) and enters in that direction. Stop-loss sits at the opposite extreme of the expansion bar plus an ATR buffer; target is 2× the stop distance.

Volatility-expansion entries tend to fire when a market is breaking out of consolidation — the moments where directional moves are most likely to continue.

Engine B — Session Open Momentum

Watches the first hours after a market's relevant session opens (London open for XAUUSD, New York open for the indices and BTC). If the price has moved by a configurable ATR-scaled amount during the lookback window, the EA enters in the direction of that move. A maximum-move filter skips entries during news-driven extreme bars. Target is 1.5× the stop distance, reflecting that session-open momentum tends to fade faster than volatility-expansion moves.

Each session fires at most once per day per symbol.

Engine C — Failed Pattern (optional, disabled by default)

Contrarian entries on failed Donchian breakouts. Backtest analysis showed this engine underperforms during persistent trends. It remains in the code for users who want to experiment with mean-reverting setups, but the default configuration leaves it off.

Position Management

Each open position uses a three-stage exit profile:

  1. TP1 (+1R) — Approximately 33% of the position closes. The original structural stop remains in place on the remainder.
  2. TP2 (+2R) — Another 33% closes. The stop moves to entry + 1R, locking in profit on the runner.
  3. Runner — Final ~34% trails with an ATR-based stop from the highest favorable price. Continues until either the trail stops it out or the smart time-stop fires.

The smart time-stop only closes a position if it has been held past the bar limit and is below a minimum-progress threshold (default 0.3R). Productive positions are not arbitrarily cut.

Risk Management

Per-symbol regime detector. Each symbol maintains a rolling 30-trade window of outcomes. If win-rate drops below 45% or profit factor below 1.0, that symbol pauses live trading while continuing to evaluate market conditions through shadow trades (virtual positions tracked but not sent to the broker). Trading resumes for that symbol after 8 confirming successful shadow or live trades. The other symbols continue trading normally.

ADX entry gate. Entries on any symbol require the entry-timeframe ADX(14) to be at or above the configured threshold (default 20). Periods of severe chop are filtered out.

Portfolio concurrency cap. Maximum simultaneous positions across all symbols (default 3). Prevents over-concentration when multiple symbols signal simultaneously.

Margin-aware lot sizing. Before sending any order, the EA queries OrderCalcMargin and caps the position size to a configurable percentage of free margin (default 50%). On small accounts where the desired lot size would exceed available margin, the EA reduces the order rather than failing. If even the broker's minimum lot is unaffordable, the entry is skipped.

Market-state safety. Three layers prevent "Market closed" rejections during broker rollover windows: a proactive broker-declared session check, a tick-age heuristic, and a reactive cooldown after any market-closed rejection. The EA does not spam orders into closed markets.

Re-entry cooldown. Configurable wait period after losses (default 6 bars) and wins (default 0 bars) on each symbol. Prevents immediate re-entry into deteriorating setups.

Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommendation
Account type Hedging
Minimum balance $500 (works but with very small position sizing)
Recommended balance $3,000 or higher
Leverage 1:100 or higher
Broker Any retail broker offering XAUUSD plus indices/crypto
Chart attachment Any H1 chart
VPS Recommended for live deployment

Setup Instructions

  1. Drop the EA onto any H1 chart.
  2. Allow algorithmic trading when prompted.
  3. The EA reports in the Experts log which symbols it has initialized.
  4. If your broker uses different ticker names than the defaults (for example USTEC instead of NAS100, or DJ30 instead of US30), the EA's automatic resolver will try common variants. If it cannot find a match, edit the *_SymbolName inputs directly to your broker's exact tickers.
  5. Adjust *_RiskPercent or *_FixedLots per symbol to match your risk tolerance.
  6. For first-time use, leave all other settings at their defaults and monitor performance for at least one to two weeks before tuning.

The EA writes detailed trade logs to your terminal's Common folder for performance analysis.

Backtesting Recommendations

  • Use "Every tick based on real ticks" model for the most accurate results
  • Use a broker history that includes all four symbols
  • Test minimum 6 months, ideally 12+ months
  • Expect different results across different brokers due to spread, swap, and execution differences
  • The strategy tester will exercise the configured symbol set; for multi-symbol testing, ensure all four symbols are available in your tester data

Broker Compatibility Notes

If a configured symbol does not exist on your broker (and no variant resolves), the EA silently skips that symbol and trades the remaining ones. You will see this reflected in the Experts log's initialization summary.

If you want to disable trading of a symbol regardless of broker availability, set the corresponding *_Enabled input to false.

Important Disclaimers

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtesting reflects historical behavior under specific market conditions and is not a prediction of live trading outcomes.
  • Trading financial instruments carries substantial risk. You can lose more than your initial investment. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
  • This EA is not a "set and forget" system. Monitor performance regularly and adjust as your account grows or as market conditions change.
  • Always test on a demo account first before deploying with real capital, regardless of backtest results.
  • Spreads, slippage, and broker execution quality materially affect live results. Live trading will not exactly match the strategy tester.
  • No EA can predict market direction with certainty. This EA is a rule-based trading system, not a guaranteed profit system.

Support

Use the MQL5 messaging system or the product comments section for questions about setup, configuration, or broker compatibility. Constructive feedback and bug reports are welcomed.



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Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
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Эксперты
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Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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