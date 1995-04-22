Momentum Portfolio

Momentum Portfolio EA

Multi-symbol momentum expert advisor for gold, US indices, and bitcoin. Trades four instruments from a single chart with adaptive risk management, regime detection, and broker-agnostic symbol resolution.

Overview

Momentum Portfolio is a four-symbol expert advisor that trades XAUUSD, NAS100, US30, and BTCUSD using two complementary momentum-detection engines. A single instance attached to any H1 chart manages entries, exits, partial profit-taking, and risk control across all four markets independently. Each symbol has its own parameter set, its own regime-health tracker, and its own position lifecycle — there is no shared state that causes one symbol's behavior to compromise another's.

The EA is designed to run unattended on a small to mid-sized retail account and to work across the major retail brokers without manual ticker mapping.

Key Features

  • Multi-symbol portfolio: trades XAUUSD, NAS100, US30, and BTCUSD from one chart
  • Two entry engines: volatility-regime shift detection + session-open momentum
  • Three-stage profit management: TP1 at 1R, TP2 at 2R with break-even lock, ATR-trailed runner
  • Per-symbol regime detector: pauses trading on a symbol when its rolling win-rate or profit factor drops, resumes after confirmed recovery
  • Smart time-stop: positions making meaningful progress are allowed to develop; stalled positions are closed
  • Cross-broker compatibility: automatically resolves ticker variants (USTEC/NDX100/NAS100, DJ30/WS30/US30, BTC/BTCUSDT/BTCUSD, GOLD/XAUUSD) and common suffixes (.m, .r, +, .cash)
  • Margin-aware position sizing: never opens an order the account cannot afford
  • Market-state aware: respects broker-declared trading sessions, no "Market closed" errors during rollover windows
  • Configurable per-symbol risk: independent ATR periods, ADX thresholds, lot sizing, and spread caps for each instrument
  • Portfolio-level concurrency cap: configurable maximum of simultaneous positions across all symbols (default 3)

Markets and Timeframes

Symbol Primary Timeframe Confirmation Timeframe
XAUUSD H1 H4
NAS100 H1 H4
US30 H1 H4
BTCUSD H1 H4

Attach the EA to any H1 chart — the chart symbol does not need to be one of the four traded symbols. The EA detects which of the four your broker provides and trades only those.

Strategy

The EA combines two distinct entry mechanisms designed to capture different kinds of momentum.

Engine A — Volatility Regime Shift

Compares short-term ATR (5-period) against long-term ATR (20-period). When the short-term volatility expands meaningfully beyond the long-term baseline (configurable expansion factor, default 1.8×), the EA reads the direction of the expansion bar (close versus open) and enters in that direction. Stop-loss sits at the opposite extreme of the expansion bar plus an ATR buffer; target is 2× the stop distance.

Volatility-expansion entries tend to fire when a market is breaking out of consolidation — the moments where directional moves are most likely to continue.

Engine B — Session Open Momentum

Watches the first hours after a market's relevant session opens (London open for XAUUSD, New York open for the indices and BTC). If the price has moved by a configurable ATR-scaled amount during the lookback window, the EA enters in the direction of that move. A maximum-move filter skips entries during news-driven extreme bars. Target is 1.5× the stop distance, reflecting that session-open momentum tends to fade faster than volatility-expansion moves.

Each session fires at most once per day per symbol.

Engine C — Failed Pattern (optional, disabled by default)

Contrarian entries on failed Donchian breakouts. Backtest analysis showed this engine underperforms during persistent trends. It remains in the code for users who want to experiment with mean-reverting setups, but the default configuration leaves it off.

Position Management

Each open position uses a three-stage exit profile:

  1. TP1 (+1R) — Approximately 33% of the position closes. The original structural stop remains in place on the remainder.
  2. TP2 (+2R) — Another 33% closes. The stop moves to entry + 1R, locking in profit on the runner.
  3. Runner — Final ~34% trails with an ATR-based stop from the highest favorable price. Continues until either the trail stops it out or the smart time-stop fires.

The smart time-stop only closes a position if it has been held past the bar limit and is below a minimum-progress threshold (default 0.3R). Productive positions are not arbitrarily cut.

Risk Management

Per-symbol regime detector. Each symbol maintains a rolling 30-trade window of outcomes. If win-rate drops below 45% or profit factor below 1.0, that symbol pauses live trading while continuing to evaluate market conditions through shadow trades (virtual positions tracked but not sent to the broker). Trading resumes for that symbol after 8 confirming successful shadow or live trades. The other symbols continue trading normally.

ADX entry gate. Entries on any symbol require the entry-timeframe ADX(14) to be at or above the configured threshold (default 20). Periods of severe chop are filtered out.

Portfolio concurrency cap. Maximum simultaneous positions across all symbols (default 3). Prevents over-concentration when multiple symbols signal simultaneously.

Margin-aware lot sizing. Before sending any order, the EA queries OrderCalcMargin and caps the position size to a configurable percentage of free margin (default 50%). On small accounts where the desired lot size would exceed available margin, the EA reduces the order rather than failing. If even the broker's minimum lot is unaffordable, the entry is skipped.

Market-state safety. Three layers prevent "Market closed" rejections during broker rollover windows: a proactive broker-declared session check, a tick-age heuristic, and a reactive cooldown after any market-closed rejection. The EA does not spam orders into closed markets.

Re-entry cooldown. Configurable wait period after losses (default 6 bars) and wins (default 0 bars) on each symbol. Prevents immediate re-entry into deteriorating setups.

Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommendation
Account type Hedging
Minimum balance $500 (works but with very small position sizing)
Recommended balance $3,000 or higher
Leverage 1:100 or higher
Broker Any retail broker offering XAUUSD plus indices/crypto
Chart attachment Any H1 chart
VPS Recommended for live deployment

Setup Instructions

  1. Drop the EA onto any H1 chart.
  2. Allow algorithmic trading when prompted.
  3. The EA reports in the Experts log which symbols it has initialized.
  4. If your broker uses different ticker names than the defaults (for example USTEC instead of NAS100, or DJ30 instead of US30), the EA's automatic resolver will try common variants. If it cannot find a match, edit the *_SymbolName inputs directly to your broker's exact tickers.
  5. Adjust *_RiskPercent or *_FixedLots per symbol to match your risk tolerance.
  6. For first-time use, leave all other settings at their defaults and monitor performance for at least one to two weeks before tuning.

The EA writes detailed trade logs to your terminal's Common folder for performance analysis.

Backtesting Recommendations

  • Use "Every tick based on real ticks" model for the most accurate results
  • Use a broker history that includes all four symbols
  • Test minimum 6 months, ideally 12+ months
  • Expect different results across different brokers due to spread, swap, and execution differences
  • The strategy tester will exercise the configured symbol set; for multi-symbol testing, ensure all four symbols are available in your tester data

Broker Compatibility Notes

If a configured symbol does not exist on your broker (and no variant resolves), the EA silently skips that symbol and trades the remaining ones. You will see this reflected in the Experts log's initialization summary.

If you want to disable trading of a symbol regardless of broker availability, set the corresponding *_Enabled input to false.

Important Disclaimers

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtesting reflects historical behavior under specific market conditions and is not a prediction of live trading outcomes.
  • Trading financial instruments carries substantial risk. You can lose more than your initial investment. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
  • This EA is not a "set and forget" system. Monitor performance regularly and adjust as your account grows or as market conditions change.
  • Always test on a demo account first before deploying with real capital, regardless of backtest results.
  • Spreads, slippage, and broker execution quality materially affect live results. Live trading will not exactly match the strategy tester.
  • No EA can predict market direction with certainty. This EA is a rule-based trading system, not a guaranteed profit system.

Support

Use the MQL5 messaging system or the product comments section for questions about setup, configuration, or broker compatibility. Constructive feedback and bug reports are welcomed.



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Md Billal Hossain
专家
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AI Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
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5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
作者的更多信息
BTC Jump
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
专家
BTC Jump is a breakout Expert Advisor developed for Bitcoin against the US dollar. Once per trading day it places a single stop order at the previous day's extreme and waits for the market to reach that level. If the level is reached during the session, the order becomes a position that is managed by a volatility-based stop loss, a fixed take profit and a trailing stop. If the level is not reached, the order is removed at the end of the trading window and no trade is taken that day. The Expert A
FREE
Push Capture
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
专家
PUSH Capture A multi-symbol portfolio EA — engineered by a developer, refined by a trader. PUSH Capture is a fully automated portfolio Expert Advisor that trades a diversified basket of major markets from a single chart. Instead of relying on lagging indicators or reacting to every tick, it follows a disciplined, time-driven framework — entering, managing, and exiting positions according to a defined plan, with the patience and consistency that manual trading rarely achieves. A true portfolio a
Grid People
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
专家
GRID PEOPLE — Built for Consistency, Tuned for AUDCAD (M5) If you're here, you already know the appeal of grid trading: smooth equity curves, frequent wins, and a system that works with the market's natural ranging behavior instead of fighting it. GRID PEOPLE is crafted for traders who want that consistency — without flying blind. This EA is engineered around disciplined money management and built-in protection, not just raw grid logic: What's under the hood Smart lot management — Auto-lot sizin
Ram 2 point 5 B 12
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
专家
Multi-Symbol Trend Pyramid EA — structure-based stops, volatility-filtered entries Overview A systematic, multi-symbol trend-following Expert Advisor. It trades a configurable basket of instruments from a single chart, entering only in the direction of the higher-timeframe trend, on controlled pullbacks, and only when volatility is in a tradable range. Winners are managed with a structure-based stop, breakeven protection, and a Chandelier trailing stop, with optional pyramiding into established
VG Indicator
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
指标
VG INDICATOR Three independent strategy engines read every closed bar. They vote. Only when they agree does VG Indicator print a signal -- and it tells you exactly how strong that agreement was. Most signal indicators give you an arrow and nothing else. VG Indicator gives you the arrow, the entry price, the stop, a three-level target ladder, a graded confidence score, and a live dashboard that scores its own past calls on your chart, from your broker's own price history. -------------------
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