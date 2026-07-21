Technique Eagle Pro Max

# Technique Eagle – Automated Gold Trend Trading for MT5

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## Why Traders Consider Technique Eagle

Technique Eagle is built for traders who want disciplined and selective XAUUSD automation on the M5 timeframe. It combines confirmed market entries, a real broker-side Stop Loss, one-way profit protection, spread and margin checks, and economic-event awareness in one automated trading system.

The objective is not to open as many trades as possible. Technique Eagle continuously monitors the market and acts only when its required conditions are confirmed. Trading frequency can change from day to day: active sessions may produce one or more entries, while unsuitable market conditions may produce no entry at all. Daily entries and a fixed number of trades are not guaranteed.

Every position is opened with risk protection managed through a real Stop Loss on the broker’s server. When sufficient floating profit develops, the EA can move the protective stop in a more favorable direction to protect part of that profit. These controls are designed to manage risk, but they cannot eliminate losses, slippage, market gaps, or abnormal broker conditions.

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### Developer-Provided Backtest Summary

- **Test period:** August 4, 2025 – July 21, 2026
- **Test timeframe:** M5
- **Initial deposit:** 100 USD
- **Final balance:** 12,247 USD
- **Net profit:** 12,147 USD
- **Profitable trades:** 97%
- **No losing trades reported:** May 2026 – July 21, 2026 only

These figures are Strategy Tester backtest results supplied by the developer, not live-account results. The 97% profitable-trades figure applies to the complete test period. The no-losing-trades statement applies only to May 2026 through July 21, 2026. Backtests can be affected by data quality, modeling assumptions, spread, slippage, execution conditions, leverage, and broker specifications. They do not guarantee that the same results will occur in the future.

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### Demo, Rental, and Purchase

You are encouraged to evaluate Technique Eagle in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds. Testing helps confirm broker compatibility, installation, WebRequest access, symbol specifications, and your understanding of the EA.

Depending on the options available on the product page, you may rent the EA before purchasing it or purchase it directly after completing your own evaluation. Choose the option that matches your budget, experience, and risk tolerance. No buyer should be pressured to skip testing or make a decision before understanding the product and its risks.

The complete feature list, recommended setup, installation instructions, required WebRequest configuration, and risk disclosure are provided below.

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## Product Overview

Technique Eagle is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It monitors confirmed market conditions and manages trades automatically with broker-side Stop Loss protection and dynamic profit protection. The EA is designed to wait for valid opportunities instead of forcing frequent entries.

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## Key Features

- XAUUSD-focused automated trading
- Confirmed, trend-aware entries designed to reduce impulsive intrabar decisions
- Direction-focused position management with protection against unnecessary duplicate entries
- Real broker-side Stop Loss placed on the trading server
- Automatic one-way profit protection: the protective stop can move only in a more favorable direction
- High-impact economic-event awareness using an external economic calendar
- Optional on-chart trend lines and a clean real-time dashboard
- Fixed-lot operation (default: 0.01 lot)
- Spread and margin availability checks
- Position-level risk controls, cooldown protection after losing streaks, and broker stop-distance compatibility
- Hedging-account validation
- Automatic recovery after an MT5 restart
- No martingale and no default pyramiding (with the published default configuration)

---

## Recommended Setup

- **Symbol:** XAUUSD
- **Timeframe:** M5
- **Account type:** Hedging account
- **Starting lot:** 0.01 lot
- **Suggested minimum balance:** 200 USD
- **VPS:** Recommended for continuous operation

The suggested 200 USD starting balance is only a reference point, not a safety guarantee. Actual margin requirements and risk depend on the gold price, leverage, contract specifications, spread, and your broker’s rules.

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## Installation

1. Open an XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader 5 and set it to M5.
2. Confirm that the trading account is a Hedging account.
3. Attach Technique Eagle to the chart and enable **Algo Trading**.
4. Start with the default 0.01 lot setting and first become familiar with the EA on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester.
5. Before using a live account, check your broker’s XAUUSD contract specifications, minimum stop distance, trading hours, and spread conditions.

---

## Required WebRequest Permission

Technique Eagle uses an external economic-calendar source for its event-awareness feature. Add the following domain to the MT5 WebRequest allowlist before using the EA:


In MT5:

1. Open **Tools → Options**.
2. Select **Expert Advisors**.
3. Enable **Allow WebRequest for listed URL**.
4. Add **https://nfs.faireconomy.media/** to the list and click **OK**.
5. Reload the EA on the chart.

WebRequest downloads usually cannot operate normally in the MT5 Strategy Tester. Therefore, historical backtests may not reproduce the live event-awareness behavior. The EA does not continuously send high-frequency requests when a download fails; a stable internet connection and MT5 connection are still required. Economic-calendar data may be incomplete, delayed, or temporarily unavailable.

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## Overnight and Weekend Risk

By default, Technique Eagle does not automatically close positions solely because a daily session or the weekend is approaching. Open positions may remain under the management of the real Stop Loss. When the market is closed, Stop Loss orders cannot be executed, and a weekend or daily reopening gap may cause the actual fill price—and therefore the loss—to differ from the planned level. Users who do not accept overnight or weekend exposure should close positions before the relevant market break.

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## Risk Disclosure

Trading gold (XAUUSD) involves substantial risk. Volatility, spread widening, slippage, low liquidity, server issues, and price gaps can produce losses greater than expected, including losses beyond the original Stop Loss level. Use prudent position sizing and test the EA on a demo account before going live.

Past performance, backtests, and historical results are provided for reference only and do not guarantee future performance. Technique Eagle does not promise profits, income, or loss-free trading.

---

## Support

For best results, use a reliable broker connection and a VPS, keep MT5 online, and verify all symbol and account conditions before deployment.

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Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Catie MT5
Chun Nok Fung
Эксперты
CATIE Premium MT5 CATIE Premium — автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5 с акцентом на структурированное исполнение, адаптивную защиту сделок и управление реальным Stop Loss. **Основные возможности** - Автоматическое управление ордерами и позициями - Адаптивная защита и контролируемое Stop-and-Reverse управление - Контроль спреда и издержек исполнения - Режим важных новостей и настраиваемое расписание - Ограничения риска для позиции и торгового цикла - Восстановление управления после перез
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