GoldEdge ATR Price Border
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- Версия: 3.2
GoldEdge ATR Price Border
GoldEdge ATR Price Border is a free utility indicator designed to display dynamic ATR-based price borders directly on the chart.
It helps traders visualize structured price zones, market expansion levels, and the central equilibrium line in a simple and clean format.
This indicator is especially useful for traders who want to better understand market volatility and price positioning. It is also an important companion indicator for selected GoldEdge trading systems.
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Main Features
- 9 dynamic price borders displayed directly on the chart
- 4 upper border levels and 4 lower border levels
- 1 central midline for equilibrium reference
- ATR-based structure that adapts to market volatility
- Dynamic borders that move together with price and market conditions
- Helps identify relatively high and low price areas
- Clean chart visualization for easy interpretation
- Suitable for manual analysis and Strategy Tester visualization
- Useful as a companion indicator for selected GoldEdge EA products
How It Works
The indicator calculates a volatility-based price framework using ATR logic and smoothed price movement.
It plots multiple upper and lower border levels around the market price, creating a structured visual map of price boundaries.
These borders are not fixed support and resistance lines. They move dynamically with price action and market volatility.
These levels can help traders identify:
- Potential overextended price areas
- Structured upper and lower reaction zones
- Market pressure relative to the midline
- Volatility expansion and contraction behavior
- Possible areas where price may become relatively high or relatively low
Most of the time, price tends to move between the upper and lower border zones. This makes the indicator useful for understanding where price is positioned inside a dynamic volatility range.
The result is a clear visual map of price boundaries that can support decision-making and system-based trading.
How GE ATR Price Border Is Used in the GoldEdge System
The GE ATR Price Border Indicator is a core component of the GoldEdge EA trading framework.
It calculates dynamic upper and lower border zones based on market volatility and smoothed price movement. These borders move together with the market and help define relatively high and low price areas.
The H4 timeframe is recommended because it provides a more stable structure and helps reduce unnecessary noise from lower timeframes.
In many market conditions, price tends to fluctuate between the upper and lower border zones. GoldEdge EA uses this behavior as part of its trading logic.
In simple terms:
- When price moves above the middle line and approaches the upper border area, GoldEdge EA looks for Sell opportunities.
- When price moves below the middle line and approaches the lower border area, GoldEdge EA looks for Buy opportunities.
This border-based approach helps GoldEdge EA avoid random entries and trade with a clearer market structure.
Instead of opening trades blindly, GoldEdge EA uses the border zones as part of a structured decision framework, together with additional filters and risk-control logic such as volatility checking, spread control, order limitation, cut loss protection, and hedging management.
Recommended Timeframe
Although the indicator can be attached to different timeframes, the H4 timeframe is generally recommended for the GoldEdge trading framework.
H4 provides a better balance between signal quality and trading frequency. Lower timeframes may contain more market noise, while H4 allows the border structure to remain more stable and easier to interpret.
Who Is This Indicator For?
- Traders who want to visualize ATR-based market structure
- Users of GoldEdge systems requiring the border indicator on chart
- Manual traders looking for price zone references
- Testers who want to see dynamic chart levels in the Strategy Tester
- Traders who want to better understand price position relative to volatility borders
Important Note
GoldEdge ATR Price Border is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.
It does not open, manage, or close trades automatically.
Its purpose is to provide a structured visual framework for market analysis and for compatibility with specific GoldEdge products.
If you are using this indicator together with a GoldEdge EA, please make sure the indicator is correctly installed and available in the required Indicators folder.
Installation
- Download and install the indicator from MQL5 Market
- Attach it to your chart
- Allow the indicator to load all border levels properly
- If required by your EA, make sure the indicator remains installed in the correct Indicators folder
- Use the recommended timeframe and settings provided with your GoldEdge trading setup
- Install: https://youtu.be/S1fuh_i5-T0
Best Usage
This indicator can be used on its own for chart analysis, but it is most powerful when used as part of the GoldEdge ecosystem.
For best visual consistency, use recommended chart settings, timeframes, and setfiles provided with your trading setup.
When used together with GoldEdge EA products, the indicator helps display the same structured price zones that are used in the GoldEdge trading framework.
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. This indicator is provided for analytical and visualization purposes only and does not guarantee profits or specific trading results.
Past performance, visual examples, or historical behavior do not guarantee future results. Always test any trading system carefully on a demo account before using it on a live account.