Eternal Spike Detector

Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System

 HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM

 TRADING RULES

For CRASH 500/900/1000:

SELL SETUP:

· Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear
· Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears
· Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high
· Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry
· Only trade maximum 7 signals per day

For BOOM 500/900/1000:

BUY SETUP:

· Wait for GREEN UP ARROW to appear
· Enter BUY at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears
· Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR below the entry low
· Take Profit: 2-3x ATR above entry
· Only trade maximum 7 signals per day

 BEST TRADING TIMES/

· London Open: 8:00 AM GMT
· US Open: 1:30 PM GMT
· High Volatility Periods: First 4 hours of each session

 RISK MANAGEMENT

· Risk: 1-2% per trade
· Daily Max Loss: 5% account
· Reward/Risk Ratio: Minimum 1:1.5
· No overtrading - respect the 7 signal limit

PRO TIP- BEST ON M5 , SELL ONLY ON CRASH1000(BEST) , 500 , 900 SELL TILL YOU SEE A GREEN UP ARROW


