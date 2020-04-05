Aurex Prime

  • Эксперты
  • Ayush Satti
    Ayush Satti

    Ayush Satti

    I specialize in Expert Advisor development for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, with hands-on experience across the full pipeline, from raw strategy ideas to compiled, Market-validated EAs running on live accounts. My work is rooted in breakout mechanics, dynamic range detection, risk-controlled
  • Версия: 1.80
  • Обновлено: 12 мая 2026
  • Активации: 10

Hello Traders,

If you are looking for a disciplined Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that focuses on quality execution instead of reckless overtrading, this is exactly what I built this system for.

I created this EA for traders who want structure, patience, and controlled automated execution on XAUUSD. It is designed to wait for proper market conditions, ignore low-quality setups, and act only when its internal logic finds a valid opportunity. It is not built to chase the market, force entries, or trade every day just to stay busy.

Detailed Review - [[Full Backtest Result]]

My goal with this product was simple: build a Gold trading robot that respects risk, avoids the common traps seen in many retail EAs, and gives serious traders a cleaner and more professional way to automate their trading. This is not a high-frequency bot. It is not a noisy system built to impress with constant activity. It is a selective and structured XAUUSD EA for MT5 created for traders who understand that sometimes the best trade is the one you do not take.

Main Features

  • Built specifically for XAUUSD / Gold automated trading
  • Works on MetaTrader 5 and can be attached to any chart timeframe
  • Uses its own internal execution logic rather than depending on the chart timeframe
  • Allows user control over Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop
  • Supports both fixed lot trading and percentage-based risk management
  • Uses selective breakout execution with dynamic range re-analysis
  • Includes pending-order handling with controlled refresh and management logic
  • Built for traders who prefer patience, precision, and clean automation

Why I Built It This Way

Gold is one of the most attractive markets for automated trading, but it is also one of the easiest markets to misuse. Too many EAs on the market are designed around constant entries, aggressive recovery logic, or unrealistic assumptions about execution. That is not how I wanted to build this system.

I wanted something more disciplined. I wanted an EA that could stay inactive when conditions were not good enough, instead of forcing trades just to create activity. I wanted a structure that gives more importance to trade quality than trade quantity. That philosophy is built into the way this EA behaves.

If the market does not offer a setup that matches the logic, the EA does nothing. That is intentional. I believe patience is a major part of profitable trading, and I designed this product around that principle from the beginning.

What Makes It Different

  • No martingale. I do not use position doubling or loss-chasing logic.
  • No grid. I do not stack trades in a way that quietly builds dangerous drawdown.
  • No revenge trading behavior. A losing trade does not trigger emotional-style recovery logic.
  • No reckless recovery system. Risk stays structured instead of spiraling after losses.
  • No unnecessary overtrading. The EA can remain patient for long periods by design.

A lot of trading robots look attractive because they open many trades and create impressive-looking activity in backtests. I took the opposite route. I built this system to be more selective, more controlled, and more realistic in how it approaches the market. The objective is not to trade more often. The objective is to trade with better logic and cleaner structure.

Who This EA Is For

I built this EA for traders who are serious about risk control and who prefer a more professional style of automation. It is suitable for traders who do not want martingale behavior, who want control over risk settings, and who understand that consistency comes from discipline, not from forcing nonstop trades.

If you are the kind of trader who wants a cleaner Gold EA for MT5, a more selective XAUUSD trading robot, and a system that is designed with structure in mind, this product was made for you.

Prop-Style Friendly Structure

This EA is also suitable for traders who want a disciplined framework that can be adapted for prop-style trading conditions. Because the logic avoids martingale and grid behavior, and because risk can be configured more conservatively, the structure is much more aligned with challenge-style or funded-account thinking than the average aggressive Gold robot.

After purchase, you can message me directly and I can help you with optimized set files, lower-risk configurations, and setup guidance for traders who want a more controlled approach. I understand that different traders have different account objectives, and I am happy to help you configure the EA more responsibly.

Support and Customization — Directly From Me

When you purchase this EA, you are not left alone with a file and a few vague instructions. I personally provide support through MQL5 private messages, so you can speak directly with the developer who built, tested, and refined the system.

I know that every trader has a different broker environment, account size, risk tolerance, and trading objective. Because of that, I do not believe in one-size-fits-all support. I help buyers understand how to install the EA correctly, how to choose safer settings, and how to configure it in a way that better fits their own trading style and account conditions.

Support includes more than just installation. I can assist with optimized set files, practical setup guidance, risk configuration ideas, and prop-style adjustments for traders who want a more careful structure. My goal is not only to help you activate the EA — it is to help you use it properly and responsibly.

  • Direct support from me through MQL5 private messages
  • Help with installation and initial setup
  • Optimized set files for different trading approaches
  • Risk customization guidance based on account size and goals
  • Prop-style and challenge-oriented setup suggestions
  • Ongoing support for settings, updates, and product use

After purchase, send me a private message on MQL5 and I will personally help you with setup, optimized files, and configuration guidance.

Recommended Trading Environment

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any chart timeframe can be used
  • Account type: Hedging account recommended
  • Broker type: Low spread, ECN, or RAW spread environment preferred
  • VPS: Recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation

Important Risk Information

Like any real trading system, this EA can go through drawdown periods, slower phases, and difficult market conditions. I do not present it as a magic solution or as a guaranteed-profit product, because that would be dishonest. It is a professional trading tool built around discipline, structure, and realistic execution.

Please use responsible settings, test carefully with your broker conditions, and make sure your risk is appropriate for your account size. Good automated trading still requires common sense, patience, and proper money management.

Disclaimer

Trading forex, CFDs, metals, gold, and other leveraged products involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every trader. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a professional automated trading tool, not a promise of profit. Always use proper risk management and test on a demo account before moving to live trading.

Рекомендуем также
Dc Invest Matrix One
Danh Chinh Luu
Эксперты
MATRIX ONE PRO - Elite Trading Bot by DC Invest Overview Introducing MATRIX ONE PRO , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, crafted by DC Invest to redefine automated trading. Designed for serious traders and investors, this bot delivers unparalleled performance, combining advanced multi-timeframe strategies, intelligent risk management, and cutting-edge features. With a proven track record of 1,326% growth in just 3 months, MATRIX ONE PRO is your key to consistent profits in the f
PythonX PipStorm USDCAD
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX PipStorm USDCAD Trend-Aligned Breakout Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX PipStorm USDCAD is a precision-built Expert Advisor developed for USDCAD on the M1 timeframe. The system focuses on capturing short-term breakout opportunities in alignment with the prevailing trend, targeting high-probability intraday movements. The strategy combines directional filtering with structured price breakout logic, allowing the EA to participate in momentum-driven moves while avoiding low-quality market co
Darwas box long short HHT
Husain Huzefa Tarwala
Эксперты
Советник Darvas Box Long/Short - Версия 3.2  Обзор Этот советник — простой торговый робот для MT4 на основе старой идеи Darvas Box. Он ищет прорывы цены вверх (для покупок) или вниз (для продаж) из "коробки" из недавних максимумов и минимумов. Добавляет буфер ATR для учета рыночных колебаний. Работает на любой паре, как EURUSD или золото, и любом времени, как 1 минута или день. Просто добавьте на график — он сам подстраивается. Есть правила риска, лимит одной сделки и рисование коробок на графи
Stealth Sniper PRO
Javokhir Berdikulov
Эксперты
Stealth Sniper PRO: Профессиональный Торговый Комплекс Stealth Sniper PRO   — это ультимативное аналитическое решение и торговый комплекс нового поколения. Созданный на стыке агрессивных математических моделей и консервативного риск-менеджмента, этот инструмент предназначен для тех, кто требует от рынка безупречной точности и полной конфиденциальности. Это не просто советник — это   философия профессиональной охоты , где каждое движение графика превращается в выверенный сигнал, а хаос рынка —
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
1 (1)
Эксперты
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
Quant Trade Freedom
Renan De Souza Quinelato
Эксперты
O que é “QUANT TRADE FREEDOM” ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software de negociação totalmente automatizado, especialmente projetado para negociação lucrativa com a plataforma de negociação METATRADE 5 (MT5). Pode negociar Forex, Commodities, Índices, Crypto, Energies. Como funciona o robô EA QUANT CORRELATION FOREX ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software 100% automatizado que define a melhor tendência para entrar em ordens de negociação no lugar de um trader humano. O QUANT TRADE FREEDOM  entra e
ORB Master
Othmen Mohammadi
4 (1)
Эксперты
ORB Master — автопилот, который не даёт творить глупости Нет стабильности? Слишком много кликов, двигаешь стопы, меняешь решение каждые 3 минуты? ORB Master ставит тебя на рельсы. Простой принцип: берём понятный сетап — Opening Range Breakout — и каждый раз исполняем его одинаково, с контролируемым риском и чёткими правилами. Что он делает Визуальная структура: находит окно ORB, рисует коробку и ждёт пробой. Чистый вход: ретест или закрытие пробойной свечи . Авто-управление сделкой: SL/TP при в
Mete Gold M5 Sniper
Mete Tirpan
Эксперты
Mete Gold M5 Sniper is an automated trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor uses a combination of liquidity-based entries, momentum confirmation, and strong candle filtering to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Features: - Liquidity sweep detection - Momentum-based entry filter - Strong candle body confirmation - Built-in break-even and trailing stop system - Adjustable inputs for different risk profiles Recommended usage:
KingKong MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077. Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 Экспертный советник (EA) «KingKong» — это сложный торговый алгоритм, разработанный для рынка Форекс и использующий стратегию прорыва, которая активируется в периоды повышенной ликвидности рынка. Этот советник создан для извлечения выгоды из значительных движений цен, которые происходят при резком росте объема торгов, гарантируя, что сделки выполняются в оптимальные моменты рын
XAU Structure Pullback H1
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU Structure Pullback H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Structure Pullback H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Architecture is simple and deliberate: Impulse — a clear directional displacement is identified on structure. Pullback band — price retraces into a mapped structure participation band. Continue — the system joins the continuing direction with selectable exit style. Built for structured automated participation — not grid
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
Эксперты
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
Best Gold Trump Era Investing Ea
Mauricio Enrique Rojas Parejo
Эксперты
+4 Years of data. This is the best scalping trend following strategy during this Trump Era.  It has a compound interest system that will make you grow your account while keeping a moderate to low risk. This is not just a BS get-rich-quick bot. This is an actual price action based EA that will perform its best for the next +2 years. Its trades are taken based off of Market Trends, TRUE SnR levels and even ICT's Fair Value Gaps. This has all of the best trading knowledge into one simple EA. If you
Jimmy Dread Xau Vol Bat
Natalee Camelia Mcghie
Эксперты
Jimmy Dread XAU Vol Bat Профессиональная AI-скальпирующая система для золота и волатильных рынков ⸻ Обзор Jimmy Dread XAU Vol Bat — это продвинутый торговый робот (Expert Advisor), разработанный для быстрого и контролируемого трейдинга на XAUUSD (золото) и индексах волатильности . Система сочетает в себе скальпинг, анализ тренда и адаптивную логику , позволяя эффективно работать в различных рыночных условиях. Подходит для трейдеров, предпочитающих активную торговлю с управляемым риск
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Эксперты
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
BruteForce
Andrey Barinov
Эксперты
Why BruteForce? Short answer: Because every trade is built around an excellent Reward-to-Risk Ratio . The longer answer: BruteForce focuses on high-quality trading opportunities where the potential reward clearly outweighs the predefined risk. Every position is opened only when market conditions satisfy a strict set of entry conditions, while the Stop Loss is placed at a logical technical level. This keeps risk under control while allowing winning trades to deliver substantially larger returns t
Market Selection Analyzer
Muhammad Farooq Ahmed
Эксперты
Analyzer for Selection is a disciplined market scanner that selects only high‑quality setups across your watchlist and presents the single best candidate to trade. It evaluates symbols on M15–W1 using a confluence of indicators (EMA structure, ADX trend strength, RSI/Stochastic momentum, MACD crossover, Bollinger width/expansion) and volume ratios, then validates against macro structure from the last 50 candles to block entries against the dominant trend. For each symbol, it computes volatility
GoldenBreaker
Van Nhan Nguyen
Эксперты
GoldenBreaker Premium XAUUSD breakout EA. Backtest it — the quality speaks for itself. A proprietary breakout engine built for one job: trading Gold well. No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Not a cheap set-and-pray robot — a focused tool, priced for its quality. Good things aren't cheap. Backtest it and see for yourself. ️ Honest by design No martingale · No grid · No hedge-locking Every trade has a hard   Stop Loss and Take Profit Fixed, known risk on every position ️ Plug-and-play
Vortex X
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
VORTEX v1.0 — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Algorithmic Trading System | Worldinversor 2026 OVERVIEW VORTEX v1.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor, specifically developed for trading the XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar) pair. It combines institutional-level structural analysis with momentum divergence detection, filtering each signal through a double-confirmation engine based on CCI and MACD to ensure that only high-probability trades are executed. MAIN STRATEGY VORTEX identifies trading opportunities
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.21 (24)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки инде
SMC Gold Scalper
Muhammad Yaseen
Эксперты
​Welcome to SMC GOLD Scalper – The Ultimate Automated Solution for XAUUSD Trading! ​Are you tired of complex trading systems that drain your account? Meet SMC XAUUSD Scalper, a robust and precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Built on advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and strict structural logic, this EA is tailored to capture high-probability market moves on GOLD. ​Key Features & Advantages: ​Smart Trend & Structure Logic: Operates on advanced mark
CornGrid
Mohamad Akram Bin Mohd Jamil
Эксперты
CornGrid EA MT5 – Advanced Algorithmic Trading System Official Website: corngrid.netlify.app Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) | Version: 1.90 Executive Overview CornGrid EA is a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a high-probability Reverse-Candle Entry Algorithm combined with a Dynamic Smart Grid Recovery Model , CornGrid EA is designed to capitalize on short-term market mean-reversion and structural price retracements. Unlike traditional momentu
Infinity Impulse MT5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Infinity Impulse MT5 – Эффективный Торговый Робот для XAU/USD Особенности Infinity Impulse MT5 - Универсальность и Адаптация     Многофункциональность: Infinity Impulse поддерживает различные торговые подходы и концепции.     Автоматизация: Освобождает пользователей от постоянного мониторинга рынка.     Настраиваемость: Может быть адаптирован под конкретные задачи и условия рынка. Анализ Рынка     Технические Индикаторы: Использует скользящие средние, полосы Боллинджера и ценовые каналы для а
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
Ravi Gold SMC
Ravinath Parak
Эксперты
Product:   SMC-based automated trading robot for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1 timeframe. Core Strategy:   Enters trades using institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC)—Liquidity Sweeps, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Breaker Blocks—with traditional swing levels as a fallback. Key Feature – Intelligent Hedge:   Places a pending hedge order exactly at the original position’s stop loss. The hedge activates only if the stop is hit, trails profits faster (10 pips vs. 60 pips for the original), and is de
Ex Gold MT5 EA
Richard Kofi Anim Darko
Эксперты
After You download the EA kindly join our telegram group below..... https://t.me/aFXeas EX GOLD MT5 EA is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which uses a combination of price action and indicators to find profitable entries on the market. It uses an average of standard deviation to follow the trend for additional entries hence taking advantage of the trend. Its unique but simple parameter makes it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Gold on the M1,
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Умный прорыв с точностью отложенных ордеров "Nusantara" – это экспертный советник (EA), основанный на стратегии прорыва, которая улучшена с помощью дистанционного исполнения отложенных ордеров и оснащена системой переключения управления рисками. Разработан для серьезных трейдеров, которым нужна автоматизированная, безопасная стратегия, которая остается гибкой в ​​у
HedgingMartingale
OMG FZE LLC
4.73 (132)
Эксперты
HedgingMartingale EA [ Set Files ]   ,   [ My Channel ]  ,   [ My Products ]  ,  [ Blog ]     ,  [ Public Chat ] Рекомендуемые счета: Стандартные с высоким кредитным плечом, ECN, Raw; Центовые; Проп-фирмы Этот EA представляет собой торговый алгоритм, который сочетает хеджирование и интеллектуальное управление рисками со стратегией Мартингейла. Он разработан для обеспечения стабильной производительности в сильных рыночных условиях, где вы не можете предсказать направление тренда. При использован
FREE
Profit Cannon
Pankaj Raj Kumar Tolani
Эксперты
The EA does not use grid, martingale, and arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spread. Works well with the default settings. Provides a SAFE approach towards risk management with enabled  Trailing stop. Expert Advisor will only use 1% of your free margin as risk and hence results in low trade volume but LOWER Drawdown as well Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitl
MetrionZ
Sanjar Mamanazarov
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я — MetrionZ EA , советник нового поколения, построенный на стратегии пробоя ключевых свинг-уровней. Моя специальность? Прорывы рынка. Моя миссия? Поймать мощное направленное движение сразу после пробоя уровня — снова и снова. Как это работает: MetrionZ анализирует последние 80 свечей на M5, определяет локальные максимумы и минимумы (swing high / swing low), затем автоматически выставляет Buy Stop выше сопротивления и Sell Stop ниже поддержки. Как только рынок пробивает уровень
QuantumAlgo Gold XAUUSD
Husain Haider Zaidi
4 (4)
Эксперты
QuantumAlgo Gold Scalper EA — Эксперт по золоту XAUUSD на основе ИИ для MetaTrader 5 Высокоточный скальпер по золоту для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1. Основан на адаптивном многоуровневом сигнальном движке, жёсткой защите Stop Loss и дисциплинированном риск-менеджменте — без сетки, без мартингейла, без усреднения . Live Signal: [ДОБАВЬТЕ ССЫЛКУ НА LIVE-СИГНАЛ] MT5 версия (это объявление) · Prop Firm Set: доступен по запросу после покупки Set-файлы и руководство: свяжитесь со мной в личных сообщениях
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв