Aurex Prime

Hello Traders,

If you are looking for a disciplined Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that focuses on quality execution instead of reckless overtrading, this is exactly what I built this system for.

I created this EA for traders who want structure, patience, and controlled automated execution on XAUUSD. It is designed to wait for proper market conditions, ignore low-quality setups, and act only when its internal logic finds a valid opportunity. It is not built to chase the market, force entries, or trade every day just to stay busy.

Detailed Review - [[Full Backtest Result]]

My goal with this product was simple: build a Gold trading robot that respects risk, avoids the common traps seen in many retail EAs, and gives serious traders a cleaner and more professional way to automate their trading. This is not a high-frequency bot. It is not a noisy system built to impress with constant activity. It is a selective and structured XAUUSD EA for MT5 created for traders who understand that sometimes the best trade is the one you do not take.

Main Features



Built specifically for XAUUSD / Gold automated trading

Works on MetaTrader 5 and can be attached to any chart timeframe

and can be attached to any chart timeframe Uses its own internal execution logic rather than depending on the chart timeframe

Allows user control over Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

Supports both fixed lot trading and percentage-based risk management

and Uses selective breakout execution with dynamic range re-analysis

Includes pending-order handling with controlled refresh and management logic

Built for traders who prefer patience, precision, and clean automation

Why I Built It This Way

Gold is one of the most attractive markets for automated trading, but it is also one of the easiest markets to misuse. Too many EAs on the market are designed around constant entries, aggressive recovery logic, or unrealistic assumptions about execution. That is not how I wanted to build this system.

I wanted something more disciplined. I wanted an EA that could stay inactive when conditions were not good enough, instead of forcing trades just to create activity. I wanted a structure that gives more importance to trade quality than trade quantity. That philosophy is built into the way this EA behaves.

If the market does not offer a setup that matches the logic, the EA does nothing. That is intentional. I believe patience is a major part of profitable trading, and I designed this product around that principle from the beginning.

What Makes It Different

No martingale. I do not use position doubling or loss-chasing logic.

I do not use position doubling or loss-chasing logic. No grid. I do not stack trades in a way that quietly builds dangerous drawdown.

I do not stack trades in a way that quietly builds dangerous drawdown. No revenge trading behavior. A losing trade does not trigger emotional-style recovery logic.

A losing trade does not trigger emotional-style recovery logic. No reckless recovery system. Risk stays structured instead of spiraling after losses.

Risk stays structured instead of spiraling after losses. No unnecessary overtrading. The EA can remain patient for long periods by design.

A lot of trading robots look attractive because they open many trades and create impressive-looking activity in backtests. I took the opposite route. I built this system to be more selective, more controlled, and more realistic in how it approaches the market. The objective is not to trade more often. The objective is to trade with better logic and cleaner structure.

Who This EA Is For

I built this EA for traders who are serious about risk control and who prefer a more professional style of automation. It is suitable for traders who do not want martingale behavior, who want control over risk settings, and who understand that consistency comes from discipline, not from forcing nonstop trades.

If you are the kind of trader who wants a cleaner Gold EA for MT5, a more selective XAUUSD trading robot, and a system that is designed with structure in mind, this product was made for you.

Prop-Style Friendly Structure

This EA is also suitable for traders who want a disciplined framework that can be adapted for prop-style trading conditions. Because the logic avoids martingale and grid behavior, and because risk can be configured more conservatively, the structure is much more aligned with challenge-style or funded-account thinking than the average aggressive Gold robot.

After purchase, you can message me directly and I can help you with optimized set files, lower-risk configurations, and setup guidance for traders who want a more controlled approach. I understand that different traders have different account objectives, and I am happy to help you configure the EA more responsibly.

Support and Customization — Directly From Me

When you purchase this EA, you are not left alone with a file and a few vague instructions. I personally provide support through MQL5 private messages, so you can speak directly with the developer who built, tested, and refined the system.

I know that every trader has a different broker environment, account size, risk tolerance, and trading objective. Because of that, I do not believe in one-size-fits-all support. I help buyers understand how to install the EA correctly, how to choose safer settings, and how to configure it in a way that better fits their own trading style and account conditions.

Support includes more than just installation. I can assist with optimized set files, practical setup guidance, risk configuration ideas, and prop-style adjustments for traders who want a more careful structure. My goal is not only to help you activate the EA — it is to help you use it properly and responsibly.

Direct support from me through MQL5 private messages

Help with installation and initial setup

Optimized set files for different trading approaches

Risk customization guidance based on account size and goals

Prop-style and challenge-oriented setup suggestions

Ongoing support for settings, updates, and product use

After purchase, send me a private message on MQL5 and I will personally help you with setup, optimized files, and configuration guidance.

Recommended Trading Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: Any chart timeframe can be used

Any chart timeframe can be used Account type: Hedging account recommended

Hedging account recommended Broker type: Low spread, ECN, or RAW spread environment preferred

Low spread, ECN, or RAW spread environment preferred VPS: Recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation

Important Risk Information

Like any real trading system, this EA can go through drawdown periods, slower phases, and difficult market conditions. I do not present it as a magic solution or as a guaranteed-profit product, because that would be dishonest. It is a professional trading tool built around discipline, structure, and realistic execution.

Please use responsible settings, test carefully with your broker conditions, and make sure your risk is appropriate for your account size. Good automated trading still requires common sense, patience, and proper money management.

Disclaimer

Trading forex, CFDs, metals, gold, and other leveraged products involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every trader. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a professional automated trading tool, not a promise of profit. Always use proper risk management and test on a demo account before moving to live trading.