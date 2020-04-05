SMC Gold Scalper
- Эксперты
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Muhammad YaseenProfessional Gold (XAU/USD) trader focusing on disciplined risk management and consistent long-term growth. I use technical analysis to find high-probability setups.
- Версия: 9.40
- Обновлено: 29 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Welcome to SMC GOLD Scalper – The Ultimate Automated Solution for XAUUSD Trading!
Are you tired of complex trading systems that drain your account? Meet SMC XAUUSD Scalper, a robust and precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Built on advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and strict structural logic, this EA is tailored to capture high-probability market moves on GOLD.
- Key Features & Advantages:
User-Friendly Settings: Easy to install and configure, suitable for both experienced traders and those looking for hands-free performance.
- Recommended Settings:
Leverage: 1:500 or higher
Why Choose SMC GOLD Scalper?